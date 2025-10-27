Trump revealed information about his health after MRI

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 6808 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 15285 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 27687 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 32336 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
07:54 AM • 33789 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
07:35 AM • 32532 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
07:17 AM • 27216 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 58872 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 54808 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 45989 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0m/s
64%
740mm
Popular news
Occupiers plan to build new prisons in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region for repression - CNSOctober 27, 03:48 AM • 41623 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and showed its clearing from the occupiersVideoOctober 27, 04:17 AM • 50033 views
Number of battles in 24 hours decreased by almost a third: General Staff updated the combat mapPhotoOctober 27, 06:18 AM • 23395 views
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FT07:25 AM • 26950 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate09:22 AM • 15467 views
Publications
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 83102 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 104775 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 121717 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 104678 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 123977 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Xi Jinping
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Belgium
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 314 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 6772 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate09:22 AM • 15713 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 48497 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 70716 views
Actual
Technology
Film
The Diplomat
Social network
BFM TV

Trump revealed information about his health after MRI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1868 views

US President Donald Trump stated that his recent MRI showed perfect results, and doctors provided a "very convincing" conclusion. This examination, which included advanced imaging and laboratory tests, confirmed his "exceptional health" and stable indicators.

Trump revealed information about his health after MRI

US President Donald Trump confirmed that he underwent an MRI during a recent medical examination and called it "perfect," UNN reports with reference to Newsweek.

Details

Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, said that doctors provided a "very convincing" conclusion after his examination, and that he was extremely frank about his health.

I had an MRI. It was perfect... I gave you the full results. We had an MRI, you know, all of that, and it was perfect. And you can ask the doctors. In fact, we have doctors traveling with us, but I think they gave you very convincing results. No one has ever given you reports like I have. And if I wasn't also sure that everything would be fine, I would have given you a negative answer, I wouldn't have participated. I would have done something. But the doctor said that these are some of the best conclusions for this age. Some of the best they have ever seen.

- Trump said.

"That's too sweet": Trump responded whether he would run for US Vice President27.10.25, 09:47 • 4298 views

Earlier this month, Trump underwent a medical examination at the Walter Reed Center. White House physician Sean Barbabella wrote in a report that the president underwent "extended imaging, laboratory tests, and preventive examinations."

He added that the tests were conducted as part of "the president's ongoing health maintenance plan," and that the results were "exceptional," including "stable metabolic, hematological, and cardiac parameters."

Barbabella reported that Trump also received flu and COVID-19 vaccinations during the examination "in preparation for an upcoming international trip."

It is unclear whether Trump's recent MRI was a continuation of his previous medical examination or a separate study.

Why it matters

In recent months, Trump's health has been in the spotlight after he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency - a benign vein disease common among older people. This statement followed visible leg swelling and bruising on his arms, the publication writes.

Earlier this month, Trump's doctor also stated that he was in "exceptional health" after a medical examination at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

In July, the White House stated that doctors found "no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial insufficiency."

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Air Force One
Donald Trump