We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15666 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28552 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64713 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213732 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122563 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391841 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310718 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213741 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255098 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Exclusive

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4 marks the anniversary of the founding of NATO. The Alliance provides comprehensive support to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities. The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains complex.

War • April 4, 06:27 AM • 391843 views

Putin's negotiator Dmitriev announced forces that "hinder" dialogue between the US and Russia

Putin's representative Kirill Dmitriev stated that he is holding meetings with the Trump team in Washington. He emphasized that there are forces that are interested in distorting Russia's position.

Politics • April 3, 09:35 AM • 10179 views

Trump offers aid to Ukraine, but with great benefit to the US - Politico

Trump proposed a deal to Ukraine under which the US would receive half of the revenue from mineral extraction. This should compensate the US for its support of Ukraine, but limits its economic independence.

Economy • March 31, 12:04 PM • 42569 views

International Transgender Day of Visibility and Florist's Day: what else can be celebrated on March 31

March 31 is Transgender Day of Visibility, Ukrainian Florist's Day and Eiffel Tower Day. The fifth week of Great Lent also begins.

Society • March 31, 03:40 AM • 11205 views

China and Taiwan Become Top Priority: Pentagon Changes Military Strategy

The Pentagon is preparing for a conflict with China over Taiwan, changing its strategy. Europe will have to defend itself against Russia on its own, as the US refocuses.

Politics • March 30, 02:37 AM • 115975 views

Accidentally added to a secret chat: how the Atlantic editor learned about US plans to strike Yemen

Jeffrey Goldberg witnessed a discussion of attacks on the Houthis in Yemen in a secret Signal chat. He received information about US plans two hours before they began.

News of the World • March 24, 08:50 PM • 10490 views

Japan strengthens its military forces by creating a new unified command - Bloomberg

Japan has created a Joint Operations Command to better coordinate troops. This is a response to challenges from China and North Korea, as well as strengthening its partnership with the United States.

News of the World • March 24, 10:18 AM • 43160 views

Former US Attorney Jessica Aber Found Dead

Former US Attorney Jessica Aber found dead in Virginia. The cause of death has not yet been announced, and police are investigating.

News of the World • March 23, 07:47 AM • 239710 views

Trump has deprived Harris, Clinton and Biden of access to classified information

US President Donald Trump has revoked access to classified information for a number of opponents, including Harris, Clinton and Biden, as well as members of the Biden family. Earlier, he deprived Blinken and Sullivan of access.

News of the World • March 22, 02:20 PM • 31839 views

Trump canceled legal status for 530,000 migrants

The Trump administration will abolish temporary legal status for 530,000 migrants. This step terminates the "parole" program, which allowed them to enter the United States under Biden.

News of the World • March 22, 12:05 PM • 30032 views

Trump hinted that there is already a framework for a future peace agreement

Donald Trump said that he had wonderful negotiations with Zelensky and Putin. In addition, he stated that there is already a framework for a future peace agreement.

War • March 21, 04:29 PM • 23858 views

Trump invoked wartime powers to increase US mineral production

Donald Trump has invoked a wartime law to increase US mineral production. This is being done to reduce dependence on China and boost the domestic mining industry.

Economy • March 21, 08:38 AM • 16774 views

Trump called the negotiations with Putin and Zelensky "very good"

Donald Trump said he spoke with Putin and Zelensky to reconcile the countries. He seeks to stop the bloodshed and large payments by the US, calling on Europe to pay as well.

Politics • March 20, 08:57 AM • 9758 views
Exclusive

Two Months After Trump's Inauguration: What Has Changed for Ukraine

Trump's actions are influencing international politics, raising concerns in Ukraine regarding support. Initial decisions included personnel changes and the cancellation of some of Biden's decisions.

Politics • March 20, 08:24 AM • 260770 views

US suspends some efforts to counter Russian sabotage - Reuters

The Trump administration suspended U. S. efforts to counter Russia's hybrid warfare, easing pressure on Moscow. This raises concerns about support for Ukraine and a shift in U.S. policy.

