There are 779. 3 thousand Ukrainians officially employed in Poland, including 406.5 thousand men and 372.7 thousand women. Most Ukrainians are concentrated in the Mazovian Voivodeship - 188.1 thousand people.
Last week, recruitment centers in Ukraine received 956 new applications. A total of 21,910 people have applied since the start of the work, of whom 5,415 are being considered as candidates for the Defense Forces.
An accident involving a bus with Ukrainians and a truck occurred in Poland. The accident killed a woman and a man, and hospitalized two more people, one of them in serious condition.
20,150 people applied to the Ukrainian army recruitment centers. 5,091 are being considered as candidates, 1,726 have started service or will soon join the army, and the centers offer more than 10,000 vacancies.
Ukrainian cities are actively establishing partnerships with foreign municipalities. This allows them to receive humanitarian aid, implement energy efficiency projects, and prepare for post-war reconstruction.
The first recruitment center of the Ukrainian Legion has opened in Lublin, Poland, to recruit volunteers who are citizens of Ukraine. The center operates daily, conducts medical examinations and provides 35 days of training at a training ground.
A Ukrainian citizen was sentenced to 6 years in prison and a fine for spying for Russia. He was part of a group that collected information about aid to Ukraine through Polish transportation hubs.
Dynamo Kyiv will play the return leg against Partizan Serbia in the Champions League qualifiers. The game will take place in Belgrade without spectators due to UEFA sanctions against the Serbian club.
Severe storms in the Baltic States and Poland left tens of thousands of people without electricity. In Lithuania and Poland, casualties were reported, infrastructure was damaged, and Latvia experienced record rainfall.
In Poland, a bus carrying Ukrainian citizens overturned. The police inform that out of 57 passengers, 1.3 were taken to the hospital for examination.
Ukraine managed to return a 16-year-old boy taken by his relatives from the temporarily occupied territory to Russia with the help of various government agencies.
A 26-year-old citizen of Ukraine was charged with inciting a Polish citizen to work for foreign intelligence. The man faces from 8 years behind bars to life imprisonment.
Ukraine's Taekwon-Do team took first place among 33 countries at the European Championships in Lublin, Poland, winning 16 gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze medals.
Two people were killed in an accident during a TNT training exercise at a military training ground in Solarnia, Poland.
Poland will establish a new airbase for military helicopters in the city of Świdnik, located in Lubelskie Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, strengthening NATO's eastern flank.
Truck traffic at the Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoint on the Ukraine-Poland border has been unblocked after Polish farmers ended their nationwide protest.
Ukrzaliznytsia will allow passengers who missed their train due to farmers' protests in Poland to take another train to Ukraine with existing tickets from Przemysl, Lublin, and Chełm.
The Consul of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin emphasized the inadmissibility of delays of passenger buses at the Dorohusk-Yagodyn checkpoint during his visit there. Also, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin sent an official letter to the Lubelskie Voivodeship Police Commandant with a request to guarantee unimpeded bus traffic at the protest sites.
The Consul of Ukraine in Poland went to the Dorohusk border checkpoint, where Polish protesters are blocking the movement of passenger buses from Ukraine.
Lublin police conducted "identification activities" near the Polish-Belarusian border after reports of the detention of Ukrainian journalist Mykhailo Tkach and a cameraman in the area.
Polish carriers plan to resume protests on the Polish-Ukrainian border on March 1 by blocking border crossings.
Ukrzaliznytsia will allow passengers who missed trains due to farmers' protests blocking roads in Poland to change trains if they have tickets.
Polish President Andrzej Duda supports a meeting between the Ukrainian and Polish governments to discuss the blockade, but not at the border, as suggested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for security reasons.
The Embassy and Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin appealed to the Polish police to open a case regarding the incident with Ukrainian grain at the border.