Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12347 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 126452 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 129179 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 143545 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 202219 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240952 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148847 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370283 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182722 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149855 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
In Poland, a bus with Ukrainians overturned, there are victims

Kyiv • UNN

 24921 views

In Poland, a bus carrying Ukrainian citizens overturned. The police inform that out of 57 passengers, 1.3 were taken to the hospital for examination.

In Poland, a bus with Ukrainians overturned, there are victims

In Poland, a bus with Ukrainian citizens slid into a ditch and rolled over on its side. The media reported that there were 58 people on the bus, the police said that out of 57 passengers, 13 were taken to the hospital for examination, reports UNN.

"Bus accident. Of the 57 passengers, 1.3 were taken to the hospital for examination. The driver was sober. Citizens of Ukraine were traveling by bus," the Lublin police said in a statement.

RMF24 reports that 14 people were injured in the accident. Among the victims are two children. A total of 58 people were traveling by bus.

It is noted that the bus with citizens of Ukraine slid into a ditch. The car rolled over on its side.

"13 victims were taken to hospitals in Krasnistava, Zamostia, Svidnik and Lublin. The police said it was a Polish bus that was traveling from Kiev to Warsaw. The bus driver was sober," RMF24 reports.

It is also noted that the section of the National Road between Tatki and Krasnistava is blocked.

addition

The Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine confirmed that on the night of June 17, a bus carrying 57 Ukrainian citizens, including 42 children, was involved in an accident in Romania . All the victims were taken to the city of Nevoda after a medical examination and assistance, where they all waited for another bus and continued their trip.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Lublin
Warsaw
Romania
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
