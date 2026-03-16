Triumph after decades in cinema: Amy Madigan wins Oscar

American actress Amy Madigan won the "Best Supporting Actress" award for her role in the film "Weapon". She beat several strong competitors and became the winner of the prestigious film award, reports UNN.

Details

Also nominated were actresses Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for the film "Sentimental Value", Wunmi Mosaku for the film "Sinners", and Teyana Taylor, who starred in the film "One Battle After Another".

The victory of 75-year-old Madigan became one of the notable events of the ceremony, as the actress has a long career in film and television and has repeatedly received critical acclaim for her roles. Her work in the film "Weapon" also attracted the attention of viewers with its emotional depth and convincing acting.

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For Madigan, this award became another confirmation of her skill and significant contribution to modern cinema. It is worth adding that Emmy was nominated for an Oscar for the second time in 2026. In her speech, the actress expressed joy that she finally won this award. In addition, the artist thanked the team that worked on the film "Weapon". Emmy also thanked her husband and daughter, noting that without them, this success would not have been possible.

It should be noted that the film's plot centers on the mysterious disappearance of children in a small American town. One night, most of the students of one class simultaneously leave their homes and disappear without a trace, which shocks the local community. The event triggers an investigation during which residents try to understand what happened and who might be behind the strange events.

Recall

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces the winners of the 98th Academy Awards. The ceremony takes place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

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