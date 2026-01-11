$42.990.00
Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck three drilling rigs of the Lukoil corporation in the Caspian Sea.

Strikes on drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea: SOF show footage of the attack

On the night of January 11, 2026, special operations forces' "deep strike" units hit three Lukoil corporation drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea. This was reported by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As reported, among the targets hit were drilling rigs located in the Caspian Sea, which were used to supply fuel to the occupiers' army.

Among the targets hit were the ice-resistant stationary platforms named after V. Filanovsky, Yuri Korchagin, and Valery Graifer. These platforms are used to supply fuel to the enemy's army. The Special Operations Forces continue to carry out asymmetric actions with the aim of strategically exhausting the enemy's ability to wage war against Ukraine.

 - the post says.

Recall

The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea and an air defense unit of the Russian occupiers. In addition, a logistics unit from the 49th army of the occupiers in the area of the settlement of Novotroitske (TOT Kherson region) was hit.

Alla Kiosak

