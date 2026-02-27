Thirteen regions of the Russian Federation simultaneously declared a missile threat for the first time since the full-scale war began

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, reported an unprecedented large-scale alert in the aggressor country, which on February 27 covered a record number of federal subjects. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The main feature of the event was that not only border areas but also the deep rear of the Russians, where such security measures had never been applied before, were under threat of strikes.

Geography of alerts and coverage of rear regions

According to monitoring data, residents of Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Chuvashia, Udmurtia, as well as Samara, Ulyanovsk, Penza, Saratov, Orenburg, Sverdlovsk, Rostov, Kursk regions and Perm Krai received warnings about a possible missile attack.

In eight of these thirteen regions, missile danger was announced for the first time since the beginning of hostilities.

