Enemy UAV exploded near a high-rise building in Chernihiv, there are wounded

In Chernihiv, on the night of Monday, December 8, an enemy UAV exploded near a multi-story building. Two people were injured. This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the blast wave shattered windows and doors, and damaged cars.

A gas pipeline fire broke out at the scene. Emergency services are eliminating the consequences. Two people sustained bruises. They are being provided with assistance. - said Bryzhynskyi.

Recall

At the end of November, a Shahed drone fell on the territory of one of the enterprises in Chernihiv. In a neighboring community near Chernihiv, a drone hit a private house.

On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure