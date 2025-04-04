Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz

Poland plans to sign a $2 billion agreement with the United States for logistical support of Patriot systems. This will strengthen the country's air defenses.
Donald Tusk announced the high efficiency of border protection with Belarus. He emphasized the support of the lukashenka regime in the transfer of migrants.
Poland's Defense Minister has announced plans to adapt all civilian airports for military use. The country is modernizing 15 civilian airports, including expanding infrastructure and creating military zones.
The JATEC Center for Analysis was launched in Bydgoszcz to study the experience of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The center will facilitate Ukraine's integration into NATO and the implementation of changes to the Alliance's strategies.
Poland's defense minister said that Europe should increase defense spending to influence the US position on Ukraine. Poland already spends 4.7% of its GDP on defense and buys $60 billion worth of American weapons.
Two German Patriot air defense systems are deployed to protect the Jasionka airport in Rzeszow for 6 months. Up to 95% of the aid for Ukraine passes through this logistics hub.
The United States has handed over the first 28 M1A2SEPv3 Abrams tanks to Poland, which will undergo overhaul. In total, the Polish army will receive 250 of these tanks.
Poland did not refuse the Slovak delegation to fly to Moscow, but only asked for additional documents. The Slovak side decided to change the route itself, and relations between the countries remain good.
Poland's Defense Minister supports the initiative to increase NATO defense spending to 5% of GDP. Warsaw already allocates 4.7% of GDP to defense and calls on other countries to reach this goal within 10 years.
Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced the preparation of a new package of military assistance for Ukraine. The "Ramstein" meeting also approved 8 roadmaps for the Ukrainian Armed Forces until 2027.
Poland's defense minister suggests that tomorrow's Ramstein meeting may be the last in the current format. Next week, the G5 will meet to discuss changes after Trump's inauguration.
Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz ruled out the possibility of sending Polish troops to Ukraine. He emphasized that such decisions should be made through NATO, not by a group of countries.
Poland's Defense Minister has declared his readiness to shoot down Russian missiles only if they threaten Polish territory. The country has strengthened its air defense system and has the support of NATO allies to protect its airspace.
Vladyslav Kosyniak-Kamysh called the placement of UPA flags on Polish Rosomak armored personnel carriers handed over to Ukraine a provocation. The minister instructed the Ukrainian attaché in Warsaw to urgently clarify the situation.
Poland's Defense Minister said that MiG-29s are needed to patrol the Polish skies. The country has provided Ukraine with the maximum possible military assistance, but must take into account its own security.
Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh said that Ukraine will not join the EU without resolving the issue of exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. He emphasized the importance of historical truth and reconciliation for EU accession.
Vladyslav Kosyniak-Kamysh said that the number of Ukrainians willing to join the Ukrainian Legion in Poland was too small. It was planned to create a unit of several thousand people, but there were not enough people willing to join.
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that only Ukraine's victory will ensure the security of Poland and Europe. He also emphasized the need to resolve historical issues for Ukraine's accession to the EU.
Poland is looking for border guards from Germany, Greece and Finland to help patrol the border with belarus amid concerns about migration pressure from the east.
Poland will re-introduce the 200-meter buffer zone on the border with Belarus early next week.
Poland will purchase JASSM-ER long-range cruise missiles with a range of 1,000 km for $735 million for its F-16 fighter jets with deliveries in 2026-2030.
Poland will impose restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats, limiting them to the Mazovian Voivodeship, where Warsaw is located, and consuls to the respective provinces, citing evidence of the Russian state's involvement in subversive activities in Poland.
Poland plans to strengthen border security and increase its military presence along its border with Belarus due to increased attempts by organized groups to illegally cross the border with the assistance of Belarusian services.
Ukrainians who have a residence and work permit in Germany will be able to stay and work in the country, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said.
Hungary will not extradite Ukrainian male refugees of military age to Ukraine, guaranteeing their safety and providing the necessary assistance.
Poland and Lithuania are considering deporting Ukrainian men of conscription age who have not updated their data or extended their right to stay, which could potentially help Ukraine return conscripts from abroad.
Poland has reacted to the fact that a Russian missile violated Polish airspace. The country warns that F-16 fighters and Poland's missile defense systems are on alert in case of further threats, and also criticized the Russian ambassador's refusal to explain the "missile" incident.
NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg has sharply criticized Donald Trump's statement to attack NATO members who do not fulfill their financial obligations, saying that any attack on the Alliance will be met with a united response, and that undermining allies increases the risks to soldiers.
Chairman of the Munich Security Conference calls for greater European responsibility in security and cooperation.