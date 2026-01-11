Lviv children not going to school on January 12 due to snowfall: Sadovyi urged not to use cars

In Lviv, due to heavy snowfall, utility services are working non-stop. This was announced by the mayor Andriy Sadovyi, reports UNN.

Details

Children are not going to school tomorrow. Please, if possible, do not use a car. If you can, help those around you. This is our city - he stated.

Context

On Sunday, January 11, a heavy snowfall hit Ukraine. In a number of regions, authorities, utility services, and law enforcement agencies began to combat the consequences of bad weather and ensure public safety.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that snowfall, blizzards, and frosts continue in Dnipro and the region. The police, together with utility services, are eliminating the consequences of bad weather and ensuring road safety.

UNN also reported that due to snowfall in the Kherson region, traffic is difficult, and the police are working in an enhanced mode, helping drivers.

At the same time, in Kharkiv, unfavorable weather conditions caused delays in the operation of trams, trolleybuses, and buses.