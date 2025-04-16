In 2024, the average monthly salary in Ukraine increased from 21,473 to 24,153 hryvnias, which represents an increase of more than 25%. The largest growth was recorded in the fields of information, telecommunications and construction.
Excise tax revenues to the state budget in the first quarter of 2025 increased by more than 61%. In March, revenues amounted to UAH 14.2 billion, exceeding planned targets.
Despite indexation, every third pensioner in Ukraine receives a minimum payment of UAH 3,340. The highest pensions are in Kyiv - UAH 8,708, the lowest - in the Ternopil region (UAH 4,931).
The National Bank strengthened the hryvnia by 14 kopecks, setting the official rate at 41. 1753 UAH/USD. In banks, the dollar is trading at 41.50-40.85 UAH.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 12278 on pension provision for prosecutors as a basis. Pensions for years of service will be granted only after their dismissal.
Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have declared UAH 88. 2 billion in income, which is UAH 32.7 billion more than last year. Most millionaires are in Kyiv, Kyiv, Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
After the introduction of restrictions on transfers between cards, volumes fell from UAH 250 to 170 billion. The NBU is preparing a register of persons involved in risky financial transactions.
The National Bank set the hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 31 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 7 kopecks. In banks, the dollar is trading at 41.65-41.05 UAH.
The financial result before taxation of large and medium-sized enterprises amounted to UAH 947. 3 billion in profit, which is 22% more than in 2023. The share of unprofitable enterprises is 22.1%.
As of April 1, 2025, cash in circulation decreased by UAH 17. 3 billion, the total amount is UAH 805.1 billion. The number of 1000 UAH banknotes and 10 UAH coins increased the most.
Investment company Goldman Sachs has increased its gold price forecast to $3,700 per ounce due to demand from banks and recession risks. Spot prices reached $3,245.42 per ounce.
The National Bank strengthened the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, setting the rate at 41. 3879 UAH/USD. The euro exchange rate is 46.91 UAH, and the zloty is 10.92 UAH.
Ukraine is preparing a draft law to legalize virtual assets, which is based on the European MiCA directive. The NSSMC, together with the NBU, are working on the document to protect investors.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at UAH 41. 4031/USD, which is 19 kopecks lower. In exchange offices, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.15 - 41.25.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41. 2157 UAH/USD, which is 4 kopecks less. In banks, the dollar is trading at 41.50-40.90 UAH.
In March 2025, inflation amounted to 1. 5%, since the beginning of the year – 3.5%. The largest increase was in the price of eggs (18%), clothing, footwear (13%), and fruits (up to 6.6%).
The National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) presented a matrix for taxation of virtual assets. The tax rates on profits from the sale of cryptocurrency are under consideration: 18%+1.5% or preferential 5% and 9%.
The VR Committee recommended adopting a draft law that would pay seniority pensions only after dismissal from the prosecutor's office. Also, there will be no benefits when recalculating pensions.
The NACP plans to begin verifying electronic declarations for 2024 in May 2025. Declarants have 30 days to correct any errors.
The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated funds for consulting services to prepare a draft agreement with the United States on mineral resources. The Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Justice are to engage consultants by April 15, 2025.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41. 1740/USD, devaluing it by 9 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 45.02, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 10.53.
Forbes estimated that after the introduction of tariffs, Trump's wealth decreased by $500 million, reaching $4. 2 billion. Trump Media and commercial real estate suffered the biggest losses.
Warren Buffett increased his fortune by $11. 5 billion this year, while other billionaires suffered losses due to Trump's customs rally. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. fell less than the S&P 500.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1. 1% after falling 12.1%. Investors are concerned about a possible global recession triggered by the trade war.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predict that Brent crude oil prices will fall to just below $40 a barrel by the end of 2026. This is due to slowing GDP growth and the abandonment of OPEC+ production cuts.
The Ministry of Finance has denied information about the threat of delays in payments to the military. Financing of the Armed Forces is a priority, funds are provided in the state budget for 2025, payments are made on time and in full.
Elon Musk's fortune has fallen to $297. 8 billion, the first time since November 2024. After Trump's victory, Tesla's shares rose, but new tariffs crashed the markets.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41. 0807 UAH/USD, which is 11 kopecks less. Ukraine's international reserves increased to $42.4 billion.
Russia benefited from buying up gold before the war, which allowed it to compensate for a third of its frozen reserves. The value of gold reserves increased by 72%, or $96 billion, since 2022.
US stock index futures and Asian stocks fell sharply after Trump announced he would maintain large-scale tariffs. The fall occurred amid fears of a global economic recession.