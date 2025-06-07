Trump will impose sanctions against Russia, but there is a condition

US President Donald Trump has announced additional sanctions against Russia, but only "if necessary." This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

If I think Russia is not going to make a deal or stop the bloodshed... I will use it if necessary," - Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

According to him, senators, many of whom supported the bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia, leave the final decision to him.

"I didn't talk to them about it. They have a bill, but the decision is up to me, it's my choice. They foresaw it that way, and it will save a lot of time if it does. So I'm fine with that. I haven't decided to use it yet. It's a very tough bill," the US president added.

Recall

US Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) said about his intention to seek the introduction of new sanctions against Russia before the G7 summit, which will be held on June 15-17 in Canada.

The Trump administration is trying to persuade Senator Graham to ease sanctions against Russia. The White House proposes that Trump himself choose who to impose sanctions on.

