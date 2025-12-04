$42.200.13
Poland issued a European arrest warrant for one of the Ukrainians over railway sabotage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 656 views

A Polish court issued a European arrest warrant for Yevhen Ivanov, one of the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on railway tracks in Poland. He and Oleksandr Kononov are accused of terrorist sabotage on behalf of Russian intelligence.

Poland issued a European arrest warrant for one of the Ukrainians over railway sabotage

A Polish court has issued a European arrest warrant for Yevhenii Ivanov, one of the direct perpetrators of the terrorist attacks on railway tracks in Poland. This was reported by RMF24, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the decision regarding the second suspect – Oleksandr Kononov – is to be made on the same day.

Yevhenii Ivanov was born on September 13, 1984, in Estonia. His accomplice – Oleksandr Kononov – was born on September 7, 1986, in Ukraine.

The prosecutor's office charged Oleksandr Kononov and Yevhenii Ivanov with committing terrorist acts of sabotage on behalf of the Russian Federation's intelligence against the Republic of Poland.

The charges include three articles – espionage in the form of acts of sabotage on behalf of foreign intelligence, creating a threat of disaster in ground transport, and using explosives. This carries a penalty of life imprisonment.

Addition

From November 15 to 17, two acts of sabotage occurred in Poland on the Warsaw-Dorohusk railway route, which leads, among other things, to the border with Ukraine. In Mice (Garwolin district, Mazovian Voivodeship), an explosive device damaged the railway track. In another location, near the Gołąb railway station (Puławy district, Lublin Voivodeship), a train carrying 475 passengers was forced to brake suddenly due to damage to the railway track.

Poland sent a note to Belarus requesting the extradition of two Ukrainian citizens accused of railway sabotage on behalf of Russia.

