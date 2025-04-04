Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11685 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 20371 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59742 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 205352 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118116 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 384205 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305662 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212956 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243807 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254896 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
2m/s
53%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53625 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67643 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18396 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39407 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123957 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124634 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 205360 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 384213 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250847 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305665 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 16 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11681 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39914 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68138 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54107 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz

News by theme

Poland has announced a $2 billion contract with the US to support Patriot

Poland plans to sign a $2 billion agreement with the United States for logistical support of Patriot systems. This will strengthen the country's air defenses.

News of the World • March 31, 11:56 AM • 17992 views

Tusk checked how the Polish border with Belarus is protected

Donald Tusk announced the high efficiency of border protection with Belarus. He emphasized the support of the lukashenka regime in the transfer of migrants.

Politics • March 23, 05:50 AM • 43921 views

Poland adapts all civilian airports to military needs

Poland's Defense Minister has announced plans to adapt all civilian airports for military use. The country is modernizing 15 civilian airports, including expanding infrastructure and creating military zones.

News of the World • February 26, 05:10 AM • 28890 views

First joint NATO-Ukraine training center opens in Poland

The JATEC Center for Analysis was launched in Bydgoszcz to study the experience of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The center will facilitate Ukraine's integration into NATO and the implementation of changes to the Alliance's strategies.

War • February 18, 04:44 AM • 74122 views

Polish minister reveals under what conditions Trump will take into account Europeans' position on Ukraine

Poland's defense minister said that Europe should increase defense spending to influence the US position on Ukraine. Poland already spends 4.7% of its GDP on defense and buys $60 billion worth of American weapons.

War • January 25, 10:35 AM • 41887 views

German Patriot troops start patrolling near the Polish-Ukrainian border

Two German Patriot air defense systems are deployed to protect the Jasionka airport in Rzeszow for 6 months. Up to 95% of the aid for Ukraine passes through this logistics hub.

War • January 23, 02:45 PM • 23551 views

The United States handed over 28 new Abrams tanks to Poland

The United States has handed over the first 28 M1A2SEPv3 Abrams tanks to Poland, which will undergo overhaul. In total, the Polish army will receive 250 of these tanks.

News of the World • January 19, 04:47 PM • 29140 views

Poland says it did not block the sky for Slovak delegation flying to Moscow

Poland did not refuse the Slovak delegation to fly to Moscow, but only asked for additional documents. The Slovak side decided to change the route itself, and relations between the countries remain good.

News of the World • January 13, 11:00 AM • 21939 views

NATO countries will be able to spend up to 5% of GDP on defense only in 10 years - Polish Defense Ministry

Poland's Defense Minister supports the initiative to increase NATO defense spending to 5% of GDP. Warsaw already allocates 4.7% of GDP to defense and calls on other countries to reach this goal within 10 years.

News of the World • January 12, 10:21 AM • 51324 views

Poland announced a new military aid package for Ukraine

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced the preparation of a new package of military assistance for Ukraine. The "Ramstein" meeting also approved 8 roadmaps for the Ukrainian Armed Forces until 2027.

War • January 9, 03:29 PM • 25120 views

Polish Defense Minister on Ramstein: this may be the last meeting of this type

Poland's defense minister suggests that tomorrow's Ramstein meeting may be the last in the current format. Next week, the G5 will meet to discuss changes after Trump's inauguration.

War • January 8, 01:32 PM • 22177 views

Poland makes an unexpected announcement about sending troops to Ukraine

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz ruled out the possibility of sending Polish troops to Ukraine. He emphasized that such decisions should be made through NATO, not by a group of countries.

War • December 22, 03:14 PM • 47367 views

Poland is ready to shoot down Russian missiles only in case of threat to its territory - Defense Minister

Poland's Defense Minister has declared his readiness to shoot down Russian missiles only if they threaten Polish territory. The country has strengthened its air defense system and has the support of NATO allies to protect its airspace.

News of the World • December 22, 03:29 AM • 50386 views

Poland outraged over UPA flags on Polish armored personnel carriers

Vladyslav Kosyniak-Kamysh called the placement of UPA flags on Polish Rosomak armored personnel carriers handed over to Ukraine a provocation. The minister instructed the Ukrainian attaché in Warsaw to urgently clarify the situation.

