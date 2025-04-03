The President of Ukraine stated that in negotiations to end the war, Ukraine will not agree to reduce the army and will not recognize the occupied territories as Russian. A just peace will only come after the return of all territories.
Two Russian generals have been notified of suspicion of giving the order to strike the drama theater in Chernihiv. As a result of the attack, people died, including a child, and many were injured.
Propagandist Anna Prokofyeva died while performing a task, having been blown up by a mine in the Belgorod region. Cameraman Dmitry Volkov was seriously injured and hospitalized.
From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.
Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister of Economy, declared UAH 1. 2 million in salary, bank accounts, apartments in Kyiv, Chernihiv, land in Chernihiv region and BMW X3.
Summit participants will learn about city recovery cases, gain knowledge for developing plans, and create a catalog of proposals.
Rescuers have completed clearing the rubble in Chernihiv after the drone attack. Houses and cars were damaged, one woman was injured. People are being helped.
During the drone attack by the Russian Federation in Chernihiv, patrol police officers who were the first to arrive at the scene of the strike came under repeated fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
Russian troops continue to shell the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. The enemy is trying to keep Ukrainian units on the border in suspense.
On the night of March 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with 90 drones, 47 of which were shot down by air defense forces. Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa regions were under attack.
On the night of March 16, Chernihiv was attacked by kamikaze drones, one of which hit a five-story building, destroying two floors. In total, there were 14 shellings of the border areas of the region during the day.
Rescuers in Chernihiv extinguished a fire in a high-rise building caused by a hit. An elderly woman was evacuated, information about the victims is being clarified.
An explosion was heard in Chernihiv, according to monitoring channels. There is a threat of the use of strike UAVs, possible air defense operations, the population is urged to take shelter.
In Chernihiv, terrorists hit a nine-story residential building, the fire has been localized. A car caught fire in the parking lot, but there were no casualties among the residents. Emergency services are working at the scene, and an operational headquarters has been deployed to eliminate the consequences of the strike.
Today, a hit was recorded in a residential building in Chernihiv. As a result of the impact, a car caught fire, information about the victims is being clarified.
Russian troops launched strike drones over the territory of Ukraine on the evening of March 8. Drones were recorded in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.
Over the last day, 97 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The enemy launched 62 air strikes, used 869 kamikaze drones and fired over 4,000 times at Ukrainian positions.
Russian troops fired 65 times at the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. 164 explosions were recorded, and buildings and cars were damaged.
The occupiers attacked Koryukivka and Novhorod-Siversky districts with bombs, drones and artillery. Private homes, a multi-storey building and civilian infrastructure were damaged, with no casualties reported.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 166 drones from different directions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 90 Shahed attack UAVs and neutralized 72 imitator drones, and three regions were affected.
In Chernihiv region, 6 fires occurred in the residential sector overnight, resulting in 4 people being injured. The fires were caused by violations of the rules of operation of stoves and chimneys.
Russian troops carried out 74 attacks on Ukrainian positions, most actively in the Pokrovske, Novopavlivka and Kursk sectors. There were 22 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, 6 attacks and 10 air strikes in the Kursk region.
Russian troops attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Pryluky district with an attack drone, causing a fire. Two people were injured and outbuildings were damaged.
Two men, posing as police officers, threatened with weapons and removed military personnel from a bus, receiving $5,000 each for the staged arrest. The perpetrators were detained in the Kyiv region, and weapons and documents were seized.
As a result of a Russian drone attack, the Mezhivskyi archival unit in Dnipropetrovs'k region was damaged. About 10% of the collection of documents of the National Archival Fond was lost due to the fire and its extinguishing.
In Chernihiv, a man was detained for spraying pepper spray into the face of a JCC and JV soldier. A search of his apartment revealed a kilogram of cannabis and 200 rounds of ammunition of various calibers.
Over the past 24 hours, Russians fired 79 times at the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, and 213 explosions were recorded. An industrial enterprise, private houses and infrastructure were damaged.
An attack by a 13-member subversive reconnaissance group was repelled in Sumy region - some of them were killed and the rest were thrown abroad. Over the week, the occupiers fired 534 times in the region, including attacks with anti-aircraft guns and drones.
The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation has presented a mobile kitchen on wheels with professional equipment. The food truck is equipped with everything needed to cook a large amount of food and has a separate room for cooks.
Over the last day, 110 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 40 attacks. The enemy actively attacked in 10 sectors, but did not achieve any success.