On the night of March 20, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the "Engels" airfield in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. A fire, explosions and detonation of ammunition were recorded.
The occupiers want to increase the export of Ukrainian grain by building elevators in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. The grain is exported to other countries, in particular through the Caspian Sea to Iran.
The SSO and SBU attacked the Ilya oil refinery and the Kropotkinskaya station in the Krasnodar region of Russia. About 20 explosions occurred at the refinery, and the station completely shut down.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Saratov Oil Refinery was hit on the night of February 11. A fire broke out at the facility, which produces fuel for the Russian army.
The SSO soldiers conducted a successful operation in the Kursk region, eliminating 2 North Korean soldiers and 7 occupants. Military equipment, weapons and documents of the enemy were seized.
The SBU and the Special Forces conducted a successful operation to destroy the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of the largest in Russia. The attack damaged the tanks and the hydrotreatment shop, and also hit the Ryazan CHP plant.
Local Telegram channels report about a strong explosion in the sky above Kursk. One of the most massive UAV raids in recent times has been recorded.
The SOF operators conducted a special operation against a group of Russian marines who shot two captured TRO fighters. Part of the enemy group was destroyed, the rest were captured and are already testifying.
Russian troops are conducting daily assault operations in an attempt to force the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of their positions in the Kursk region. The 80th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted significant losses on the enemy - more than 5,000 killed and wounded.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at a Rosneft oil depot in the village of Liski, Voronezh region of Russia. Tanks are still burning at the facility, which supplies fuel to Russian troops.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has confirmed a successful attack on the Liskinskaya oil depot in the Voronezh region of Russia. A large-scale fire broke out at the facility, which stored fuel for the Russian army, as a result of a strike by three UAVs.
Soldiers of the 6th Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled an assault by DPRK troops in Kursk region, killing 18 enemy soldiers. One of the North Korean soldiers tried to set a trap and blew himself up with a grenade.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck at the Yartsevskaya oil depot in the Smolensk region of Russia. Powerful explosions and a fire of oil tanks were recorded at the facility, which supplied the Russian army.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered a notebook of an elite DPRK soldier killed in Kursk region. The records indicate that he was sent by order of Kim Jong-un to help Russian troops because of some fault.
A notebook of a killed North Korean special forces officer with detailed instructions on how to shoot down Ukrainian drones was found in the Kursk region. The notes describe the tactics of using “live bait” and ways to avoid artillery fire.
The President of Ukraine handed over 30 certificates for apartments to Heroes of Ukraine and families of fallen soldiers. The housing was provided to representatives of various branches of the military, the National Guard and the Border Guard Service.
Soldiers of the 73rd Marine Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled an assault by North Korean troops in the Kursk region of Russia. As a result of the battle, 12 North Korean soldiers were killed and 20 wounded.
The KORD special forces unit received a modernized BAD-2 robotic ground drone with a video camera and thermal imager. The robot is capable of conducting reconnaissance at a distance of over 2 km, which reduces the risk to police officers during dangerous operations.
On December 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine released a video of the elimination of a Russian subversive group in Sumy region. Russian propaganda tried to present the incident as a successful border breakthrough.
The Special Operations Forces reported that drones had successfully hit a large oil terminal in the suburbs of Oryol. The facility is part of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation and provides fuel for the army.
The General Staff has confirmed the damage to the Stalny Kony oil depot in the Oryol region of Russia. A massive fire broke out at the facility, which supplies fuel to the Russian army.
A drone attack was attempted at a military airfield in the Saratov region of Russia. According to the governor, Roman Busargin, the attack was stopped, the UAV was eliminated, and there were no casualties.
The president of Ukraine awarded new military ranks to three commanders and one deputy commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Among the promoted ones are the heads of the MTR, DSHV, OK Vostok and the deputy commander of the Joint Forces.
The 80th Airborne Assault Brigade captured 11 Russian soldiers during a battle on the territory of the Russian Federation. The prisoners turned out to be former prisoners who signed a contract with the Russian armed forces and were abandoned by the command during an unsuccessful assault.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported the defeat of the Atlas Oil Depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation with two fires. The Buk-M3 air defense system radar station in the occupied territory of Zaporizhia region was also destroyed.
The SBU and the SSO conducted a drone attack on the aleksinsky chemical plant in russia, which produces gunpowder and ammunition. The attack resulted in explosions and a fire at the plant.
Ukrainian defense forces attacked a military airfield in Adygea, Russia. An ammunition depot was hit, a fire was reported and the nearby village was evacuated. Su-34 and Su-27 aircraft were based at the airfield.
DIU Chief Kirill Budanov personally led the operation to liberate the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant at a key stage. The operation was complex, multi-stage and involved various units and types of weapons.
The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov received an award from the Prime Minister for the contribution of military intelligence in the fight against Russian invaders. Budanov emphasized the importance of the work of each intelligence officer in countering the aggressor.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck at a Russian missile and artillery weapons storage and modernization arsenal near the village of Kotluban. The operation was carried out with the help of 120 kamikaze attack drones, the distance to the target was over 600 km.