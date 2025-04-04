$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10263 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 17916 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58072 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 202433 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116603 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 381282 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303948 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212777 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243716 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254843 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52228 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66226 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17341 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37979 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122085 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122126 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 202433 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 381282 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249588 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303948 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11148 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38013 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66251 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52254 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122025 views
Rubio stated that the US did not talk about the annexation of Greenland

Secretary of State Rubio stated that the United States does not plan to annex Greenland, emphasizing respect for the self-determination of Greenlanders. He called on Denmark to focus on Greenland's desire for independence.

News of the World • April 4, 11:44 AM • 6640 views

Trump on plans to annex Greenland: we will get it 100%

Donald Trump stated that the annexation of Greenland is inevitable, possibly without military force. He added that the country is important for international security.

News of the World • March 30, 06:47 AM • 33866 views

"The Vice President's reference is incorrect": The Prime Minister of Denmark responded to US criticism of Greenland

The Prime Minister of Denmark responded to the US Vice President's accusations of insufficient protection of Greenland. The Danish Foreign Minister criticized the US for its tone.

News of the World • March 29, 12:39 PM • 20368 views

New purpose of Vance's visit to Greenland: review of the airbase amid Trump's statements about the importance of the region for the US

US Vice President Vance visited the Pituffik space base in Greenland after Trump's statements about the importance of the region for national security. Denmark criticizes US pressure and emphasizes resistance.

News of the World • March 28, 12:06 PM • 29911 views

Mass protests were held in Greenland against Trump's statements about the annexation of the island

The largest protests in history took place in Greenland due to Trump's statements about the annexation of the island. Thousands of people took to the streets, demonstrating unity on the issue of territorial integrity.

News of the World • March 16, 08:27 AM • 20068 views

Frederiksen not ruling out Denmark hosting nuclear weapons

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that she does not rule out the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in the country. She is open to proposals for creating a joint European nuclear deterrent.

War • March 6, 01:16 PM • 16340 views

Danish Prime Minister reveals the easiest way to ensure Ukraine's security

Mette Frederiksen said that Ukraine's membership in NATO is the strongest and cheapest guarantee of security. The Prime Minister called on European countries to increase their support for Ukraine and warned against a temporary ceasefire.

War • February 24, 11:36 AM • 60781 views

Sweden will increase military aid to Ukraine and has announced further restrictions on Russia's oil revenues

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced an increase in military aid to Ukraine after the recent €100 million package for air defense. Sweden also plans to limit Russia's profits from oil exports.

War • February 24, 11:29 AM • 25456 views

Danes support sending their military to Ukraine as peacekeepers - poll

53% of Danish citizens support the participation of the Danish military in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Most Danes also favor Ukraine's accession to the EU (66%) and NATO (68%).

Politics • February 21, 12:32 PM • 21766 views

Zelensky had phone conversations with leaders of 7 countries: what was discussed

The President of Ukraine held a series of phone conversations with the leaders of South Africa, Finland, France, Denmark, Canada, and Norway. They discussed security issues, arms supplies, sanctions against the aggressor, and energy cooperation.

War • February 21, 12:18 AM • 123966 views

European affairs and real peace: Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Danish Prime Minister

The President of Ukraine discussed European affairs and peace with Mette Frederiksen. Zelenskyy thanked for the supply of weapons and joint production.

War • February 20, 05:37 PM • 42558 views

Denmark will allocate 50 billion kroner for urgent rearmament due to the threat from Russia

The Danish government is setting up a 50 billion kroner defense fund for the rapid purchase of military equipment. Defense spending in 2025-2026 will exceed 3% of the country's GDP, which is a record for the last 50 years.

News of the World • February 19, 06:45 PM • 30138 views

“It's worse than the Cold War": Danish Prime Minister delivers a dire warning to Parliament

Mette Frederiksen said that the current geopolitical situation is worse than the Cold War. Denmark plans to increase defense spending and expand the powers of the defense ministry.

Politics • February 18, 04:04 PM • 33093 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after emergency meeting of European leaders in Paris

The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with the French leader after an emergency meeting in Paris. The parties agreed that Ukraine needs reliable security guarantees, not a fragile ceasefire.

War • February 18, 12:35 AM • 35677 views

Denmark calls on Europe to rearm due to threat from Russia

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has stated that Europe needs to rearm because of the threat from Russia. She emphasized the importance of preventing the spread of Russian aggression beyond Ukraine.

