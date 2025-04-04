EU defense ministers discussed plans in Warsaw to provide Ukraine with 2 million artillery ammunition this year. This is a priority and a real task for European allies.
Ukraine has a plan to force Russia into negotiations: holding the front, protecting the sky, and developing long-range capabilities. Support is needed in ammunition and air defense systems.
EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has stated that Russia may be ready to attack EU countries in as little as five years. He called on the EU to prepare for possible aggression.
Polish law enforcement officers detained a 47-year-old citizen of Ukraine in the Mazowieckie Voivodeship on suspicion of espionage. He is accused of reconnaissance of military facilities.
Karol Nawrocki, a candidate for president of Poland, has been embroiled in scandal after promoting his own book under a pseudonym on television. He praised himself, posing as someone else.
In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, two men threw an incendiary mixture into the депутат's reception room. They were detained, and the investigation suspects cooperation with Russian special services for money.
Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.
Poland is negotiating with social networks to protect against cyberattacks during elections. The government is cooperating with Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft to stop disinformation attempts.
The Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office stated that the Russian special services are behind the arson in Vilnius and Warsaw. Minor Ukrainian citizens, who were recruited for money, are involved in the crimes.
Footballers of the Ukrainian national team have left for Spain via Poland to prepare for the Nations League play-off matches against Belgium. Juniors are also involved in the training.
Radosław Sikorski announced the resumption of arms supplies through Jasionka to the previous level. He also announced new proposals to end Russian aggression.
The Polish prosecutor's office accused Mateusz Morawiecki of abuse of power in organizing the 2020 remote elections. The former prime minister denied the charges and refused to give explanations until he had familiarized himself with the case file.
Poland's Defense Minister has announced plans to adapt all civilian airports for military use. The country is modernizing 15 civilian airports, including expanding infrastructure and creating military zones.
Negotiations between the Ukrainian authorities and the IMF on the seventh review of the EFF program have begun in Kyiv and Warsaw. If the revision is successful, Ukraine could receive a tranche of $917.5 million.
The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, spoke about Russia's attempts to move towards Kyiv and the threat to the whole of Europe. He emphasized that the aggressor can only be stopped through the power of unity and consolidated pressure.
The gala concert to mark the 20th anniversary of the Ukrainian Song of the Year National Music Award will take place in May 2025. The project will be held under the slogan “Songs Burnt by War” and will honor the best performers in five nominations.
The European Commission will discuss a response to Trump's announcement of tariffs on EU goods. The US has already imposed additional duties on goods from Canada, Mexico and China.
Starting February 1, 2025, Ukraine will introduce new bank limits on transfers and change electricity tariffs. There will also be changes in payments to the military and a rise in international railroad ticket prices.
88% of Poles support the idea of paying the 800+ allowance only to working Ukrainians who pay taxes. The proposal provides for the payment of 800 zlotys for each child under 18.
Ukrzaliznytsia reduces discounts on tickets to Poland and Hungary due to rising costs. The price increase will range from 9% to 37% depending on the direction and class of carriage.
Polish Prime Minister Tusk supported the idea of paying the 800+ allowance only to working migrants who pay taxes. The proposal was put forward by Warsaw Mayor Trzaskowski regarding Ukrainians officially working in Poland.
Near the Ambary station, a Kyiv-Sumy train ran over two teenagers aged 15 and 16 to death. The tragedy occurred on the evening of January 22, when the young people were walking along the tracks in the opposite direction.
President Zelenskyy said that 33-34% of Ukraine's weapons are domestically produced, about 40% come from the United States, and less than 30% from Europe. He also expressed his gratitude to Biden and emphasized the importance of the US-European alliance.
The President of Ukraine has awarded Warsaw the “City of Savior” distinction for helping Ukrainian refugees and supporting Ukraine. Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski received the award during Zelenskyy's visit to Poland.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has declared his readiness to work to speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU. He emphasized that an independent Ukraine is a key condition for the security of Poland and the whole of Europe.
The Polish railroad has experienced serious traffic disruptions due to the weather, with 115 trains delayed or canceled. The biggest problems are observed on the Warsaw-Gdynia and Olsztyn-Elbląg routes due to icy conditions on the overhead lines.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Warsaw today to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. After the meeting, a joint press conference is planned.
A montage video is circulating on social media, in which American TV hosts allegedly mock Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw. In fact, it is a montage of two different videos, where the second part concerns a nursing home.
The Speaker of the Polish Sejm announces the dates of the presidential election: the first round on May 18, the second on June 1, 2025. Seven candidates have already announced their participation in the election race.
In Warsaw's Wola district, a minibus driver hit a 14-year-old Ukrainian boy on a pedestrian crossing and fled the scene. The teenager died in the hospital from his injuries, and the driver, who was driving without a license, was detained.