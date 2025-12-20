$42.340.00
Ukraine is interested in joint production of drones and missiles with Poland - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his interest in the joint production of drones and missiles with Poland. He noted that both countries have companies with great potential in these areas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is interested in joint production of drones and missiles with Poland. According to him, both countries have good companies with great potential in this regard. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Polish media, reports UNN.

Details

Today, we talk most about drones, there is great interest here – many European programs that finance the defense of individual countries, as well as cooperation projects with Ukraine. We are interested in joint production with Poland

 - said Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that both countries have "good companies" with great potential in these areas, adding that the most important thing would be the joint production of drones and missiles.

Recall

On December 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his first official meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw. The leaders discussed security, economic, and historical issues.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

