Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 5556 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General Kravchenko
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 12363 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
09:16 AM • 15112 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 20711 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 19114 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 17652 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 22179 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 28534 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 23035 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
Ukraine carried out accurate strikes with Flamingo missiles at a distance of up to 1400 km – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian "Flamingo" missiles successfully hit targets at 1400 kilometers. This indicates an increase in the range and accuracy of the domestic missile program.

Ukraine carried out accurate strikes with Flamingo missiles at a distance of up to 1400 km – Zelenskyy

Ukraine continues to build up the capabilities of its own missile program, and the strikes with "Flamingo" missiles demonstrate an increase in both range and accuracy of engagement. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Head of State, recent attacks have been a serious success for the Ukrainian defense industry.

We had accurate attacks with "Flamingo" missiles at 1400 kilometers. I believe this is truly a success for our industry.

— said Zelenskyy.

The President explained that the launch of mass production was delayed due to Russian strikes on infrastructure.

We had to wait a long time for the renovation of the production line due to relevant Russian attacks.

— he noted.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that the number of missiles will gradually increase.

They will increase the quantity. It depends on money and some components.

— said the President.

The Head of State stressed that during the last attack, the missiles showed high effectiveness.

There were interceptions by Russian air defense, there were non-interceptions, and there were clear hits. But most importantly, all missiles that were launched, all reached the target.

— stated Zelenskyy.

According to him, this is the key indicator.

We are talking about high quality, a good operation, and accuracy.

— summarized the President.

Recall

After the strike with FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles on the Votkinsk plant, serious destruction of one of the key production workshops was recorded. This could significantly affect the production of missile technology.

