Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5068 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 12844 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54889 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196764 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113768 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375851 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300669 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212322 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243429 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254730 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117161 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 196764 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 375851 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247179 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300669 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10153 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34323 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62705 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48783 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119119 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to the "Engels" airfield in Saratov region

On the night of March 20, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the "Engels" airfield in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. A fire, explosions and detonation of ammunition were recorded.

War • March 20, 10:29 AM • 12619 views

Occupiers plan to increase their "capacity" to export Ukrainian grain abroad - CNS

The occupiers want to increase the export of Ukrainian grain by building elevators in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. The grain is exported to other countries, in particular through the Caspian Sea to Iran.

War • March 13, 08:35 PM • 43135 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the defeat of key Russian defense enterprises in the Kuban

The SSO and SBU attacked the Ilya oil refinery and the Kropotkinskaya station in the Krasnodar region of Russia. About 20 explosions occurred at the refinery, and the station completely shut down.

War • February 17, 02:51 PM • 26365 views

General Staff confirms hit of Saratov refinery

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Saratov Oil Refinery was hit on the night of February 11. A fire broke out at the facility, which produces fuel for the Russian army.

War • February 11, 08:43 AM • 27779 views

SOF in the Kursk region inflicted losses on North Korean soldiers and captured important trophies

The SSO soldiers conducted a successful operation in the Kursk region, eliminating 2 North Korean soldiers and 7 occupants. Military equipment, weapons and documents of the enemy were seized.

War • January 28, 09:38 AM • 39338 views

One of Russia's largest refineries is damaged, drones also hit Ryazan thermal power plant - sources

The SBU and the Special Forces conducted a successful operation to destroy the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of the largest in Russia. The attack damaged the tanks and the hydrotreatment shop, and also hit the Ryazan CHP plant.

War • January 24, 10:23 AM • 40745 views

There was an explosion over Kursk - mass media

Local Telegram channels report about a strong explosion in the sky above Kursk. One of the most massive UAV raids in recent times has been recorded.

War • January 23, 06:34 PM • 34480 views

SOF reported the destruction and capture of Russians who executed TRO fighters

The SOF operators conducted a special operation against a group of Russian marines who shot two captured TRO fighters. Part of the enemy group was destroyed, the rest were captured and are already testifying.

War • January 17, 02:10 PM • 74077 views

Russians in Kursk region are trying to force the Defense Forces out of their positions

Russian troops are conducting daily assault operations in an attempt to force the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of their positions in the Kursk region. The 80th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted significant losses on the enemy - more than 5,000 killed and wounded.

War • January 17, 08:19 AM • 107653 views

Rosneft oil depot near Voronezh continues to burn after being hit - CCO

The Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at a Rosneft oil depot in the village of Liski, Voronezh region of Russia. Tanks are still burning at the facility, which supplies fuel to Russian troops.

War • January 16, 12:24 PM • 23327 views

General Staff confirms damage to the Liskinskaya oil depot in the Voronezh region of Russia

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has confirmed a successful attack on the Liskinskaya oil depot in the Voronezh region of Russia. A large-scale fire broke out at the facility, which stored fuel for the Russian army, as a result of a strike by three UAVs.

War • January 16, 12:09 PM • 22346 views

SDF repel North Korean troops' assault in Kursk region: details of the operation

Soldiers of the 6th Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled an assault by DPRK troops in Kursk region, killing 18 enemy soldiers. One of the North Korean soldiers tried to set a trap and blew himself up with a grenade.

War • January 13, 09:48 AM • 29389 views

General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Smolensk region: what is known about the scale of destruction

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck at the Yartsevskaya oil depot in the Smolensk region of Russia. Powerful explosions and a fire of oil tanks were recorded at the facility, which supplied the Russian army.

War • December 31, 03:06 PM • 22645 views

SOF: diary of a North Korean special forces officer reveals DPRK sending elite fighters to Russia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered a notebook of an elite DPRK soldier killed in Kursk region. The records indicate that he was sent by order of Kim Jong-un to help Russian troops because of some fault.

War • December 28, 09:06 AM • 21086 views

North Korean's notebook contains tactics for destroying UAVs “alive” in Kursk region

A notebook of a killed North Korean special forces officer with detailed instructions on how to shoot down Ukrainian drones was found in the Kursk region. The notes describe the tactics of using “live bait” and ways to avoid artillery fire.

War • December 26, 08:54 AM • 19930 views

Zelensky presents 30 more certificates for apartments to Heroes of Ukraine and relatives of fallen Heroes

The President of Ukraine handed over 30 certificates for apartments to Heroes of Ukraine and families of fallen soldiers. The housing was provided to representatives of various branches of the military, the National Guard and the Border Guard Service.

