Airbus urgently updates software on A320 aircraft after incident with flight control systems

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
03:39 PM • 8722 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 13585 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 20726 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 17862 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 15091 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 32153 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 20827 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18157 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 36750 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 20000 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1m/s
84%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - PoliticoNovember 28, 10:44 AM • 15948 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 30651 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 21114 views
Nord Stream case: German court remands suspected Ukrainian in custodyNovember 28, 12:34 PM • 8654 views
Defense Forces actively destroyed Russians fleeing to Huliaipole - Kovalenko12:51 PM • 7154 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 20722 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 21118 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 32149 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 30656 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 36748 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Village
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 24158 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 41402 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 61486 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 93953 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 108843 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
WhatsApp
Gold
Buk air defense system

Airbus urgently updates software on A320 aircraft after incident with flight control systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

Airbus announced an immediate software update for 6,000 A320 aircraft due to a vulnerability discovered after an incident involving data corruption in control systems due to solar radiation. The company acknowledges that this will lead to operational disruptions, but flight safety is the priority.

Airbus urgently updates software on A320 aircraft after incident with flight control systems

Airbus has announced a large-scale recall of its most popular airliners due to a vulnerability found in the operation of on-board systems under solar radiation. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus announced on Friday the immediate implementation of a software update for a large part of its A320 family fleet. According to aviation sources, the changes will affect approximately 6,000 aircraft – more than half of all A320s currently in operation worldwide.

Emirates prepares to install Starlink on its aircraft: SpaceX achieves key breakthrough in aviation industry – Bloomberg14.11.25, 16:13 • 2903 views

The company explained that the decision was made after an incident with one of the aircraft of this series: during the flight, damage to critical data in the control systems was recorded, which, according to preliminary conclusions, could have been caused by intense solar radiation.

Airbus acknowledges that these recommendations will lead to disruptions for passengers and customers 

– the company stated, emphasizing that the priority is flight safety and minimizing risks for crews and airlines.

Airlines have already been sent technical instructions, and updates must be installed as soon as possible.

Airbus CEO calls for nuclear weapons in Europe21.11.25, 04:21 • 3765 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Nuclear weapons
Technology
Airbus A320 series
Starlink
Airbus
SpaceX
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.