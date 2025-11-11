The enemy intensified their penetration into Pokrovsk through the southern outskirts amidst fog, with over 300 Russians in the city, but they are being destroyed - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Troops issued a statement regarding the enemy's infiltration through the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk, indicating that in recent days, the Russians have intensified efforts to penetrate Pokrovsk with light equipment through the southern outskirts, using fog, among other things, and currently there are more than 300 Russians in the city, writes UNN.

Over the past few days, the Russians have intensified efforts to penetrate Pokrovsk with light equipment through the southern outskirts. For this, the enemy used unfavorable weather conditions, including dense fog. - stated the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Troops.

This, as stated, "reduces the capabilities for our aerial reconnaissance and engagement in open terrain."

Currently, there are over 300 Russians in the city. Their goal remains unchanged – to reach the northern borders of Pokrovsk with a subsequent attempt to encircle the agglomeration. - stated the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Troops.

At the same time, it is noted that "the Defense Forces continue to detect and destroy enemy groups in urban areas even in conditions of low visibility."

"Since the beginning of November, the Defense Forces have eliminated 162 Russians in Pokrovsk, and another 39 have been wounded. Various units of the Defense Forces continue to be involved in clearing the city – UAVs, assault and air assault units, SOF, SBU, National Guard, National Police, and others," the report says.

