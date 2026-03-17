Turkey is ready to guarantee the security of negotiations on Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Ankara stated its readiness to ensure the highest level of security for holding meetings. Earlier, the parties had already discussed diplomatic prospects.
The Turkish authorities are ready to ensure the security of negotiations on Ukraine. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.
Details
Ankara stated that Turkey is ready to ensure the security of negotiations on Ukraine at the highest level. They added that "there should be no doubt about this."
Prior to this, Turkey repeatedly offered its mediation services in resolving the conflict and served as a platform for previous rounds of negotiations between Russians and Ukrainians.
No other details are provided.
Recall
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara. The parties discussed the prospects of the diplomatic track, and also touched upon humanitarian issues.