News of the World • March 19, 08:59 AM • 15509 views

US court has blocked Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military

A U. S. federal judge has barred the Trump administration from banning transgender people from serving in the military. The court found the policy to be discriminatory and in violation of the constitutional rights of service members.

News of the World • March 19, 07:19 AM • 21004 views

Trump called on Iran to stop supporting the Houthis in Yemen, threatening decisive measures

Donald Trump called on Iran to stop supporting the Houthis in Yemen, threatening consequences if attacks continue. The United States has already launched military operations against the Houthis in the Red Sea.

News of the World • March 16, 02:52 PM • 29593 views

White House explains Trump's decision to stop funding Voice of America

The Trump administration has criticized Voice of America for violating standards, evading responsibility, and publishing critical comments by reporters about Trump on social media.

News of the World • March 16, 07:31 AM • 23083 views

The US will pay El Salvador $6 million to hold 300 members of a Venezuelan gang in prison

The Trump administration has struck a deal with El Salvador to house 300 members of a Venezuelan gang in prison. Washington will pay $6 million a year to keep the detainees.

News of the World • March 15, 10:53 PM • 17149 views

Will communicate directly with Zelensky: Trump announces Kellogg's appointment as special envoy to Ukraine

Donald Trump has appointed General Keith Kellogg as a special envoy to Ukraine. Kellogg will communicate directly with Vladimir Zelensky, despite pressure from Moscow because of his pro-Ukrainian position.

War • March 15, 07:03 PM • 177344 views

Trump ordered powerful strikes against the Houthis in Yemen

Donald Trump announced the start of decisive US military actions against the Houthis in Yemen, accusing them of attacking ships and undermining world trade. He called on Iran to stop supporting the Houthis.

News of the World • March 15, 06:53 PM • 64312 views

US has added South Korea to the list of "sensitive" countries amid nuclear issues

The US has designated South Korea as a "sensitive" country. Seoul has expressed concern and is in talks with Washington.

News of the World • March 15, 08:37 AM • 16513 views

China introduces AI content labeling, like the EU and the USA

China has joined the EU and the USA in requiring the labeling of AI-generated content online from September 1. The goal is to combat disinformation and abuse.

News of the World • March 14, 12:14 PM • 11076 views

US appoints interim charge d'affaires at embassy in Beijing - Reuters

The US State Department will appoint Anne Wu as interim charge d'affaires in Beijing until the Senate confirms David Perdue as ambassador. This comes amid strained relations between the US and China.

Politics • March 14, 10:53 AM • 11928 views

Oil prices rise amid US sanctions against Iran and Russia

The US has tightened sanctions against Iran's oil industry and restricted payments for energy from Russia. Brent rose above $70 a barrel, WTI costs about $67.

Economy • March 14, 06:59 AM • 16257 views

Jack Teixeira, who "leaked" secret Pentagon documents about the war in Ukraine, has pleaded guilty

Former US National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, who released Pentagon data on the war in Ukraine, pleads guilty to obstructing justice. During the court hearing, he called himself a "proud patriot".

War • March 13, 10:06 PM • 60878 views

The kremlin insisted on Kellogg's exclusion from negotiations due to his pro-Ukrainian stance

The aggressor asked to remove Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg from negotiations on Ukraine due to his pro-Ukrainian position.

War • March 13, 10:03 PM • 23608 views

Russia asks companies for proposals on easing sanctions - Reuters

Russia is asking companies to suggest which sanctions need to be lifted before negotiations with the US. The most painful restrictions are those that impede cross-border payments.

War • March 13, 01:19 PM • 17884 views

US sanctions against Russian tankers are weakening: oil exports are rising and more and more vessels are leaving ports - Bloomberg

Russian tankers from the 'blacklist' have resumed oil transportation for the first time in a year. Exports from Russian ports reached 3.37 million barrels per day, the highest level since November.

Economy • March 11, 04:04 PM • 28283 views

The USA will aggressively use sanctions against Russia if it helps the ceasefire – Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated the readiness to strengthen sanctions against Russian energy resources for the sake of a ceasefire in Ukraine. The administration also plans to close Iran's oil sector with new sanctions.

Economy • March 6, 06:48 PM • 23529 views