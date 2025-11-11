Ukrainian Armed Forces paratroopers found a way to deliver essentials to the front line near Pokrovsk

The Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how they deliver necessary supplies to soldiers defending Pokrovsk from Russian occupiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the 7th Air Assault Corps.

Details

Due to complicated logistics in the Pokrovsk area, the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade of the 7th Air Assault Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine daily delivers equipment, ammunition, and provisions to the forward positions of the Defense Forces using heavy bombers.

No way by land - we'll deliver by air - stated the 7th Air Assault Corps.

They also showed a corresponding video.

Additionally

The 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade is based in the village of Zarichne, Samarivskyi district, Dnipropetrovsk region. This unit has existed since 1993 - starting in 2014, the brigade's soldiers participated in battles for Shakhtarsk, Debaltseve, Donetsk Airport, Avdiivka, and Horlivka.

After the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, the brigade's soldiers liberated Izium and participated in the counteroffensive in Kharkiv region.

The 7th Air Assault Corps was created in 2024. It included at least 9 air assault and airmobile brigades, one regiment, an artillery brigade, and a command battalion.

Recall

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed what is currently happening in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The SSO press center published photos of the conditions in which our soldiers have to operate to prevent the Russians from advancing further.