Is everything alright with Trump: The Guardian analyzed the behavior of the US president throughout 2025

Throughout the year, US President Donald Trump exhibited unpredictable and strange behavior, raising questions about his mental health. This was reported by the British newspaper The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

The media reminds that in a December address from the White House, Donald Trump stated that in the past 11 months, his administration had brought "more positive changes" than any government in US history: "There has never been anything like it."

It is true that his second term has been unusual, particularly in some aspects that the president may not appreciate. This is because the 79-year-old Trump has exhibited unpredictable and at times confused behavior throughout 2025, leading to questions about his mental and physical performance. - the article states.

"Never felt better than now": Trump refutes rumors of his death and deteriorating health

The authors point out that Trump appeared to fall asleep during some meetings; in others, he strayed off-topic, making strange transitions about interior design or whales and birds. His public appearances lacked focus, and he used speeches to ramble about Barack Obama walking down stairs or to invent stories about the Unabomber.

The unpredictable behavior forced the White House to repeatedly defend Trump's mental acuity, often in hyperbolic terms. Trump himself boasted that he had "aced" an assessment that screens for early signs of dementia, but over his 11 months in office, examples of unusual behavior accumulated. - the publication writes.

The publication recalls an incident in mid-July when Trump recounted in detail how his uncle, the late Professor John Trump, taught Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The problem is that this cannot be true. Firstly, Trump's uncle died in 1985, and Kaczynski was only publicly identified as the Unabomber in 1996. Secondly, Kaczynski did not study at MIT. - the media points out.

Trump remains in 'exceptional health' - Media

Later that month, during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump abruptly shifted from discussing immigration to a tirade about "windmills." Speaking continuously for two minutes, Trump claimed without any evidence that they make whales "go crazy" and that wind energy "kills birds."

The White House has repeatedly dismissed questions about Trump's mental acuity, claiming that his "mental sharpness is unparalleled." In turn, Ronny Jackson, a Republican congressman who previously served as Trump's physician, asserted that he is "the healthiest president this country has ever seen."

"Nevertheless, speculation about Trump's health is unlikely to disappear, as ... Democrats plan to make his mental acuity and physical fitness a key issue ahead of next year's midterm elections. They will have plenty of arguments. In November, Trump, the oldest person to be inaugurated as president, said he had an MRI but could not recall which body part was scanned. That month, he also appeared to fall asleep during an Oval Office meeting – the same thing happened during a cabinet meeting in early December, and then again two weeks later at a press conference announcing cannabis reforms," the publication summarizes.

Recall

Recently, a video of Donald Trump disembarking from a plane attracted attention online due to his strange hand movements and slow descent down the stairs, once again sparking discussions about the US president's health.

Trump revealed information about his health after MRI