"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 14422 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 58879 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 34134 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 39237 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 46955 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 86797 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 79570 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35131 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60352 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 108920 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 61926 views

April 16, 03:45 AM • 61926 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 80516 views

08:09 AM • 80516 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 45176 views

09:21 AM • 45176 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 23980 views

09:36 AM • 23980 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 18111 views

09:57 AM • 18111 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 58879 views

11:16 AM • 58879 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 82900 views

08:09 AM • 82900 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 86797 views

April 16, 07:15 AM • 86797 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 06:47 AM • 79570 views
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 79570 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

April 15, 12:27 PM • 180681 views
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 180681 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 47020 views

09:21 AM • 47020 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 27691 views

April 15, 06:07 PM • 27691 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 28814 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 30250 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 32612 views

April 15, 02:44 PM • 32612 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

In 2024, the average monthly salary in Ukraine increased by more than 25% - Ministry of Economy

In 2024, the average monthly salary in Ukraine increased from 21,473 to 24,153 hryvnias, which represents an increase of more than 25%. The largest growth was recorded in the fields of information, telecommunications and construction.

Economy • 01:20 PM • 1088 views

Kravchenko: excise tax revenues exceeded the plan by 31% in the first quarter

Excise tax revenues to the state budget in the first quarter of 2025 increased by more than 61%. In March, revenues amounted to UAH 14.2 billion, exceeding planned targets.

Economy • 11:29 AM • 4736 views

Every third pensioner in Ukraine receives a pension of UAH 3,340 - Opendatabot

Despite indexation, every third pensioner in Ukraine receives a minimum payment of UAH 3,340. The highest pensions are in Kyiv - UAH 8,708, the lowest - in the Ternopil region (UAH 4,931).

Society • April 16, 06:35 AM • 2862 views

Exchange rates for April 16: The National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank strengthened the hryvnia by 14 kopecks, setting the official rate at 41. 1753 UAH/USD. In banks, the dollar is trading at 41.50-40.85 UAH.

Economy • April 16, 06:12 AM • 2126 views

Pension restrictions for working prosecutors: Rada adopted the bill as a basis

The Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 12278 on pension provision for prosecutors as a basis. Pensions for years of service will be granted only after their dismissal.

Society • April 15, 12:19 PM • 7628 views
Kravchenko: the amount of declared income increased by 59%, millionaires - over 7 thousand

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have declared UAH 88. 2 billion in income, which is UAH 32.7 billion more than last year. Most millionaires are in Kyiv, Kyiv, Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Economy • April 15, 10:59 AM • 7728 views

Monthly transfers after restrictions fell by UAH 80 billion - NBU announced a register of risky clients

After the introduction of restrictions on transfers between cards, volumes fell from UAH 250 to 170 billion. The NBU is preparing a register of persons involved in risky financial transactions.

Economy • April 15, 08:23 AM • 18479 views

Exchange rate on April 15: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank set the hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 31 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 7 kopecks. In banks, the dollar is trading at 41.65-41.05 UAH.

Economy • April 15, 06:19 AM • 4992 views

Large and medium-sized businesses started earning more, but unprofitable enterprises still account for 22%

The financial result before taxation of large and medium-sized enterprises amounted to UAH 947. 3 billion in profit, which is 22% more than in 2023. The share of unprofitable enterprises is 22.1%.

Economy • April 14, 01:42 PM • 5974 views

Ukrainians have less cash "on hand", but 1000-hryvnia banknotes have become more common - NBU

As of April 1, 2025, cash in circulation decreased by UAH 17. 3 billion, the total amount is UAH 805.1 billion. The number of 1000 UAH banknotes and 10 UAH coins increased the most.

Society • April 14, 10:33 AM • 6984 views

Goldman Sachs raised its gold price forecast to $3,700 per ounce

Investment company Goldman Sachs has increased its gold price forecast to $3,700 per ounce due to demand from banks and recession risks. Spot prices reached $3,245.42 per ounce.

Economy • April 14, 07:30 AM • 5059 views

Exchange rate on April 14: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank strengthened the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, setting the rate at 41. 3879 UAH/USD. The euro exchange rate is 46.91 UAH, and the zloty is 10.92 UAH.

Economy • April 14, 06:28 AM • 3854 views
Exclusive

Legalization of virtual currency in Ukraine: the National Securities and Stock Market Commission spoke about the preparation of the draft law

Ukraine is preparing a draft law to legalize virtual assets, which is based on the European MiCA directive. The NSSMC, together with the NBU, are working on the document to protect investors.

