Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly

The preparation of Olivier salad this year will cost less than last year, but not significantly. The cost of the salad for a family of 4 will be 355 hryvnias, while in 2025 it will be 365 hryvnias. Maksym Hopka, an analyst at the Ukrainian Club of Agrarian Business, told UNN about this in a comment.

The cost of Olivier in 2025 was 355.44 hryvnias, which is 3% lower than in 2024 (365.98 hryvnias). It is worth noting that most ingredients have decreased in price. - said Hopka.

According to him, the biggest price drops were for:

potatoes - from 12.85 hryvnias to 5.88 hryvnias (-54%);

carrots - from 11.89 hryvnias to 4.40 hryvnias (-63%);

"Doctor's" sausage - from 168.36 hryvnias to 158.90 hryvnias (-6%);

canned peas - from 54.70 hryvnias to 53.50 hryvnias (-2%)

However, there are ingredients that have increased in price, namely: chicken eggs - from 37.08 hryvnias to 40.83 hryvnias (+10%), pickled cucumbers - from 55.40 hryvnias to 63.63 hryvnias (+15%) and mayonnaise - from 25.70 hryvnias to 28.30 hryvnias (+10%) - noted Hopka.

The decrease in the cost of Olivier in 2025 is primarily due to significant "vegetable deflation", as record low prices for potatoes and carrots were the result of favorable weather in summer and autumn, which allowed farmers to form significant reserves of quality vegetables. At the same time, the rise in price of mayonnaise is explained by the increase in the cost of sunflower oil, which added 22% over the year, and the higher price of eggs is caused by the stable increase in the cost of poultry feed. Despite the overall reduction in the cost of the set, energy costs, complex logistics, and storage of products in refrigerators continue to put pressure on prices. - added Hopka.

