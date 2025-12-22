$42.250.09
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 11327 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11529 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 13808 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 16834 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 17455 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 18306 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 16763 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13040 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12184 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16839 views

Preparing Olivier salad in 2025 will cost 10 hryvnias less than in 2024. The total cost of the dish for a family of 4 people will be 355 hryvnias, which is 3% less compared to last year.

The preparation of Olivier salad this year will cost less than last year, but not significantly. The cost of the salad for a family of 4 will be 355 hryvnias, while in 2025 it will be 365 hryvnias. Maksym Hopka, an analyst at the Ukrainian Club of Agrarian Business, told UNN about this in a comment.

The cost of Olivier in 2025 was 355.44 hryvnias, which is 3% lower than in 2024 (365.98 hryvnias). It is worth noting that most ingredients have decreased in price.

- said Hopka.

According to him, the biggest price drops were for:

  • potatoes - from 12.85 hryvnias to 5.88 hryvnias (-54%);
    • carrots - from 11.89 hryvnias to 4.40 hryvnias (-63%);
      • "Doctor's" sausage - from 168.36 hryvnias to 158.90 hryvnias (-6%);
        • canned peas - from 54.70 hryvnias to 53.50 hryvnias (-2%)

          However, there are ingredients that have increased in price, namely: chicken eggs - from 37.08 hryvnias to 40.83 hryvnias (+10%), pickled cucumbers - from 55.40 hryvnias to 63.63 hryvnias (+15%) and mayonnaise - from 25.70 hryvnias to 28.30 hryvnias (+10%)

          - noted Hopka.

          New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost16.12.25, 10:50 • 26737 views

          The decrease in the cost of Olivier in 2025 is primarily due to significant "vegetable deflation", as record low prices for potatoes and carrots were the result of favorable weather in summer and autumn, which allowed farmers to form significant reserves of quality vegetables. At the same time, the rise in price of mayonnaise is explained by the increase in the cost of sunflower oil, which added 22% over the year, and the higher price of eggs is caused by the stable increase in the cost of poultry feed. Despite the overall reduction in the cost of the set, energy costs, complex logistics, and storage of products in refrigerators continue to put pressure on prices.

          - added Hopka.

          Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?12.12.25, 15:07 • 110374 views

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