Economy • April 11, 09:11 AM • 286939 views

Exchange rate on April 11: hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at UAH 41. 4031/USD, which is 19 kopecks lower. In exchange offices, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.15 - 41.25.

Economy • April 11, 06:05 AM • 4161 views

Exchange rates for April 10: hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41. 2157 UAH/USD, which is 4 kopecks less. In banks, the dollar is trading at 41.50-40.90 UAH.

Economy • April 10, 06:16 AM • 12417 views

In Ukraine, annual inflation accelerated to 14.6%: what has become the most expensive

In March 2025, inflation amounted to 1. 5%, since the beginning of the year – 3.5%. The largest increase was in the price of eggs (18%), clothing, footwear (13%), and fruits (up to 6.6%).

Economy • April 9, 01:40 PM • 184411 views

Cryptocurrency taxation in Ukraine: what the National Securities Commission proposes

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) presented a matrix for taxation of virtual assets. The tax rates on profits from the sale of cryptocurrency are under consideration: 18%+1.5% or preferential 5% and 9%.

Economy • April 9, 12:27 PM • 426026 views

The relevant committee has finalized the draft law on limiting the payment of pensions to working prosecutors

The VR Committee recommended adopting a draft law that would pay seniority pensions only after dismissal from the prosecutor's office. Also, there will be no benefits when recalculating pensions.

Politics • April 9, 11:42 AM • 10432 views

The NACP will begin checking declarations for 2024 in May: what is important to know

The NACP plans to begin verifying electronic declarations for 2024 in May 2025. Declarants have 30 days to correct any errors.

Politics • April 9, 09:36 AM • 9300 views

Ukraine allocates UAH 113 million for consultations on agreement with US on minerals

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated funds for consulting services to prepare a draft agreement with the United States on mineral resources. The Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Justice are to engage consultants by April 15, 2025.

Economy • April 9, 07:57 AM • 8253 views

Exchange rate for April 9: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41. 1740/USD, devaluing it by 9 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 45.02, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 10.53.

Economy • April 9, 06:09 AM • 5196 views

Trump lost $500 million in wealth after self-imposed tariffs - Forbes

Forbes estimated that after the introduction of tariffs, Trump's wealth decreased by $500 million, reaching $4. 2 billion. Trump Media and commercial real estate suffered the biggest losses.

News of the World • April 8, 03:17 PM • 13155 views

Warren Buffett increased his fortune by $11.5 billion despite massive losses of billionaires

Warren Buffett increased his fortune by $11. 5 billion this year, while other billionaires suffered losses due to Trump's customs rally. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. fell less than the S&amp;P 500.

News of the World • April 8, 02:29 PM • 12080 views

European stocks rose after a four-day slump

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1. 1% after falling 12.1%. Investors are concerned about a possible global recession triggered by the trade war.

Economy • April 8, 12:00 PM • 10333 views

Goldman Sachs does not rule out Brent crude oil price falling below $40 per barrel

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predict that Brent crude oil prices will fall to just below $40 a barrel by the end of 2026. This is due to slowing GDP growth and the abandonment of OPEC+ production cuts.

Economy • April 8, 11:54 AM • 10157 views

Ministry of Finance: all payments to the military are made on time and in full, and will continue to be so in the future

The Ministry of Finance has denied information about the threat of delays in payments to the military. Financing of the Armed Forces is a priority, funds are provided in the state budget for 2025, payments are made on time and in full.

Society • April 8, 08:53 AM • 131154 views

Bloomberg: Elon Musk's fortune falls below $300 billion for the first time since 2014

Elon Musk's fortune has fallen to $297. 8 billion, the first time since November 2024. After Trump's victory, Tesla's shares rose, but new tariffs crashed the markets.

News of the World • April 8, 08:15 AM • 11280 views

Exchange rate on April 8: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41. 0807 UAH/USD, which is 11 kopecks less. Ukraine's international reserves increased to $42.4 billion.

Economy • April 8, 05:50 AM • 4184 views

Russia's gold reserves have compensated for a third of frozen assets - Bloomberg

Russia benefited from buying up gold before the war, which allowed it to compensate for a third of its frozen reserves. The value of gold reserves increased by 72%, or $96 billion, since 2022.

War • April 7, 04:31 PM • 19465 views

Global stocks fall as Trump is not going to soften his customs policy - FT

US stock index futures and Asian stocks fell sharply after Trump announced he would maintain large-scale tariffs. The fall occurred amid fears of a global economic recession.

News of the World • April 7, 10:50 AM • 10109 views