Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

JATEC representatives took part in the final phase of NATO exercise Loyal Dolos 2025, which assessed the combat capabilities of an Alliance unit. Ukrainian experts for the first time practiced the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty.

Representatives of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC) took part in the final phase of NATO's Loyal Dolos 2025 exercise to assess the combat capabilities of the Alliance's unit. Thus, Ukraine becomes part of NATO's collective defense architecture, and Ukrainian JATEC experts for the first time joined the development of mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The participation of Ukrainian JATEC experts in the LOYAL DOLOS 2025 exercises, which are one of the key elements of NATO training in accordance with Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, is of strategic importance for us, as for the first time representatives of Ukraine were involved in developing the mechanisms of the Alliance's collective security

- emphasized the Senior National Representative of Ukraine in JATEC, Director for Program Implementation of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Centre, Colonel Valeriy Vyshnevskyi.

According to the Ukrainian representative, this contributed to the recognition by the North Atlantic Council of Ukraine as one of the most experienced participants in the regional security system and an understanding of the importance of interaction with the security and defense forces of Ukraine.

About 1,500 military personnel and civilian specialists in various locations across Europe worked together to assess the capabilities of one of NATO's rapid deployment corps as a combat army unit of the Alliance

- stated the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

