Consul of Ukraine emphasizes unacceptable delays of passenger buses at the border

The Consul of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin emphasized the inadmissibility of delays of passenger buses at the Dorohusk-Yagodyn checkpoint during his visit there. Also, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin sent an official letter to the Lubelskie Voivodeship Police Commandant with a request to guarantee unimpeded bus traffic at the protest sites.