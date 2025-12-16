$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
08:50 AM • 916 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 4370 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 5760 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
03:55 AM • 12328 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 15, 09:35 PM • 5044 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
December 16, 02:54 AM • 21350 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 18007 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 15963 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12034 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
December 15, 09:58 PM • 10815 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.1m/s
87%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole - DeepStateDecember 16, 12:35 AM • 17665 views
China takes last pandas from Japan: country to be without these large animals for the first time in 50 yearsDecember 16, 03:17 AM • 10499 views
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - Tusk03:38 AM • 6374 views
Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murder04:06 AM • 5028 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - Starmer04:19 AM • 13521 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 52505 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 48625 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 55323 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 102330 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 120500 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Poland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 33712 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 51025 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 51601 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 55571 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 90349 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Coca-Cola
The New York Times
Film

New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

The cost of a New Year's table for a family of four in Ukraine in 2026 will be about 3980 hryvnias. This is 10.7% more expensive than last year, according to data from the Institute of Agrarian Economics.

New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost

In Ukraine, in 2026, the cost of a New Year's table for a family of four will be about 3980 hryvnias. This was reported by the National Scientific Center "Institute of Agrarian Economics", writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the New Year's menu of dishes that are traditional for the table: salads, meat and fish products, vegetables, fruits, bakery and confectionery products, drinks, etc. will cost about 3980 UAH for an average family of four, which is 10.7% more expensive than last year's New Year's menu.

In particular, the "Olivier" salad (3 kg of products of traditional recipe) will cost 406.87 UAH, which is 5.8% more than when celebrating the New Year in 2025. The most expensive ingredient of the dish traditionally remains sausage - 180 UAH per 0.5 kg (price increase by 12.5% depending on the manufacturer).

The price of potatoes decreased by 57.6% compared to last year, so for 580 g you will have to pay 8.50 UAH, for two carrots - 3.18 UAH (- 62.3%), and for two onions - 1.75 UAH (- 58%). The rest of the ingredients of this salad, on the contrary, became more expensive: 6 pcs. chicken eggs (360 g) cost 49.08 UAH (+4.8%), green peas - 62.50 UAH per 0.5 kg (+11.5%), canned cucumbers - 43.92 UAH per 200 g (+14.9%). Dressing the salad with mayonnaise (350 g) will cost 57.99 UAH (+14.3%).

Fines for illegal felling of fir trees before the New Year holidays have tripled09.12.25, 14:01 • 2517 views

Due to the significant reduction in vegetable prices this year, the cost of the "Herring under a fur coat" salad (1.5 kg of products) is 174.83 UAH, which will exceed last year's figure by only 4%. The lion's share of the cost of the traditional salad will be herring fillet - 135 UAH per 0.5 kg (+13.4%). Mayonnaise (180 g) will cost 29.82 UAH.

Prices for vegetables decreased by more than half compared to last year. Thus, for 2 potatoes (280 g) you need to pay 4.10 UAH (-57.6%), 1 carrot (190 g) - 2.16 UAH (-62.3%), 1 beet (250 g) - 2.46 UAH (-49.4%), 1 onion (170 g) - 1.29 UAH (-58%).

Meat product costs increased by 23% over the year. For 350 g of smoked sausage "Braunschweig" we will pay 410 UAH (22% more than in 2024), for half a kilo of baked bacon - 276 UAH (+11%), a kilogram of pork loin (fresh) - 339 UAH (+15%).

As of the end of this year, poultry meat, although it has risen in price the most, remains the cheapest among meat types. For a kilogram of fresh chicken fillet, you will have to pay, on average, 244 UAH (a price increase of 40%). In total, the cost of 2.8 kg of meat products on the New Year's table will be 1269 UAH.

Traditional for the Ukrainian table herring (0.5 kg fillet) will cost 135 UAH. Dairy products also increased in price this year. Thus, for hard cheese (300 g) we will pay 176 UAH (+19%), and a pack of butter (200 g) - 118 UAH (+14%).

Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration28.11.25, 15:08 • 34401 view

The cost of vegetables on the New Year's table will average 473 UAH - 5% less than last year's cost. Potatoes (2 kg) will cost 29 UAH this year (-58%), champignons (1 kg) - 140 UAH (-11%), sweet pepper (0.5 kg) - 128 UAH (+29%), fresh cucumbers (0.5 kg) - 49 UAH (-11%), fresh tomatoes (1 kg) - 127 UAH (+6%).

Fruits on the festive table will cost 200 UAH (a decrease in value by 22%). For 2 kg of tangerines we will pay 116 UAH, 1 kg of bananas will cost, on average, 62 UAH, 1 lemon (200 g) - 22 UAH.

A loaf of white bread will cost 35 UAH (+25%). Chocolate candies - on average 326 UAH per 1 kg (+16%).

A bottle of "Artemivske" champagne (0.75 l) will cost 239 UAH. A little more - 278 UAH - will have to be paid for a bottle (0.5 l) of "Shabo" 5-year-old brandy. The price increase, respectively, is 14% and 6%.

As for non-alcoholic beverages, they will cost 149 UAH (a price increase of 34%). For "Nash Sik" multivitamin juice with pulp 950 ml you will have to pay 61.90 UAH (+57%), for "Coca-Cola" drink (1.75 l) - 60.80 UAH (+26%), for "Morshynska" mineral water (1.5 l) - 26.38 UAH (+14%).

Families who can afford delicacies will have to pay an additional 813 UAH. Depending on the manufacturer, a jar of red caviar (100 g) will cost an average of 469 UAH, and 180 g of red fish - 344 UAH. Thus, the cost of the New Year's table with delicacies will be 4793 UAH (+10.6%).

No Christmas tree, but with a nativity scene: which cities in Ukraine refused New Year's trees27.11.25, 18:32 • 9328 views

Scientists believe that the increase in the cost of the New Year's table is due to the consequences of military actions, in particular significant losses to the economy and households, reduced production, fuel shortages and rising prices, as well as logistical complications and general uncertainty.

Against the backdrop of a full-scale invasion, additional factors contributing to the rise in food prices this year were the increase in electricity tariffs and energy prices. At the same time, record harvests of vegetables made it possible to partially curb price increases for consumers.

The increase in the cost of the New Year's table in 2026 indicates an increase in Ukrainians' food expenses, so most households will be forced to save on the traditional festive set of products, experts noted.

- the message says.

Reference

The calculation of the cost of the New Year's table for 2025 was made by the National Scientific Center "Institute of Agrarian Economics" based on data from the Ministry of Finance, which conducts daily monitoring of prices for primary food products in Auchan, Fozzy, Furshet, Megamarket, Metro, Novus, Varus supermarkets as of December 11, 2025.

How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice06.12.25, 14:23 • 82763 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
New Year
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Coca-Cola
Auchan
Ukraine