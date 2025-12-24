$42.100.05
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 5984 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 15653 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 13460 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 16270 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 33207 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 48837 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 66686 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 73306 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
December 23, 11:41 AM • 42482 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Publications
Exclusives
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The StopOdrex website, created by relatives of deceased patients of the "Odrex" clinic, resumed operation after being blocked. Hosting provider HOSTiQ expressed condolences and offered support to the platform.

"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider

The StopOdrex website, created by relatives of deceased patients and people who suffered from treatment at the Odesa private clinic "Odrex", has resumed its work after a temporary blocking. This was reported by the co-founder of the platform Khrystyna Totkailo, UNN reports.

The StopOdrex website is again available and continues to accept appeals – both openly and anonymously. And, as Khrystyna writes, the number of these appeals and new stories from former clinic patients and families of those who died at Odrex is increasing every day.

We continue to collect real stories and complaints from people who have suffered from the actions of the Odesa clinic "Odrex". Write us your stories – openly or anonymously. Every voice matters. Every story matters. We will not let them silence us!

- Khrystyna Totkailo wrote on Facebook.

In addition, after her public post about the situation with the blocking of the website, representatives of the hosting provider HOSTiQ directly contacted Khrystyna.

They explained that the technical blocking of the domain was carried out not by HOSTiQ's decision, but at the level of the next infrastructure instance – the domain provider. At the same time, HOSTiQ expressed its condolences to the victims and offered the StopOdrex platform support in the form of hosting services.

However, as Totkailo emphasized, something else remains fundamental: the blocking of the website with people's stories and complaints occurred precisely after the appeal of DIM MEDICINE LLC – the trademark owner. This fact, according to her, is confirmed in the hosting provider's response.

That is, the reason for the blocking has not disappeared or changed. It was an attempt to stop the platform where relatives of the deceased and affected patients openly talk about their treatment experience. Formally – through procedures. In fact – through the content and the truth that is inconvenient for the clinic

- she emphasized.

Activists emphasize: StopOdrex is a non-commercial and non-political initiative created for public recording of patient stories, mutual support, and monitoring the progress of criminal proceedings within the framework of the so-called "Odrex Case".

Recall

In August 2024, Khrystyna Totkailo learned that her father had cancer. The family lives in Kyiv, so they first went to Feofaniya Hospital. A council of doctors, according to Khrystyna, decided that aggressive chemotherapy in her father's case was too dangerous and should not be performed before radical surgical intervention.

Surgeon Ihor Bielotserkovskyi was present at the council. Khrystyna says that he personally offered a treatment option at the Odesa clinic "Odrex", where his wife, oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska, works. It was there, according to him, that Khrystyna's father was supposed to have his larynx and voice saved.

This is my wife. She is a qualified doctor. Go. He calls her and asks if she can take such a patient. She replies: "yes, no problem, I can." But before going, you need to pay for a consultation without consulting. I asked: how so, I can come and consult on the spot? He says: no, this must be done in advance, you need to pay for air. That's exactly what they told me

- Khrystyna recalls.

Even then, the woman had doubts, but, according to her, when it comes to the life of a loved one, you cling to the slightest chance.

At "Odrex", according to Khrystyna, they promised to "pull out" her father: they prescribed a five-day course of chemotherapy and planned a second one. The man was fitted with a gastrostomy (a feeding system that would require constant care, ed.). Khrystyna asked to check and change the dressings, but, as she says, the doctors did not hear her: for five days of treatment, the gastrostomy was not properly examined. The device was removed only two hours before discharge – when a through hole had already formed in the gastrostomy area, through which everything that entered the stomach flowed out.

Upon returning to Kyiv, they faced a sharp deterioration in their father's condition. His kidneys began to fail, and sores appeared in his mouth. To the message about this, Khrystyna claims, Dr. Bielotserkovska's assistant replied: "Today is a day off, call on Monday."

The woman says that she tried to find out what her father was given for his liver, for his kidneys, to which she heard from the doctor: "Why are you asking such questions?"

Khrystyna is convinced that in a situation where even Kyiv clinics refused such chemotherapy at this stage, the appointment of an aggressive course at "Odrex" was a gross medical error. The family paid more than 250 thousand hryvnias, but they could not save their father. He died.

Lilia Podolyak

