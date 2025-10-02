$41.220.08
Joint air shield against Russian threats and implementation of PURL: what the leaders of Ukraine, Denmark, France, Germany, and Poland discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

President Zelenskyy met with the leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, and Poland in Copenhagen. They discussed violations of Russian airspace, the creation of a joint air shield, and security guarantees.

Joint air shield against Russian threats and implementation of PURL: what the leaders of Ukraine, Denmark, France, Germany, and Poland discussed

In Copenhagen, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, and Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

According to the OP, one of the main focuses of the discussion was the recent cases of Russian violations of European countries' airspace. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine offered its partners to create a common air shield against Russian threats.

Ukraine is ready to increase the production of drones, electronic warfare systems, and other important elements, including in the format of joint production and with the help of the SAFE tool.

- the message says.

Add

During the meeting, they also discussed the implementation of the PURL initiative. The President of Ukraine thanked Denmark and Germany for their contributions to this program and called on other partners to join.

Special attention was paid to working on security guarantees, which should provide protection on land, in the air, and at sea. The leaders agreed on further contacts within the coalition of the willing, the OP summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
"Coalition of the Willing"
Mette Frederiksen
Friedrich Merz
Copenhagen
Emmanuel Macron
Denmark
Germany
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine