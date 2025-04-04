$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15531 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28277 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64602 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213539 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122464 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391720 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310600 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213723 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244207 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22709 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14749 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14020 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131642 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213539 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391720 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254232 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310600 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2974 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14045 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45224 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72068 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57167 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Kallas: providing Ukraine with 2 million shells this year is an EU priority, plans were clarified today

EU defense ministers discussed plans in Warsaw to provide Ukraine with 2 million artillery ammunition this year. This is a priority and a real task for European allies.

War • April 3, 12:50 PM • 9464 views

Umerov announced a plan of action aimed at forcing Russia into real negotiations

Ukraine has a plan to force Russia into negotiations: holding the front, protecting the sky, and developing long-range capabilities. Support is needed in ammunition and air defense systems.

War • April 3, 11:21 AM • 7902 views

Is Russia ready to attack one or more countries in five years? The EU has announced a new alarming forecast

EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has stated that Russia may be ready to attack EU countries in as little as five years. He called on the EU to prepare for possible aggression.

Politics • April 2, 01:54 PM • 18629 views

Suspected of working for Russian special services: a citizen of Ukraine detained in Poland

Polish law enforcement officers detained a 47-year-old citizen of Ukraine in the Mazowieckie Voivodeship on suspicion of espionage. He is accused of reconnaissance of military facilities.

Crimes and emergencies • April 1, 12:11 PM • 9546 views

Polish presidential candidate mocked for dressing up to promote his own book

Karol Nawrocki, a candidate for president of Poland, has been embroiled in scandal after promoting his own book under a pseudonym on television. He praised himself, posing as someone else.

News of the World • March 29, 08:36 AM • 13307 views

An incendiary mixture was thrown into the депутат's reception room: suspects were detained who, for a "generous payment," could cooperate with the FSB

In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, two men threw an incendiary mixture into the депутат's reception room. They were detained, and the investigation suspects cooperation with Russian special services for money.

Kyiv • March 25, 10:02 AM • 35001 views

Trump's policy amid his "turn to Moscow" is pushing allies to consider their own nuclear shield - FT

Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.

Politics • March 24, 07:57 AM • 31319 views

Poland strengthens cybersecurity ahead of elections

Poland is negotiating with social networks to protect against cyberattacks during elections. The government is cooperating with Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft to stop disinformation attempts.

News of the World • March 18, 12:19 PM • 7729 views

Russian intelligence organized arson in Vilnius and Warsaw - conclusion of the Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office

The Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office stated that the Russian special services are behind the arson in Vilnius and Warsaw. Minor Ukrainian citizens, who were recruited for money, are involved in the crimes.

Crimes and emergencies • March 17, 12:46 PM • 18158 views

Nations League play-offs: Ukraine's national team has left for Spain to prepare for matches against Belgium

Footballers of the Ukrainian national team have left for Spain via Poland to prepare for the Nations League play-off matches against Belgium. Juniors are also involved in the training.

Sports • March 12, 05:43 PM • 21644 views

Weapon supplies through Poland have returned to their previous level after the resumption of US aid to Ukraine, Starlink is working - Sikorski

Radosław Sikorski announced the resumption of arms supplies through Jasionka to the previous level. He also announced new proposals to end Russian aggression.

War • March 12, 10:54 AM • 21975 views

Former Polish Prime Minister accused of abuse of power

The Polish prosecutor's office accused Mateusz Morawiecki of abuse of power in organizing the 2020 remote elections. The former prime minister denied the charges and refused to give explanations until he had familiarized himself with the case file.

Politics • February 27, 02:35 PM • 21631 views

Poland adapts all civilian airports to military needs

Poland's Defense Minister has announced plans to adapt all civilian airports for military use. The country is modernizing 15 civilian airports, including expanding infrastructure and creating military zones.

News of the World • February 26, 05:10 AM • 28890 views

Ukraine may receive a new IMF tranche: important negotiations have started

Negotiations between the Ukrainian authorities and the IMF on the seventh review of the EFF program have begun in Kyiv and Warsaw. If the revision is successful, Ukraine could receive a tranche of $917.5 million.

Economy • February 21, 04:26 AM • 140384 views

Russian Federation is desperately trying to move west towards Kyiv - Head of the Verkhovna Rada

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, spoke about Russia's attempts to move towards Kyiv and the threat to the whole of Europe. He emphasized that the aggressor can only be stopped through the power of unity and consolidated pressure.

