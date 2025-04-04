April 4 marks the anniversary of the founding of NATO. The Alliance provides comprehensive support to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities. The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains complex.
Putin's representative Kirill Dmitriev stated that he is holding meetings with the Trump team in Washington. He emphasized that there are forces that are interested in distorting Russia's position.
Trump proposed a deal to Ukraine under which the US would receive half of the revenue from mineral extraction. This should compensate the US for its support of Ukraine, but limits its economic independence.
March 31 is Transgender Day of Visibility, Ukrainian Florist's Day and Eiffel Tower Day. The fifth week of Great Lent also begins.
The Pentagon is preparing for a conflict with China over Taiwan, changing its strategy. Europe will have to defend itself against Russia on its own, as the US refocuses.
Jeffrey Goldberg witnessed a discussion of attacks on the Houthis in Yemen in a secret Signal chat. He received information about US plans two hours before they began.
Japan has created a Joint Operations Command to better coordinate troops. This is a response to challenges from China and North Korea, as well as strengthening its partnership with the United States.
Former US Attorney Jessica Aber found dead in Virginia. The cause of death has not yet been announced, and police are investigating.
US President Donald Trump has revoked access to classified information for a number of opponents, including Harris, Clinton and Biden, as well as members of the Biden family. Earlier, he deprived Blinken and Sullivan of access.
The Trump administration will abolish temporary legal status for 530,000 migrants. This step terminates the "parole" program, which allowed them to enter the United States under Biden.
Donald Trump said that he had wonderful negotiations with Zelensky and Putin. In addition, he stated that there is already a framework for a future peace agreement.
Donald Trump has invoked a wartime law to increase US mineral production. This is being done to reduce dependence on China and boost the domestic mining industry.
Donald Trump said he spoke with Putin and Zelensky to reconcile the countries. He seeks to stop the bloodshed and large payments by the US, calling on Europe to pay as well.
Trump's actions are influencing international politics, raising concerns in Ukraine regarding support. Initial decisions included personnel changes and the cancellation of some of Biden's decisions.
The Trump administration suspended U. S. efforts to counter Russia's hybrid warfare, easing pressure on Moscow. This raises concerns about support for Ukraine and a shift in U.S. policy.
A U. S. federal judge has barred the Trump administration from banning transgender people from serving in the military. The court found the policy to be discriminatory and in violation of the constitutional rights of service members.
Donald Trump called on Iran to stop supporting the Houthis in Yemen, threatening consequences if attacks continue. The United States has already launched military operations against the Houthis in the Red Sea.
The Trump administration has criticized Voice of America for violating standards, evading responsibility, and publishing critical comments by reporters about Trump on social media.
The Trump administration has struck a deal with El Salvador to house 300 members of a Venezuelan gang in prison. Washington will pay $6 million a year to keep the detainees.
Donald Trump has appointed General Keith Kellogg as a special envoy to Ukraine. Kellogg will communicate directly with Vladimir Zelensky, despite pressure from Moscow because of his pro-Ukrainian position.
Donald Trump announced the start of decisive US military actions against the Houthis in Yemen, accusing them of attacking ships and undermining world trade. He called on Iran to stop supporting the Houthis.
The US has designated South Korea as a "sensitive" country. Seoul has expressed concern and is in talks with Washington.
China has joined the EU and the USA in requiring the labeling of AI-generated content online from September 1. The goal is to combat disinformation and abuse.
The US State Department will appoint Anne Wu as interim charge d'affaires in Beijing until the Senate confirms David Perdue as ambassador. This comes amid strained relations between the US and China.
The US has tightened sanctions against Iran's oil industry and restricted payments for energy from Russia. Brent rose above $70 a barrel, WTI costs about $67.
Former US National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, who released Pentagon data on the war in Ukraine, pleads guilty to obstructing justice. During the court hearing, he called himself a "proud patriot".
The aggressor asked to remove Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg from negotiations on Ukraine due to his pro-Ukrainian position.
Russia is asking companies to suggest which sanctions need to be lifted before negotiations with the US. The most painful restrictions are those that impede cross-border payments.
Russian tankers from the 'blacklist' have resumed oil transportation for the first time in a year. Exports from Russian ports reached 3.37 million barrels per day, the highest level since November.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated the readiness to strengthen sanctions against Russian energy resources for the sake of a ceasefire in Ukraine. The administration also plans to close Iran's oil sector with new sanctions.