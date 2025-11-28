Washington Shooting: Trump administration to check green cards of immigrants from 19 countries

The administration of US President Donald Trump will check the green cards of immigrants from 19 countries after a shooting in Washington, as a result of which two National Guard soldiers were seriously wounded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Details

The report does not name the countries in question, but specifies that these are high-risk countries.

According to Joseph Edlow, Director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, this decision includes an assessment of where they come from and why. He added that even during the administration of Joe Biden, "basic screening and vetting standards were abolished. Instead, priority was given to the rapid resettlement of foreigners from high-risk countries over the safety of American citizens."

We are issuing new policy guidance that allows USCIS officers to consider country-specific factors as significant negative factors when adjudicating immigration requests. American lives first - Joseph Edlow said in a statement.

Recall

A shooting occurred near the White House in Washington, as a result of which two National Guardsmen were wounded.

Donald Trump reacted to this. He stated that "the animal that wounded two National Guardsmen will pay a very high price."

Later, Trump reported that the shooting suspect was an Afghan citizen.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services also announced a review of the status of all immigrants from Afghanistan.