$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 16560 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 21843 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 15698 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 22522 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 29252 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 18388 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 19759 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 35738 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 51364 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 70896 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1.4m/s
79%
766mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retailDecember 24, 01:13 PM • 12584 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 10957 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 14898 views
On Christmas Eve, Russia struck a cemetery and the Alley of Heroes in Cherkasy - mayorVideoDecember 24, 04:24 PM • 3562 views
"Kupiansk is f***ed": Russian war correspondents admitted the loss of the city despite Putin's statements05:26 PM • 5590 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 16560 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 14941 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 21843 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 22522 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 29252 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Emmanuel Macron
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 10994 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 22953 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 11298 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 36807 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 32978 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
Technology
The Washington Post
Film

Is everything alright with Trump: The Guardian analyzed the behavior of the US president throughout 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Throughout 2025, US President Donald Trump exhibited unpredictable and erratic behavior, raising questions about his mental state. The White House repeatedly defended his mental acuity, despite numerous instances of unusual conduct.

Is everything alright with Trump: The Guardian analyzed the behavior of the US president throughout 2025

Throughout the year, US President Donald Trump exhibited unpredictable and strange behavior, raising questions about his mental health. This was reported by the British newspaper The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

The media reminds that in a December address from the White House, Donald Trump stated that in the past 11 months, his administration had brought "more positive changes" than any government in US history: "There has never been anything like it."

It is true that his second term has been unusual, particularly in some aspects that the president may not appreciate. This is because the 79-year-old Trump has exhibited unpredictable and at times confused behavior throughout 2025, leading to questions about his mental and physical performance.

- the article states.

"Never felt better than now": Trump refutes rumors of his death and deteriorating health01.09.25, 03:01 • 6257 views

The authors point out that Trump appeared to fall asleep during some meetings; in others, he strayed off-topic, making strange transitions about interior design or whales and birds. His public appearances lacked focus, and he used speeches to ramble about Barack Obama walking down stairs or to invent stories about the Unabomber.

The unpredictable behavior forced the White House to repeatedly defend Trump's mental acuity, often in hyperbolic terms. Trump himself boasted that he had "aced" an assessment that screens for early signs of dementia, but over his 11 months in office, examples of unusual behavior accumulated.

- the publication writes.

The publication recalls an incident in mid-July when Trump recounted in detail how his uncle, the late Professor John Trump, taught Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The problem is that this cannot be true. Firstly, Trump's uncle died in 1985, and Kaczynski was only publicly identified as the Unabomber in 1996. Secondly, Kaczynski did not study at MIT.

- the media points out.

Trump remains in 'exceptional health' - Media11.10.25, 09:35 • 13605 views

Later that month, during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump abruptly shifted from discussing immigration to a tirade about "windmills." Speaking continuously for two minutes, Trump claimed without any evidence that they make whales "go crazy" and that wind energy "kills birds."

The White House has repeatedly dismissed questions about Trump's mental acuity, claiming that his "mental sharpness is unparalleled." In turn, Ronny Jackson, a Republican congressman who previously served as Trump's physician, asserted that he is "the healthiest president this country has ever seen."

"Nevertheless, speculation about Trump's health is unlikely to disappear, as ... Democrats plan to make his mental acuity and physical fitness a key issue ahead of next year's midterm elections. They will have plenty of arguments. In November, Trump, the oldest person to be inaugurated as president, said he had an MRI but could not recall which body part was scanned. That month, he also appeared to fall asleep during an Oval Office meeting – the same thing happened during a cabinet meeting in early December, and then again two weeks later at a press conference announcing cannabis reforms," the publication summarizes.

Recall

Recently, a video of Donald Trump disembarking from a plane attracted attention online due to his strange hand movements and slow descent down the stairs, once again sparking discussions about the US president's health.

Trump revealed information about his health after MRI27.10.25, 13:46 • 4171 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
The Guardian
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
United States