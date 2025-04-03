$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15739 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28721 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64785 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213832 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122623 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391894 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310767 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213750 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244221 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131876 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213832 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391894 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254348 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310767 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3106 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14208 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45419 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72107 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57196 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Chernihiv

News by theme

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

The President of Ukraine stated that in negotiations to end the war, Ukraine will not agree to reduce the army and will not recognize the occupied territories as Russian. A just peace will only come after the return of all territories.

War • April 3, 04:08 PM • 13512 views

Russian generals were declared suspects in the "Iskander" strike on the drama theater in Chernihiv

Two Russian generals have been notified of suspicion of giving the order to strike the drama theater in Chernihiv. As a result of the attack, people died, including a child, and many were injured.

War • March 31, 11:41 AM • 29075 views

In the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, propagandist Anna Prokofyeva of "Pervyi Kanal" was eliminated: what is known

Propagandist Anna Prokofyeva died while performing a task, having been blown up by a mine in the Belgorod region. Cameraman Dmitry Volkov was seriously injured and hospitalized.

War • March 26, 12:10 PM • 31640 views

From Monday, another 40 speed cameras will be launched in various regions of Ukraine: where exactly

From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.

Society • March 23, 02:51 PM • 107627 views

Minister of Economy Svyrydenko declared more than UAH 1.2 million in salary

Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister of Economy, declared UAH 1. 2 million in salary, bank accounts, apartments in Kyiv, Chernihiv, land in Chernihiv region and BMW X3.

Economy • March 22, 10:16 PM • 65458 views

Rebuilding the country together: "Dobrobat & Co Reconstruction Summit" starts on March 21

Summit participants will learn about city recovery cases, gain knowledge for developing plans, and create a catalog of proposals.

Business News • March 20, 10:58 AM • 81572 views

Night strike on a five-story building in Chernihiv: debris removal completed, there is a victim

Rescuers have completed clearing the rubble in Chernihiv after the drone attack. Houses and cars were damaged, one woman was injured. People are being helped.

War • March 16, 07:42 PM • 38383 views

In Chernihiv, patrol officers who arrived at the scene of the Russian strike came under repeated fire

During the drone attack by the Russian Federation in Chernihiv, patrol police officers who were the first to arrive at the scene of the strike came under repeated fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

War • March 16, 09:49 AM • 28122 views

"The enemy is trying to keep all our units in suspense": spokesman of the "Siversk" operational-tactical group about the situation on the border

Russian troops continue to shell the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. The enemy is trying to keep Ukrainian units on the border in suspense.

War • March 16, 09:15 AM • 20812 views

Air defense forces destroyed 47 of 90 enemy UAVs

On the night of March 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with 90 drones, 47 of which were shot down by air defense forces. Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa regions were under attack.

War • March 16, 07:18 AM • 27580 views

Night attack on Chernihiv: destroyed houses recorded, but no casualties

On the night of March 16, Chernihiv was attacked by kamikaze drones, one of which hit a five-story building, destroying two floors. In total, there were 14 shellings of the border areas of the region during the day.

War • March 16, 06:55 AM • 52634 views

A fire in a high-rise building in Chernihiv was extinguished after a hit: one elderly woman was evacuated

Rescuers in Chernihiv extinguished a fire in a high-rise building caused by a hit. An elderly woman was evacuated, information about the victims is being clarified.

Society • March 15, 10:37 PM • 55690 views

An explosion was heard in Chernihiv, there is a threat of the use of strike UAVs

An explosion was heard in Chernihiv, according to monitoring channels. There is a threat of the use of strike UAVs, possible air defense operations, the population is urged to take shelter.

Society • March 15, 08:11 PM • 51914 views

In Chernihiv, the fire was localized after the aggressor's strike on a residential high-rise building

In Chernihiv, terrorists hit a nine-story residential building, the fire has been localized. A car caught fire in the parking lot, but there were no casualties among the residents. Emergency services are working at the scene, and an operational headquarters has been deployed to eliminate the consequences of the strike.

Society • March 15, 02:18 AM • 71375 views

In Chernihiv, shelling damaged a multi-story building, a car is on fire nearby

Today, a hit was recorded in a residential building in Chernihiv. As a result of the impact, a car caught fire, information about the victims is being clarified.

