Airbus urgently updates software on A320 aircraft after incident with flight control systems

Airbus has announced a large-scale recall of its most popular airliners due to a vulnerability found in the operation of on-board systems under solar radiation. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus announced on Friday the immediate implementation of a software update for a large part of its A320 family fleet. According to aviation sources, the changes will affect approximately 6,000 aircraft – more than half of all A320s currently in operation worldwide.

The company explained that the decision was made after an incident with one of the aircraft of this series: during the flight, damage to critical data in the control systems was recorded, which, according to preliminary conclusions, could have been caused by intense solar radiation.

Airbus acknowledges that these recommendations will lead to disruptions for passengers and customers – the company stated, emphasizing that the priority is flight safety and minimizing risks for crews and airlines.

Airlines have already been sent technical instructions, and updates must be installed as soon as possible.

