Enemy UAV exploded near a high-rise building in Chernihiv, there are wounded

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
December 7, 05:16 PM • 10707 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 17063 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 18639 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 23832 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 49475 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 60854 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 65627 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 58392 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 60802 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 57128 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia cut off communications in Luhansk region: Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne without internetDecember 7, 04:03 PM • 4740 views
Ukrainian military blew up a dam on the Vasyukivka River in the Pryvillia area of Donetsk regionPhotoVideoDecember 7, 04:20 PM • 5164 views
Ukrainian soldiers dislodged occupiers from the village of Tykhe in Dnipropetrovsk regionVideoDecember 7, 04:56 PM • 4200 views
Teenager dies at Vydubychi station after being electrocuted on electric train carriageDecember 7, 05:27 PM • 3758 views
Only Europe can save Ukraine from Putin and Trump - The Guardian11:00 PM • 4050 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 51133 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 60654 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 72687 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 93927 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 80828 views
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 41407 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 51511 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 52728 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 66802 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 64394 views
Enemy UAV exploded near a high-rise building in Chernihiv, there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

In Chernihiv, on the night of December 8, an enemy UAV exploded near a high-rise building, wounding two people. The blast wave blew out windows, doors, and damaged cars, causing a gas pipeline fire.

Enemy UAV exploded near a high-rise building in Chernihiv, there are wounded

In Chernihiv, on the night of Monday, December 8, an enemy UAV exploded near a multi-story building. Two people were injured. This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the blast wave shattered windows and doors, and damaged cars.

A gas pipeline fire broke out at the scene. Emergency services are eliminating the consequences. Two people sustained bruises. They are being provided with assistance.

- said Bryzhynskyi.

Recall

At the end of November, a Shahed drone fell on the territory of one of the enterprises in Chernihiv. In a neighboring community near Chernihiv, a drone hit a private house.

On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure30.10.25, 17:59 • 38051 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Chernihiv