War • December 21, 09:55 AM • 24273 views

We support assistance to Ukraine “with all our might,” but there are limitations: MiG-29 is needed to patrol Polish skies - Defense Minister

Poland's Defense Minister said that MiG-29s are needed to patrol the Polish skies. The country has provided Ukraine with the maximum possible military assistance, but must take into account its own security.

War • November 7, 03:47 PM • 39041 views

Minister of Defense of Poland: Ukraine will not join the EU unless it resolves Volyn issue

Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh said that Ukraine will not join the EU without resolving the issue of exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. He emphasized the importance of historical truth and reconciliation for EU accession.

Politics • October 4, 07:23 AM • 24100 views

Polish Defense Minister on the Ukrainian Legion: not many willing to join

Vladyslav Kosyniak-Kamysh said that the number of Ukrainians willing to join the Ukrainian Legion in Poland was too small. It was planned to create a unit of several thousand people, but there were not enough people willing to join.

Politics • October 2, 12:54 PM • 14343 views

Poland's Defense Minister mentions “Volyn issue” in the context of Ukraine's accession to the EU

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that only Ukraine's victory will ensure the security of Poland and Europe. He also emphasized the need to resolve historical issues for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

War • July 24, 05:50 AM • 83286 views

Poland is counting on the help of border guards from Germany, Greece and Finland

Poland is looking for border guards from Germany, Greece and Finland to help patrol the border with belarus amid concerns about migration pressure from the east.

News of the World • July 5, 02:37 PM • 20285 views

Poland to reintroduce buffer zone at Belarus border - Tusk

Poland will re-introduce the 200-meter buffer zone on the border with Belarus early next week.

News of the World • May 29, 10:27 AM • 17400 views

Poland announces the purchase of long-range missiles for F-16 from the United States

Poland will purchase JASSM-ER long-range cruise missiles with a range of 1,000 km for $735 million for its F-16 fighter jets with deliveries in 2026-2030.

War • May 27, 11:26 PM • 26964 views

Poland will impose restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats in the country - Foreign Minister Sikorski

Poland will impose restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats, limiting them to the Mazovian Voivodeship, where Warsaw is located, and consuls to the respective provinces, citing evidence of the Russian state's involvement in subversive activities in Poland.

News of the World • May 27, 02:21 PM • 19724 views

Poland is ready to increase the number of troops on the border to stop the flow of illegal migrants from Belarus

Poland plans to strengthen border security and increase its military presence along its border with Belarus due to increased attempts by organized groups to illegally cross the border with the assistance of Belarusian services.

News of the World • May 22, 12:31 PM • 15421 views

Scholz: Ukrainians with residence permits will be able to stay in Germany

Ukrainians who have a residence and work permit in Germany will be able to stay and work in the country, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said.

Our people abroad • May 12, 08:14 AM • 34558 views

Hungary says it will not return Ukrainian men

Hungary will not extradite Ukrainian male refugees of military age to Ukraine, guaranteeing their safety and providing the necessary assistance.

Our people abroad • May 6, 11:51 AM • 33815 views

Poland admits the possibility of deportation of Ukrainians liable for military service

Poland and Lithuania are considering deporting Ukrainian men of conscription age who have not updated their data or extended their right to stay, which could potentially help Ukraine return conscripts from abroad.

War • April 25, 04:50 PM • 21335 views

F-16s are ready in case of threat: Poland responds to Russian missile flight and Russian ambassador's demarche

Poland has reacted to the fact that a Russian missile violated Polish airspace. The country warns that F-16 fighters and Poland's missile defense systems are on alert in case of further threats, and also criticized the Russian ambassador's refusal to explain the "missile" incident.

War • March 26, 12:55 PM • 30378 views

Stoltenberg reacts to Trump's statement on intimidation of allies

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg has sharply criticized Donald Trump's statement to attack NATO members who do not fulfill their financial obligations, saying that any attack on the Alliance will be met with a united response, and that undermining allies increases the risks to soldiers.

News of the World • February 11, 05:13 PM • 40982 views

Chairman of the Munich Security Conference Calls for Greater European Responsibility

Chairman of the Munich Security Conference calls for greater European responsibility in security and cooperation.

War • February 7, 01:51 PM • 29442 views