War • February 17, 11:45 PM • 32353 views

Top European leaders arrive at Elysee Palace for meeting on Ukraine

An informal meeting of the heads of government of eight European countries on Ukraine will be held in Paris. The meeting will be attended by EU and NATO leaders, including Macron, Scholz and other senior officials.

War • February 17, 03:34 PM • 54761 views

Peace in Ukraine: the President of Finland named three stages to achieve it

Alexander Stubb presented a three-step plan for achieving peace in Ukraine at the Munich conference. The plan includes rearmament of Ukraine, international monitoring of the ceasefire and long-term negotiations.

War • February 16, 09:43 AM • 66370 views

Danish Prime Minister: the best thing we can offer Ukraine is NATO membership

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that NATO membership is the best defense for Ukraine.

War • February 15, 11:44 AM • 26670 views

Zelensky reveals expectations from the 16th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Ukraine expects the new EU sanctions package to include restrictions on Russian oil and the shadow fleet. Zelenskyy discussed this issue with the Danish Prime Minister during their meeting.

War • February 14, 06:37 PM • 124816 views

EU and NATO discuss Greenland strategy after Trump's announcement: plans for joint action with the US in the Arctic region

EU leaders support Denmark's territorial integrity and oppose US plans for Greenland. NATO proposes to increase its military presence in the Arctic region with the participation of its northern allies.

News of the World • February 4, 08:36 AM • 25227 views

EU leaders vow to respond if Trump imposes tariffs

At a meeting in Brussels, EU leaders discussed a possible response to Trump's new tariffs on European goods. European leaders declared unity in opposing US trade restrictions.

News of the World • February 3, 02:02 PM • 23756 views

France considers sending troops to Greenland - media

Denmark turned to France for help because of concerns about US territorial claims to Greenland. The French Foreign Minister confirmed his readiness to provide military support at Denmark's request.

News of the World • January 28, 03:58 PM • 30258 views

Trump talks about Greenland again: tensions between the US and Denmark are growing

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence in the possibility of Greenland's inclusion in the US to “protect the free world.

News of the World • January 26, 06:21 AM • 99871 views

Greenland wants to be an independent state - Prime Minister

Greenland's Prime Minister Muthe Egede has announced the preparation of a draft constitution for independence from Denmark. Denmark recognizes Greenland's aspirations as legitimate, but seeks to preserve the integrity of the kingdom.

News of the World • January 11, 06:52 PM • 25668 views

Greenland's PM ready for talks with Trump, who wants to control the island

Mute Egede has agreed to discuss with the newly elected US president his desire to establish control over Greenland. The island, which is a self-governing territory of Denmark, seeks independence but is ready for dialogue.

Politics • January 10, 09:41 PM • 30675 views

France warns Trump against threatening EU's “sovereign borders” over Greenland statements

France warned Trump against threats to the EU's sovereign borders after he refused to rule out military action against Greenland. The French Foreign Minister emphasized that the EU will not allow its borders to be attacked.

Politics • January 8, 10:22 AM • 22367 views

The Prime Minister of Denmark has stocked up on canned goods due to fears of cyberattacks from Russia

Mette Frederiksen has prepared her home for possible cyberattacks from Russia. She has called on Danes to also stock up on water, canned goods, and radios in case of emergencies.

News of the World • December 27, 12:35 PM • 16677 views

Denmark beefs up Greenland's defenses after Trump's statements

The Danish government has announced the allocation of more than $1. 5 billion for the defense of Greenland. The decision comes after Trump reiterated the need for the US to own the Arctic territory.

News of the World • December 24, 08:00 PM • 31545 views

Orban wants to wait for Trump before extending EU sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

Viktor Orban told EU leaders that he was not ready to extend sanctions against Russia until after Trump's inauguration in the United States. At the EU summit, the Hungarian prime minister called on Europeans to “show strategic patience.

War • December 20, 08:44 AM • 22041 views

Zelensky on russia's updated nuclear doctrine: "putin is showing the world that he wants to destroy Ukraine and other countries"

The President of Ukraine commented on russia's updated nuclear doctrine at a meeting with the Prime Minister of Denmark. Zelenskyy emphasized that putin is demonstrating his intention to destroy not only Ukraine but also other countries.

War • November 19, 05:42 PM • 24457 views