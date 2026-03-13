Explosions heard in Crimea and Sevastopol, air defense active and internet down - monitors

On the night of March 13, a series of explosions occurred in the occupied Crimean peninsula, including in Sevastopol, Bakhchysarai, and the Simferopol area. According to local sources and the "ATESH" movement, Russian air defense is operating in the region, and the internet has disappeared in part of Sevastopol. UNN reports this.

Details

Local residents report that the first explosions were heard more than half an hour ago. After that, bursts of fire were heard in the area of Simferopol airport. In Bakhchysarai, around 00:39, sounds of gunfire and explosions were recorded, and flashes were also seen.

Reports of drones and explosions

According to eyewitnesses, the Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft complex was operating in the area of the Yalta ring road. At the same time, small arms fire was heard over Cape Fiolent. There are also reports of a drone flying over the Omega Bay area from the north and a subsequent explosion in the direction of Kamyshova or Kozacha Bay.

In addition, explosions and drone flights were recorded near the settlements of Mykolaivka, Rozdolne, and Vinnytske. According to local sources, explosions also occurred at the Kacha airfield. Agents of the "ATESH" movement report strong explosions in the Sevastopol area, particularly in the area of Sakharna Holovka, as well as communication and internet outages in the city.

