We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13609 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23981 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62147 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209593 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120290 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388425 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308288 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213321 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244008 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254991 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128353 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209593 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388425 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252658 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308288 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1476 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12385 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42706 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70784 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56650 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Starlink

SpaceX satellite constellation and internet service
News by theme

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

Errol Musk stated his admiration for Vladimir Putin, considering him calm and logical. Elon Musk called the war in Ukraine the "biggest corruption machine".

Politics • April 3, 07:15 PM • 13536 views

Ukraine received another 5,000 Starlink terminals from Poland

Ukraine received another 5,000 Starlink terminals from Poland to provide communication in hospitals, schools and critical infrastructure facilities. In total, Ukraine has received more than 50,000 terminals.

Politics • April 3, 02:55 PM • 11615 views

Will they compete with Starlink? The launch date of Amazon's first Kuiper satellites has been announced

Amazon plans to launch 27 Project Kuiper satellites on April 9. The company is going to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX, which has launched over 8,000 Starlink satellites.

News of the World • April 3, 01:22 PM • 9978 views

The "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange has handed over two SUVs with Starlink to the "Typhoon" National Guard unit

The "DobroDiy" Foundation has handed over two Mitsubishi L200 and Nissan Navara cars to the "Typhoon" unit. The cars are equipped with Starlink, the project cost is over 1 million UAH.

Society • April 2, 08:12 AM • 8408 views

Vandalism against Tesla has erupted in Canada

After Elon Musk's comments about Canada, more than 80 Tesla cars in Ontario were damaged. Activists in Montreal poured paint on a Tesla dealership.

News of the World • March 22, 12:51 PM • 93712 views

Poland has purchased over 24,000 Starlink systems for Ukraine

In 2022-2024, Poland allocated 77 million euros for the purchase of 24,560 Starlink terminals for Ukraine. The funds went not only to the purchase, but also to the monthly payment for their operation.

War • March 20, 05:05 PM • 17174 views

"This is a tough game": Duda called to "give a chance" to Trump in the matter of negotiations to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Andrzej Duda stated that he does not consider Trump pro-Russian on the issue of Ukraine, urging to give him a chance to stop the war. He also criticized Sikorski for interfering in the Starlink topic on Twitter.

War • March 13, 07:52 AM • 22663 views

Britain and France are seeking to strengthen Ukraine's position in negotiations - Bloomberg

Britain and France are developing a plan to guarantee Ukraine's security. It envisages the deployment of troops and the creation of a coalition of states to protect against Russian aggression.

Politics • March 13, 05:27 AM • 17161 views

The United States has confirmed the full resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine and intelligence sharing - CNN

After the meeting in Saudi Arabia, the United States resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine and arms supplies. Artillery shells, anti-tank weapons and HIMARS ammunition are being sent to Ukraine again.

War • March 12, 08:21 PM • 18387 views

Weapon supplies through Poland have returned to their previous level after the resumption of US aid to Ukraine, Starlink is working - Sikorski

Radosław Sikorski announced the resumption of arms supplies through Jasionka to the previous level. He also announced new proposals to end Russian aggression.

War • March 12, 10:54 AM • 21975 views

Tusk reminded about respect for allies against the backdrop of Musk's conflict with the Polish Foreign Minister regarding Starlink for Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Poland called for respect for partners after the dispute between Sikorski and Musk over Starlink. The conflict arose from Musk's statements about the criticality of Starlink for Ukraine and the reaction of the Polish minister.

Politics • March 10, 11:12 AM • 21401 views

Despite disagreement with US policy regarding Kyiv: Musk promised never to disconnect Starlink for Ukraine

Elon Musk stated that he will never disconnect Starlink terminals for Ukraine, despite disagreement with the White House's policy. According to him, without Starlink, Ukrainian networks would have been destroyed due to Russian jamming of communications.

War • March 9, 07:33 PM • 46272 views

Elon Musk: The entire Ukrainian front will collapse if I turn off my Starlink systems

Elon Musk stated that his Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army, without which the front will not hold. French Eutelsat is ready to replace Starlink terminals in Ukraine with the support of the EU.

War • March 9, 07:14 AM • 48664 views

Help for Ukraine for the offensive has decreased, but defense continues – CNN

The USA has reduced the exchange of intelligence data for Ukraine's offensive operations, but continues to provide defensive assistance. Starlink continues to operate for Ukrainian troops on the battlefield.

War • March 7, 06:04 PM • 22335 views

Eutelsat stated that negotiations with the EU to replace Musk's Starlink in Ukraine are intensifying

The French operator Eutelsat is ready to replace Starlink terminals in Ukraine and is in talks with the EU. The company will need several months to provide 40,000 terminals, subject to financial support.

Economy • March 6, 03:16 PM • 18552 views

A fake about problems with Starlink is spreading online after Zelensky's visit to the US - NSDC CCD

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council refuted the fake article by CNN about disruptions in Starlink's operation at the front. It has been confirmed that such a publication does not exist on CNN's resources, and the image is a forgery.

Society • March 5, 09:49 AM • 18242 views