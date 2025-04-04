$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15260 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27702 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64361 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213177 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122285 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391517 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310372 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213663 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244176 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255071 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

More than 400 thousand Ukrainian men are officially employed in Poland

There are 779. 3 thousand Ukrainians officially employed in Poland, including 406.5 thousand men and 372.7 thousand women. Most Ukrainians are concentrated in the Mazovian Voivodeship - 188.1 thousand people.

Economy • November 19, 04:16 PM • 42286 views

About 22 thousand people have already applied to recruitment centers: in which regions are there the most applicants

Last week, recruitment centers in Ukraine received 956 new applications. A total of 21,910 people have applied since the start of the work, of whom 5,415 are being considered as candidates for the Defense Forces.

Society • October 21, 03:59 PM • 31095 views

An accident with Ukrainians in Poland: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine told the details of the accident

An accident involving a bus with Ukrainians and a truck occurred in Poland. The accident killed a woman and a man, and hospitalized two more people, one of them in serious condition.

Crimes and emergencies • October 10, 10:13 AM • 34917 views

More than 20,000 Ukrainians apply to army recruitment centers

20,150 people applied to the Ukrainian army recruitment centers. 5,091 are being considered as candidates, 1,726 have started service or will soon join the army, and the centers offer more than 10,000 vacancies.

Society • October 7, 05:45 PM • 29906 views

Window of Opportunity: Ukrainian cities in the midst of war strengthen cooperation with municipalities in other countries

Ukrainian cities are actively establishing partnerships with foreign municipalities. This allows them to receive humanitarian aid, implement energy efficiency projects, and prepare for post-war reconstruction.

War • October 4, 01:42 PM • 175910 views

Recruitment of volunteers for the Ukrainian Legion has begun in Lublin: what you need to know

The first recruitment center of the Ukrainian Legion has opened in Lublin, Poland, to recruit volunteers who are citizens of Ukraine. The center operates daily, conducts medical examinations and provides 35 days of training at a training ground.

War • October 3, 01:58 PM • 15712 views

Ukrainian sentenced to six years behind bars in Poland for spying for Russia

A Ukrainian citizen was sentenced to 6 years in prison and a fine for spying for Russia. He was part of a group that collected information about aid to Ukraine through Polish transportation hubs.

Crimes and emergencies • September 26, 04:44 PM • 21022 views

“Dynamo vs Partizan: announcement of the return match of the Champions League qualifiers, where to watch the game, bookmakers' favorite

Dynamo Kyiv will play the return leg against Partizan Serbia in the Champions League qualifiers. The game will take place in Belgrade without spectators due to UEFA sanctions against the Serbian club.

Sports • July 31, 06:30 AM • 14648 views

Tens of thousands of people in the Baltic States and Poland lost power due to storms

Severe storms in the Baltic States and Poland left tens of thousands of people without electricity. In Lithuania and Poland, casualties were reported, infrastructure was damaged, and Latvia experienced record rainfall.

News of the World • July 29, 01:05 PM • 21990 views

In Poland, a bus with Ukrainians overturned, there are victims

In Poland, a bus carrying Ukrainian citizens overturned. The police inform that out of 57 passengers, 1.3 were taken to the hospital for examination.

Crimes and emergencies • June 20, 09:33 AM • 24921 views

Ukraine manages to return another teenager from Russia

Ukraine managed to return a 16-year-old boy taken by his relatives from the temporarily occupied territory to Russia with the help of various government agencies.

War • June 19, 01:45 PM • 16268 views

In Poland, a Ukrainian who incited a pole to work for foreign intelligence will be tried: he faces life in prison

A 26-year-old citizen of Ukraine was charged with inciting a Polish citizen to work for foreign intelligence. The man faces from 8 years behind bars to life imprisonment.

News of the World • May 29, 05:49 PM • 21201 views

Ukrainian Taekwon-Do team takes first place among 33 countries at the European Championships in Poland

Ukraine's Taekwon-Do team took first place among 33 countries at the European Championships in Lublin, Poland, winning 16 gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze medals.

Sports • April 24, 01:12 AM • 24198 views

Two people were killed at a military training ground in Poland during exercises

Two people were killed in an accident during a TNT training exercise at a military training ground in Solarnia, Poland.

News of the World • March 25, 01:07 PM • 25565 views

Poland plans to build a military air base near the border with Ukraine

Poland will establish a new airbase for military helicopters in the city of Świdnik, located in Lubelskie Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, strengthening NATO's eastern flank.

News of the World • March 25, 12:40 PM • 29375 views

Truck traffic at Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoint unblocked - border guards

Truck traffic at the Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoint on the Ukraine-Poland border has been unblocked after Polish farmers ended their nationwide protest.

Economy • March 21, 07:57 PM • 29091 views

Passengers who were late to the station due to protests in Poland can use other flights - Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrzaliznytsia will allow passengers who missed their train due to farmers' protests in Poland to take another train to Ukraine with existing tickets from Przemysl, Lublin, and Chełm.

Society • March 20, 04:36 PM • 22643 views

Consul of Ukraine emphasizes unacceptable delays of passenger buses at the border

The Consul of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin emphasized the inadmissibility of delays of passenger buses at the Dorohusk-Yagodyn checkpoint during his visit there. Also, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin sent an official letter to the Lubelskie Voivodeship Police Commandant with a request to guarantee unimpeded bus traffic at the protest sites.

Society • March 11, 09:11 PM • 105312 views

Blocking of passenger buses on the border with Poland: the Consul of Ukraine went to the Dorohusk checkpoint

The Consul of Ukraine in Poland went to the Dorohusk border checkpoint, where Polish protesters are blocking the movement of passenger buses from Ukraine.

Society • March 11, 03:49 PM • 27147 views

Tkach's detention in Poland: law enforcement confirms "measures due to the need to identify him"

Lublin police conducted "identification activities" near the Polish-Belarusian border after reports of the detention of Ukrainian journalist Mykhailo Tkach and a cameraman in the area.

Society • February 28, 09:27 AM • 64185 views

Polish carriers plan to resume protests on the border with Ukraine - media

Polish carriers plan to resume protests on the Polish-Ukrainian border on March 1 by blocking border crossings.

Society • February 26, 09:50 AM • 27068 views

Ukrzaliznytsia will allow those who missed their flight due to protests in Poland to change trains

Ukrzaliznytsia will allow passengers who missed trains due to farmers' protests blocking roads in Poland to change trains if they have tickets.

Society • February 22, 04:39 PM • 78897 views

Duda supports Zelenskyy's call for a joint meeting, but not on the border

Polish President Andrzej Duda supports a meeting between the Ukrainian and Polish governments to discuss the blockade, but not at the border, as suggested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for security reasons.

Society • February 22, 08:01 AM • 27504 views

Bringing the guilty to justice: the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland responds to the incident with grain at the border

The Embassy and Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin appealed to the Polish police to open a case regarding the incident with Ukrainian grain at the border.

Politics • February 12, 09:21 AM • 56265 views