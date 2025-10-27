Trump revealed information about his health after MRI

US President Donald Trump confirmed that he underwent an MRI during a recent medical examination and called it "perfect," UNN reports with reference to Newsweek.

Details

Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, said that doctors provided a "very convincing" conclusion after his examination, and that he was extremely frank about his health.

I had an MRI. It was perfect... I gave you the full results. We had an MRI, you know, all of that, and it was perfect. And you can ask the doctors. In fact, we have doctors traveling with us, but I think they gave you very convincing results. No one has ever given you reports like I have. And if I wasn't also sure that everything would be fine, I would have given you a negative answer, I wouldn't have participated. I would have done something. But the doctor said that these are some of the best conclusions for this age. Some of the best they have ever seen. - Trump said.

Earlier this month, Trump underwent a medical examination at the Walter Reed Center. White House physician Sean Barbabella wrote in a report that the president underwent "extended imaging, laboratory tests, and preventive examinations."

He added that the tests were conducted as part of "the president's ongoing health maintenance plan," and that the results were "exceptional," including "stable metabolic, hematological, and cardiac parameters."

Barbabella reported that Trump also received flu and COVID-19 vaccinations during the examination "in preparation for an upcoming international trip."

It is unclear whether Trump's recent MRI was a continuation of his previous medical examination or a separate study.

Why it matters

In recent months, Trump's health has been in the spotlight after he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency - a benign vein disease common among older people. This statement followed visible leg swelling and bruising on his arms, the publication writes.

Earlier this month, Trump's doctor also stated that he was in "exceptional health" after a medical examination at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

In July, the White House stated that doctors found "no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial insufficiency."