War • March 15, 01:46 AM • 85888 views

The Russian Federation attacks Ukraine with "Shaheds": explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region

Russian troops launched strike drones over the territory of Ukraine on the evening of March 8. Drones were recorded in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

War • March 8, 07:22 PM • 35003 views

Kursk direction has become the hottest on the frontline - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

Over the last day, 97 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The enemy launched 62 air strikes, used 869 kamikaze drones and fired over 4,000 times at Ukrainian positions.

War • March 2, 09:29 PM • 29632 views

Large-scale shelling of the border: 65 attacks and hundreds of explosions in northern Ukraine

Russian troops fired 65 times at the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. 164 explosions were recorded, and buildings and cars were damaged.

Society • March 2, 07:29 AM • 41073 views

Invaders attacked Chernihiv region: private houses and civilian infrastructure damaged in two districts of the region

The occupiers attacked Koryukivka and Novhorod-Siversky districts with bombs, drones and artillery. Private homes, a multi-storey building and civilian infrastructure were damaged, with no casualties reported.

Society • February 27, 09:25 AM • 33334 views

90 out of 166 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 72 did not reach their targets

Russia attacked Ukraine with 166 drones from different directions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 90 Shahed attack UAVs and neutralized 72 imitator drones, and three regions were affected.

War • February 27, 07:12 AM • 27760 views

6 fires occurred in Chernihiv region over the past day, 4 people were injured

In Chernihiv region, 6 fires occurred in the residential sector overnight, resulting in 4 people being injured. The fires were caused by violations of the rules of operation of stoves and chimneys.

Society • February 19, 12:01 PM • 71247 views

74 occupants' attacks on the frontline: where is the hottest and how many battles are going on

Russian troops carried out 74 attacks on Ukrainian positions, most actively in the Pokrovske, Novopavlivka and Kursk sectors. There were 22 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, 6 attacks and 10 air strikes in the Kursk region.

War • February 12, 03:41 PM • 32630 views

Russians attack critical infrastructure in Chernihiv region, two wounded

Russian troops attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Pryluky district with an attack drone, causing a fire. Two people were injured and outbuildings were damaged.

War • February 12, 07:14 AM • 31773 views

Two men impersonated police officers and, with threats of weapons, took out two mobilized men from a bus: they were detained

Two men, posing as police officers, threatened with weapons and removed military personnel from a bus, receiving $5,000 each for the staged arrest. The perpetrators were detained in the Kyiv region, and weapons and documents were seized.

Crimes and emergencies • February 11, 10:36 AM • 32874 views

Russia destroys documents of the National Archive Fund in Dnipropetrovs'k region

As a result of a Russian drone attack, the Mezhivskyi archival unit in Dnipropetrovs'k region was damaged. About 10% of the collection of documents of the National Archival Fond was lost due to the fire and its extinguishing.

Society • February 10, 01:41 PM • 25351 views

Man in Chernihiv attacks military TCC: drugs and ammunition found during search

In Chernihiv, a man was detained for spraying pepper spray into the face of a JCC and JV soldier. A search of his apartment revealed a kilogram of cannabis and 200 rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

Crimes and emergencies • February 10, 11:00 AM • 29820 views

Russians fired 79 times at the border yesterday

Over the past 24 hours, Russians fired 79 times at the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, and 213 explosions were recorded. An industrial enterprise, private houses and infrastructure were damaged.

War • February 9, 07:27 AM • 39234 views

Partially destroyed, partially thrown behind the border: this week enemy subversive reconnaissance group entered Sumy region - RMA

An attack by a 13-member subversive reconnaissance group was repelled in Sumy region - some of them were killed and the rest were thrown abroad. Over the week, the occupiers fired 534 times in the region, including attacks with anti-aircraft guns and drones.

Society • February 7, 05:46 PM • 43026 views

Up to 5000 meals: a mobile kitchen for the frontline areas has been set up with the support of philanthropists

The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation has presented a mobile kitchen on wheels with professional equipment. The food truck is equipped with everything needed to cook a large amount of food and has a separate room for cooks.

Society • February 3, 05:25 PM • 39357 views

110 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Over the last day, 110 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 40 attacks. The enemy actively attacked in 10 sectors, but did not achieve any success.

War • February 2, 06:55 AM • 79714 views