February 27, 07:28 PM • 10070 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 21091 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 27011 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 36857 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 37320 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 39516 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 54080 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 46411 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 39905 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 33932 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Publications
Exclusives
Today, a rare alignment of six planets in the Solar System will be visible over Earth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

On Saturday, February 28, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune will appear close to each other. Binoculars or a telescope will be needed to observe Uranus and Neptune.

Today, a rare alignment of six planets in the Solar System will be visible over Earth

On Saturday, February 28, astronomers and space enthusiasts will be able to observe a unique planetary alignment, during which Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune will appear close to each other in the night sky. This phenomenon, known as a planetary parade, occurs due to the specific arrangement of celestial bodies in their orbits relative to Earth, creating a striking visual effect of a single line. This is reported by UNN.

Details

To see the parade, NASA experts recommend looking at the western part of the sky approximately 30 minutes after local sunset. Four planets – Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Jupiter – will be bright enough to observe without special equipment, although Mercury may be difficult to spot due to its low position above the horizon.

NASA changes Moon landing strategy and introduces an additional rehearsal mission in Earth's orbit28.02.26, 01:18 • 2928 views

As for the distant ice giants, Uranus and Neptune, binoculars or a telescope will be needed to detect them, as they are located in remote regions of the Solar System.

Rarity of the phenomenon and the nature of planetary alignments

Although groups of three or four planets regularly approach each other, a parade involving six or seven objects is considered a rare event. Astronomers emphasize that such an alignment is a purely visual phenomenon, as in reality the planets are separated by billions of kilometers of space and only appear to be located in the same ecliptic plane from the perspective of an Earth observer.

Such large-scale parades do not happen often – the previous similar alignment of seven planets was observed exactly a year ago, on February 27, 2025, and the next full parade is expected only in 2040.

Astronomers discover unique 'inside-out' planetary system around a red dwarf15.02.26, 01:40 • 11161 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
NASA