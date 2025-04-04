Secretary of State Rubio stated that the United States does not plan to annex Greenland, emphasizing respect for the self-determination of Greenlanders. He called on Denmark to focus on Greenland's desire for independence.
Donald Trump stated that the annexation of Greenland is inevitable, possibly without military force. He added that the country is important for international security.
The Prime Minister of Denmark responded to the US Vice President's accusations of insufficient protection of Greenland. The Danish Foreign Minister criticized the US for its tone.
US Vice President Vance visited the Pituffik space base in Greenland after Trump's statements about the importance of the region for national security. Denmark criticizes US pressure and emphasizes resistance.
The largest protests in history took place in Greenland due to Trump's statements about the annexation of the island. Thousands of people took to the streets, demonstrating unity on the issue of territorial integrity.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that she does not rule out the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in the country. She is open to proposals for creating a joint European nuclear deterrent.
Mette Frederiksen said that Ukraine's membership in NATO is the strongest and cheapest guarantee of security. The Prime Minister called on European countries to increase their support for Ukraine and warned against a temporary ceasefire.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced an increase in military aid to Ukraine after the recent €100 million package for air defense. Sweden also plans to limit Russia's profits from oil exports.
53% of Danish citizens support the participation of the Danish military in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Most Danes also favor Ukraine's accession to the EU (66%) and NATO (68%).
The President of Ukraine held a series of phone conversations with the leaders of South Africa, Finland, France, Denmark, Canada, and Norway. They discussed security issues, arms supplies, sanctions against the aggressor, and energy cooperation.
The President of Ukraine discussed European affairs and peace with Mette Frederiksen. Zelenskyy thanked for the supply of weapons and joint production.
The Danish government is setting up a 50 billion kroner defense fund for the rapid purchase of military equipment. Defense spending in 2025-2026 will exceed 3% of the country's GDP, which is a record for the last 50 years.
Mette Frederiksen said that the current geopolitical situation is worse than the Cold War. Denmark plans to increase defense spending and expand the powers of the defense ministry.
The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with the French leader after an emergency meeting in Paris. The parties agreed that Ukraine needs reliable security guarantees, not a fragile ceasefire.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has stated that Europe needs to rearm because of the threat from Russia. She emphasized the importance of preventing the spread of Russian aggression beyond Ukraine.
An informal meeting of the heads of government of eight European countries on Ukraine will be held in Paris. The meeting will be attended by EU and NATO leaders, including Macron, Scholz and other senior officials.
Alexander Stubb presented a three-step plan for achieving peace in Ukraine at the Munich conference. The plan includes rearmament of Ukraine, international monitoring of the ceasefire and long-term negotiations.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that NATO membership is the best defense for Ukraine.
Ukraine expects the new EU sanctions package to include restrictions on Russian oil and the shadow fleet. Zelenskyy discussed this issue with the Danish Prime Minister during their meeting.
EU leaders support Denmark's territorial integrity and oppose US plans for Greenland. NATO proposes to increase its military presence in the Arctic region with the participation of its northern allies.
At a meeting in Brussels, EU leaders discussed a possible response to Trump's new tariffs on European goods. European leaders declared unity in opposing US trade restrictions.
Denmark turned to France for help because of concerns about US territorial claims to Greenland. The French Foreign Minister confirmed his readiness to provide military support at Denmark's request.
US President Donald Trump expressed confidence in the possibility of Greenland's inclusion in the US to “protect the free world.
Greenland's Prime Minister Muthe Egede has announced the preparation of a draft constitution for independence from Denmark. Denmark recognizes Greenland's aspirations as legitimate, but seeks to preserve the integrity of the kingdom.
Mute Egede has agreed to discuss with the newly elected US president his desire to establish control over Greenland. The island, which is a self-governing territory of Denmark, seeks independence but is ready for dialogue.
France warned Trump against threats to the EU's sovereign borders after he refused to rule out military action against Greenland. The French Foreign Minister emphasized that the EU will not allow its borders to be attacked.
Mette Frederiksen has prepared her home for possible cyberattacks from Russia. She has called on Danes to also stock up on water, canned goods, and radios in case of emergencies.
The Danish government has announced the allocation of more than $1. 5 billion for the defense of Greenland. The decision comes after Trump reiterated the need for the US to own the Arctic territory.
Viktor Orban told EU leaders that he was not ready to extend sanctions against Russia until after Trump's inauguration in the United States. At the EU summit, the Hungarian prime minister called on Europeans to “show strategic patience.
The President of Ukraine commented on russia's updated nuclear doctrine at a meeting with the Prime Minister of Denmark. Zelenskyy emphasized that putin is demonstrating his intention to destroy not only Ukraine but also other countries.