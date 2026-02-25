Ukraine carried out accurate strikes with Flamingo missiles at a distance of up to 1400 km – Zelenskyy

Ukraine continues to build up the capabilities of its own missile program, and the strikes with "Flamingo" missiles demonstrate an increase in both range and accuracy of engagement. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Head of State, recent attacks have been a serious success for the Ukrainian defense industry.

We had accurate attacks with "Flamingo" missiles at 1400 kilometers. I believe this is truly a success for our industry. — said Zelenskyy.

The President explained that the launch of mass production was delayed due to Russian strikes on infrastructure.

We had to wait a long time for the renovation of the production line due to relevant Russian attacks. — he noted.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that the number of missiles will gradually increase.

They will increase the quantity. It depends on money and some components. — said the President.

The Head of State stressed that during the last attack, the missiles showed high effectiveness.

There were interceptions by Russian air defense, there were non-interceptions, and there were clear hits. But most importantly, all missiles that were launched, all reached the target. — stated Zelenskyy.

According to him, this is the key indicator.

We are talking about high quality, a good operation, and accuracy. — summarized the President.

Recall

After the strike with FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles on the Votkinsk plant, serious destruction of one of the key production workshops was recorded. This could significantly affect the production of missile technology.