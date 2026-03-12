The GUR special unit "Ghosts" massively destroys Russian air defense in Crimea

During February 2026, specialists from the GUR MO of Ukraine special unit "Ghosts" destroyed many elements of Russian air defense in occupied Crimea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

During this time, the following were hit and disabled:

48ya6-k1 "Podlyot" radar station;

"Sopka-2" radar station;

P-18 "Terek" radar station;

ground repeater for "Geran/Gerbera" UAVs;

RSP-6M2 radar landing system;

radio jamming station;

39N6 "Kasta-2E2" radar station.

No "state-of-the-art" Russian piece of iron will hide from a precise strike if masters of their craft take on the job - the post says.

Recall

The SBU, together with the Defense Forces, hit warships, air defense systems, and six oil loading berths in the port of Novorossiysk.

Also, UAVs of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center hit the infrastructure of the "Tikhoretsk" oil pumping station in the eponymous settlement of the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.