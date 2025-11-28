$42.190.11
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staff
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Washington Shooting: Trump administration to check green cards of immigrants from 19 countries

Kyiv • UNN

 860 views

The Donald Trump administration is initiating a review of green cards for immigrants from 19 high-risk countries following a shooting in Washington, which injured two National Guardsmen. This decision was made after the shooting suspect was identified as an Afghan citizen.

Washington Shooting: Trump administration to check green cards of immigrants from 19 countries

The administration of US President Donald Trump will check the green cards of immigrants from 19 countries after a shooting in Washington, as a result of which two National Guard soldiers were seriously wounded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Details

The report does not name the countries in question, but specifies that these are high-risk countries.

According to Joseph Edlow, Director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, this decision includes an assessment of where they come from and why. He added that even during the administration of Joe Biden, "basic screening and vetting standards were abolished. Instead, priority was given to the rapid resettlement of foreigners from high-risk countries over the safety of American citizens."

We are issuing new policy guidance that allows USCIS officers to consider country-specific factors as significant negative factors when adjudicating immigration requests. American lives first

- Joseph Edlow said in a statement.

Recall

A shooting occurred near the White House in Washington, as a result of which two National Guardsmen were wounded.

Donald Trump reacted to this. He stated that "the animal that wounded two National Guardsmen will pay a very high price."

Later, Trump reported that the shooting suspect was an Afghan citizen.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services also announced a review of the status of all immigrants from Afghanistan.

Yevhen Ustimenko

