In Poland, a bus with Ukrainians overturned, there are victims

In Poland, a bus with Ukrainian citizens slid into a ditch and rolled over on its side. The media reported that there were 58 people on the bus, the police said that out of 57 passengers, 13 were taken to the hospital for examination, reports UNN.

"Bus accident. Of the 57 passengers, 1.3 were taken to the hospital for examination. The driver was sober. Citizens of Ukraine were traveling by bus," the Lublin police said in a statement.

RMF24 reports that 14 people were injured in the accident. Among the victims are two children. A total of 58 people were traveling by bus.

It is noted that the bus with citizens of Ukraine slid into a ditch. The car rolled over on its side.

"13 victims were taken to hospitals in Krasnistava, Zamostia, Svidnik and Lublin. The police said it was a Polish bus that was traveling from Kiev to Warsaw. The bus driver was sober," RMF24 reports.

It is also noted that the section of the National Road between Tatki and Krasnistava is blocked.

