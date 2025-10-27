"That's too sweet": Trump responded whether he would run for US Vice President

US President Donald Trump did not support the idea of running for vice president in the 2028 elections. At the same time, some are urging him to find ways to circumvent the constitutional ban on electing a president for three terms, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Trump refused to rule out the possibility of running for another presidential term, despite the constitutional ban.

"That's too sweet." - Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

He also stated that Republicans will have a promising list of candidates in 2028, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance.

