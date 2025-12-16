New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost

In Ukraine, in 2026, the cost of a New Year's table for a family of four will be about 3980 hryvnias. This was reported by the National Scientific Center "Institute of Agrarian Economics", writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the New Year's menu of dishes that are traditional for the table: salads, meat and fish products, vegetables, fruits, bakery and confectionery products, drinks, etc. will cost about 3980 UAH for an average family of four, which is 10.7% more expensive than last year's New Year's menu.

In particular, the "Olivier" salad (3 kg of products of traditional recipe) will cost 406.87 UAH, which is 5.8% more than when celebrating the New Year in 2025. The most expensive ingredient of the dish traditionally remains sausage - 180 UAH per 0.5 kg (price increase by 12.5% depending on the manufacturer).

The price of potatoes decreased by 57.6% compared to last year, so for 580 g you will have to pay 8.50 UAH, for two carrots - 3.18 UAH (- 62.3%), and for two onions - 1.75 UAH (- 58%). The rest of the ingredients of this salad, on the contrary, became more expensive: 6 pcs. chicken eggs (360 g) cost 49.08 UAH (+4.8%), green peas - 62.50 UAH per 0.5 kg (+11.5%), canned cucumbers - 43.92 UAH per 200 g (+14.9%). Dressing the salad with mayonnaise (350 g) will cost 57.99 UAH (+14.3%).

Due to the significant reduction in vegetable prices this year, the cost of the "Herring under a fur coat" salad (1.5 kg of products) is 174.83 UAH, which will exceed last year's figure by only 4%. The lion's share of the cost of the traditional salad will be herring fillet - 135 UAH per 0.5 kg (+13.4%). Mayonnaise (180 g) will cost 29.82 UAH.

Prices for vegetables decreased by more than half compared to last year. Thus, for 2 potatoes (280 g) you need to pay 4.10 UAH (-57.6%), 1 carrot (190 g) - 2.16 UAH (-62.3%), 1 beet (250 g) - 2.46 UAH (-49.4%), 1 onion (170 g) - 1.29 UAH (-58%).

Meat product costs increased by 23% over the year. For 350 g of smoked sausage "Braunschweig" we will pay 410 UAH (22% more than in 2024), for half a kilo of baked bacon - 276 UAH (+11%), a kilogram of pork loin (fresh) - 339 UAH (+15%).

As of the end of this year, poultry meat, although it has risen in price the most, remains the cheapest among meat types. For a kilogram of fresh chicken fillet, you will have to pay, on average, 244 UAH (a price increase of 40%). In total, the cost of 2.8 kg of meat products on the New Year's table will be 1269 UAH.

Traditional for the Ukrainian table herring (0.5 kg fillet) will cost 135 UAH. Dairy products also increased in price this year. Thus, for hard cheese (300 g) we will pay 176 UAH (+19%), and a pack of butter (200 g) - 118 UAH (+14%).

The cost of vegetables on the New Year's table will average 473 UAH - 5% less than last year's cost. Potatoes (2 kg) will cost 29 UAH this year (-58%), champignons (1 kg) - 140 UAH (-11%), sweet pepper (0.5 kg) - 128 UAH (+29%), fresh cucumbers (0.5 kg) - 49 UAH (-11%), fresh tomatoes (1 kg) - 127 UAH (+6%).

Fruits on the festive table will cost 200 UAH (a decrease in value by 22%). For 2 kg of tangerines we will pay 116 UAH, 1 kg of bananas will cost, on average, 62 UAH, 1 lemon (200 g) - 22 UAH.

A loaf of white bread will cost 35 UAH (+25%). Chocolate candies - on average 326 UAH per 1 kg (+16%).

A bottle of "Artemivske" champagne (0.75 l) will cost 239 UAH. A little more - 278 UAH - will have to be paid for a bottle (0.5 l) of "Shabo" 5-year-old brandy. The price increase, respectively, is 14% and 6%.

As for non-alcoholic beverages, they will cost 149 UAH (a price increase of 34%). For "Nash Sik" multivitamin juice with pulp 950 ml you will have to pay 61.90 UAH (+57%), for "Coca-Cola" drink (1.75 l) - 60.80 UAH (+26%), for "Morshynska" mineral water (1.5 l) - 26.38 UAH (+14%).

Families who can afford delicacies will have to pay an additional 813 UAH. Depending on the manufacturer, a jar of red caviar (100 g) will cost an average of 469 UAH, and 180 g of red fish - 344 UAH. Thus, the cost of the New Year's table with delicacies will be 4793 UAH (+10.6%).

Scientists believe that the increase in the cost of the New Year's table is due to the consequences of military actions, in particular significant losses to the economy and households, reduced production, fuel shortages and rising prices, as well as logistical complications and general uncertainty.

Against the backdrop of a full-scale invasion, additional factors contributing to the rise in food prices this year were the increase in electricity tariffs and energy prices. At the same time, record harvests of vegetables made it possible to partially curb price increases for consumers.

The increase in the cost of the New Year's table in 2026 indicates an increase in Ukrainians' food expenses, so most households will be forced to save on the traditional festive set of products, experts noted. - the message says.

Reference

The calculation of the cost of the New Year's table for 2025 was made by the National Scientific Center "Institute of Agrarian Economics" based on data from the Ministry of Finance, which conducts daily monitoring of prices for primary food products in Auchan, Fozzy, Furshet, Megamarket, Metro, Novus, Varus supermarkets as of December 11, 2025.

