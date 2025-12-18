$42.340.00
Rubrics
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The government allocated over 25 million hryvnias for generators for cultural institutions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9576 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine reallocated the 2025 budget, allocating over UAH 25 million for generators and equipment for cultural institutions. This decision will allow museums, theaters, libraries, and reserves to operate continuously during power outages.

The government allocated over 25 million hryvnias for generators for cultural institutions

The Ukrainian government has reallocated the 2025 budget, earmarking over UAH 25 million for generators and equipment for cultural institutions. This will allow museums, theaters, libraries, and nature reserves to operate continuously during power outages. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the resolutions initiated by the Ministry of Culture on the reallocation of state budget expenditures for 2025, so that cultural institutions can operate continuously even during power outages.

- the statement reads.

It is noted that over UAH 25 million was allocated for the purchase of generators and other long-term equipment.

The decision is due to regular attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and related power outages. The lack of stable power supply creates risks for the preservation of museum collections, archives, and library funds.

- explained the ministry.

Within the total amount of budget allocations provided to the Ministry of Culture for 2025, part of the consumption expenditures was directed to development expenditures, in particular for the purchase of generators. This applies to national theaters, museums, libraries, cultural and educational centers, and nature reserves for relevant purposes.

Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media15.12.25, 13:05 • 25901 view

"The implementation of these decisions will ensure the stable operation of cultural institutions in wartime conditions, preserve Ukraine's cultural heritage, and guarantee the provision of cultural services to the population as an important component of the state's spiritual resilience," the ministry added.

Recall

Russia continues attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, striking Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, where power has already been restored. In Odesa region, about 32,000 consumers remain without electricity, and about 400,000 subscribers suffer from outages daily.

There is no "living" power plant: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs the support of the German government15.12.25, 17:19 • 4278 views

Vita Zelenetska

