Turkey is ready to guarantee the security of negotiations on Ukraine

$44.080.0650.580.09
ukenru
Exclusive
10:34 AM • 2404 views
Aerospace Association prepares proposals for legislative changes regarding the special regime of Defence City
07:54 AM • 11996 views
Ukraine has received the full package of conditions for EU accession - Prime Minister
March 16, 05:55 PM • 29598 views
A working group has been established in Ukraine to resume airport operations
March 16, 05:43 PM • 48682 views
EU to open technical negotiations on next clusters for Ukraine tomorrow - Marta Kos
Exclusive
March 16, 04:39 PM • 35053 views
Do houseplants purify the air in your home: truth and myths
Exclusive
March 16, 03:36 PM • 35634 views
Is Russia preparing to attack the Baltic states? Experts assess the risks
March 16, 02:52 PM • 31699 views
Fuel market in Ukraine is stable, excitement subsides - Svyrydenko met with representatives of the largest gas station chainsPhoto
Exclusive
March 16, 01:54 PM • 48342 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
March 16, 01:13 PM • 17777 views
EU sanctions nine responsible for Bucha massacre - Russian general on the list
Exclusive
March 16, 11:08 AM • 16764 views
Why patients are asked to sign "waivers of claims" before starting treatment and whether this has legal force - explained by a medical lawyer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2.7m/s
51%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New Chilean President begins construction of border barrier "Border Shield"PhotoMarch 17, 01:40 AM • 6340 views
US urges allies to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah as terrorist organizationsMarch 17, 03:55 AM • 9246 views
IMF concerned about Ukraine's financing due to parliamentary delays06:01 AM • 17652 views
Resident Evil Requiem game sets historic sales record for the series06:57 AM • 12439 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of Iran's lies about supplying thousands of drones to Russia07:37 AM • 10273 views
Publications
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the weekMarch 16, 04:16 PM • 33161 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
Exclusive
March 16, 01:54 PM • 48342 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhotoMarch 16, 12:37 PM • 41041 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customsMarch 16, 11:53 AM • 43082 views
Largest dog breeds in the worldMarch 16, 10:19 AM • 48077 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Eyal Zamir
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Resident Evil Requiem game sets historic sales record for the series06:57 AM • 12470 views
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 39574 views
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 49552 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 53497 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 59232 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136

Turkey is ready to guarantee the security of negotiations on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2008 views

Ankara stated its readiness to ensure the highest level of security for holding meetings. Earlier, the parties had already discussed diplomatic prospects.

Turkey is ready to guarantee the security of negotiations on Ukraine

The Turkish authorities are ready to ensure the security of negotiations on Ukraine. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

Ankara stated that Turkey is ready to ensure the security of negotiations on Ukraine at the highest level. They added that "there should be no doubt about this."

Prior to this, Turkey repeatedly offered its mediation services in resolving the conflict and served as a platform for previous rounds of negotiations between Russians and Ukrainians.

No other details are provided.

Recall

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara. The parties discussed the prospects of the diplomatic track, and also touched upon humanitarian issues.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Hakan Fidan
Ankara
Turkey
Ukraine