Politics • December 25, 10:13 AM • 19164 views

Ukrainian Special Forces repelled an attack and killed 12 North Koreans in Kursk region

Soldiers of the 73rd Marine Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled an assault by North Korean troops in the Kursk region of Russia. As a result of the battle, 12 North Korean soldiers were killed and 20 wounded.

War • December 19, 04:19 PM • 22633 views

KORD Special Forces unit receives a four-legged robot from international partners

The KORD special forces unit received a modernized BAD-2 robotic ground drone with a video camera and thermal imager. The robot is capable of conducting reconnaissance at a distance of over 2 km, which reduces the risk to police officers during dangerous operations.

Society • December 18, 01:31 PM • 15273 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces showed a video of the destruction of a Russian subversive group, which propaganda presented as a “breakthrough” into Sumy region

On December 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine released a video of the elimination of a Russian subversive group in Sumy region. Russian propaganda tried to present the incident as a successful border breakthrough.

War • December 16, 08:02 AM • 16042 views

“Successful strike": SOF show footage after strike on oil depot in suburb of Oryol in Russia

The Special Operations Forces reported that drones had successfully hit a large oil terminal in the suburbs of Oryol. The facility is part of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation and provides fuel for the army.

War • December 14, 09:29 AM • 23176 views

General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Oryol region of Russia

The General Staff has confirmed the damage to the Stalny Kony oil depot in the Oryol region of Russia. A massive fire broke out at the facility, which supplies fuel to the Russian army.

War • December 14, 08:19 AM • 22416 views

A military airfield in the Saratov region of Russia is attacked by drones

A drone attack was attempted at a military airfield in the Saratov region of Russia. According to the governor, Roman Busargin, the attack was stopped, the UAV was eliminated, and there were no casualties.

War • December 10, 08:11 AM • 20534 views

Trepak, Skibyuk and Bratishko: Zelensky awarded General ranks on the day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The president of Ukraine awarded new military ranks to three commanders and one deputy commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Among the promoted ones are the heads of the MTR, DSHV, OK Vostok and the deputy commander of the Joint Forces.

War • December 6, 11:01 AM • 20108 views

The Ukrainian military captured 11 Russian soldiers during a battle in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

The 80th Airborne Assault Brigade captured 11 Russian soldiers during a battle on the territory of the Russian Federation. The prisoners turned out to be former prisoners who signed a contract with the Russian armed forces and were abandoned by the command during an unsuccessful assault.

War • December 2, 08:46 AM • 18622 views

General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Russian Atlas Oil Depot and the destruction of the Buk-M3

The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported the defeat of the Atlas Oil Depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation with two fires. The Buk-M3 air defense system radar station in the occupied territory of Zaporizhia region was also destroyed.

War • November 29, 09:00 AM • 19552 views

alexinsk chemical plant in russia hit by sms and spo drones - sources

The SBU and the SSO conducted a drone attack on the aleksinsky chemical plant in russia, which produces gunpowder and ammunition. The attack resulted in explosions and a fire at the plant.

War • November 9, 10:31 AM • 29308 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at Russian Khanskaya airfield: Su-34 and Su-27 were based there

Ukrainian defense forces attacked a military airfield in Adygea, Russia. An ammunition depot was hit, a fire was reported and the nearby village was evacuated. Su-34 and Su-27 aircraft were based at the airfield.

War • October 10, 10:35 AM • 13823 views

Budanov was with DIU fighters at a key stage of the operation to liberate the aggregate plant in Vovchansk - Linux intelligence officer

DIU Chief Kirill Budanov personally led the operation to liberate the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant at a key stage. The operation was complex, multi-stage and involved various units and types of weapons.

War • October 9, 09:59 AM • 12215 views

Budanov received an award from Shmyhal for his intelligence contribution to the fight against Russian invaders during the war

The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov received an award from the Prime Minister for the contribution of military intelligence in the fight against Russian invaders. Budanov emphasized the importance of the work of each intelligence officer in countering the aggressor.

Politics • October 6, 09:36 AM • 51293 views

Officially: Ukrainian military strikes enemy's Kotluban arsenal with Iranian missiles

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck at a Russian missile and artillery weapons storage and modernization arsenal near the village of Kotluban. The operation was carried out with the help of 120 kamikaze attack drones, the distance to the target was over 600 km.

War • September 29, 01:31 PM • 111676 views