War • February 11, 01:26 PM • 40723 views

Mykhailo Poplavsky and Pavlo Zibrov announce the launch of the joint project “Ukrainian Song of the Year - 2024”

The gala concert to mark the 20th anniversary of the Ukrainian Song of the Year National Music Award will take place in May 2025. The project will be held under the slogan “Songs Burnt by War” and will honor the best performers in five nominations.

Society • February 10, 08:42 PM • 42575 views

EU warns U.S. of 'tough retaliation' if Trump imposes tariffs - Bloomberg

The European Commission will discuss a response to Trump's announcement of tariffs on EU goods. The US has already imposed additional duties on goods from Canada, Mexico and China.

News of the World • February 2, 11:13 PM • 105390 views

5 important changes in Ukraine from February 1: new limits and tariffs

Starting February 1, 2025, Ukraine will introduce new bank limits on transfers and change electricity tariffs. There will also be changes in payments to the military and a rise in international railroad ticket prices.

Society • February 1, 06:30 AM • 168190 views

Poles massively support new terms of 800+ payments for Ukrainians

88% of Poles support the idea of paying the 800+ allowance only to working Ukrainians who pay taxes. The proposal provides for the payment of 800 zlotys for each child under 18.

Economy • January 29, 04:28 PM • 47816 views

Train ticket prices to Poland and Hungary will rise from February: what you should know

Ukrzaliznytsia reduces discounts on tickets to Poland and Hungary due to rising costs. The price increase will range from 9% to 37% depending on the direction and class of carriage.

Society • January 28, 12:52 PM • 25518 views

Tusk supports the idea of depriving unemployed Ukrainians of financial assistance

Polish Prime Minister Tusk supported the idea of paying the 800+ allowance only to working migrants who pay taxes. The proposal was put forward by Warsaw Mayor Trzaskowski regarding Ukrainians officially working in Poland.

News of the World • January 23, 08:39 PM • 48481 views

Train hits two teenagers to death in Sumy region

Near the Ambary station, a Kyiv-Sumy train ran over two teenagers aged 15 and 16 to death. The tragedy occurred on the evening of January 22, when the young people were walking along the tracks in the opposite direction.

Society • January 23, 09:22 AM • 25290 views

Zelensky names the percentage of weapons from the US and Europe at the front in Ukraine

President Zelenskyy said that 33-34% of Ukraine's weapons are domestically produced, about 40% come from the United States, and less than 30% from Europe. He also expressed his gratitude to Biden and emphasized the importance of the US-European alliance.

War • January 15, 10:58 PM • 73159 views

“City-savior": Zelensky handed over a special insignia from Ukraine to the mayor of Warsaw

The President of Ukraine has awarded Warsaw the “City of Savior” distinction for helping Ukrainian refugees and supporting Ukraine. Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski received the award during Zelenskyy's visit to Poland.

Society • January 15, 06:52 PM • 36473 views

Poland reveals its plans to speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has declared his readiness to work to speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU. He emphasized that an independent Ukraine is a key condition for the security of Poland and the whole of Europe.

Politics • January 15, 01:55 PM • 102119 views

Railroad collapse in Poland due to bad weather: some trains are delayed up to 10 hours

The Polish railroad has experienced serious traffic disruptions due to the weather, with 115 trains delayed or canceled. The biggest problems are observed on the Warsaw-Gdynia and Olsztyn-Elbląg routes due to icy conditions on the overhead lines.

News of the World • January 15, 08:29 AM • 26559 views

Zelenskyy will arrive in Poland today: he will meet with Tusk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Warsaw today to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. After the meeting, a joint press conference is planned.

Politics • January 15, 06:37 AM • 30396 views

Manipulation: a fake video with American hosts about Ukrainian refugees is being circulated online

A montage video is circulating on social media, in which American TV hosts allegedly mock Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw. In fact, it is a montage of two different videos, where the second part concerns a nursing home.

News of the World • January 11, 11:08 PM • 24935 views

Poland has decided on the dates of the 2025 presidential election

The Speaker of the Polish Sejm announces the dates of the presidential election: the first round on May 18, the second on June 1, 2025. Seven candidates have already announced their participation in the election race.

News of the World • January 8, 02:17 PM • 21056 views

In Warsaw, a minibus driver runs over a 14-year-old Ukrainian to death

In Warsaw's Wola district, a minibus driver hit a 14-year-old Ukrainian boy on a pedestrian crossing and fled the scene. The teenager died in the hospital from his injuries, and the driver, who was driving without a license, was detained.

News of the World • January 6, 05:46 PM • 38377 views