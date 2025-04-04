Errol Musk stated his admiration for Vladimir Putin, considering him calm and logical. Elon Musk called the war in Ukraine the "biggest corruption machine".
Ukraine received another 5,000 Starlink terminals from Poland to provide communication in hospitals, schools and critical infrastructure facilities. In total, Ukraine has received more than 50,000 terminals.
Amazon plans to launch 27 Project Kuiper satellites on April 9. The company is going to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX, which has launched over 8,000 Starlink satellites.
The "DobroDiy" Foundation has handed over two Mitsubishi L200 and Nissan Navara cars to the "Typhoon" unit. The cars are equipped with Starlink, the project cost is over 1 million UAH.
After Elon Musk's comments about Canada, more than 80 Tesla cars in Ontario were damaged. Activists in Montreal poured paint on a Tesla dealership.
In 2022-2024, Poland allocated 77 million euros for the purchase of 24,560 Starlink terminals for Ukraine. The funds went not only to the purchase, but also to the monthly payment for their operation.
Andrzej Duda stated that he does not consider Trump pro-Russian on the issue of Ukraine, urging to give him a chance to stop the war. He also criticized Sikorski for interfering in the Starlink topic on Twitter.
Britain and France are developing a plan to guarantee Ukraine's security. It envisages the deployment of troops and the creation of a coalition of states to protect against Russian aggression.
After the meeting in Saudi Arabia, the United States resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine and arms supplies. Artillery shells, anti-tank weapons and HIMARS ammunition are being sent to Ukraine again.
Radosław Sikorski announced the resumption of arms supplies through Jasionka to the previous level. He also announced new proposals to end Russian aggression.
The Prime Minister of Poland called for respect for partners after the dispute between Sikorski and Musk over Starlink. The conflict arose from Musk's statements about the criticality of Starlink for Ukraine and the reaction of the Polish minister.
Elon Musk stated that he will never disconnect Starlink terminals for Ukraine, despite disagreement with the White House's policy. According to him, without Starlink, Ukrainian networks would have been destroyed due to Russian jamming of communications.
Elon Musk stated that his Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army, without which the front will not hold. French Eutelsat is ready to replace Starlink terminals in Ukraine with the support of the EU.
The USA has reduced the exchange of intelligence data for Ukraine's offensive operations, but continues to provide defensive assistance. Starlink continues to operate for Ukrainian troops on the battlefield.
The French operator Eutelsat is ready to replace Starlink terminals in Ukraine and is in talks with the EU. The company will need several months to provide 40,000 terminals, subject to financial support.
The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council refuted the fake article by CNN about disruptions in Starlink's operation at the front. It has been confirmed that such a publication does not exist on CNN's resources, and the image is a forgery.