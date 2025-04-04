$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15068 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27317 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64125 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212792 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122067 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391172 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310148 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213633 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244160 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255064 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22359 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44665 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130970 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14328 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13533 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131010 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212802 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391184 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253917 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310153 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2626 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13562 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44688 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71944 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57053 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Horlivka

News by theme

In the occupied Horlivka, the invaders massively "nationalize" real estate according to a well-developed scheme

On Pobedy Avenue in temporarily occupied Horlivka, buildings receive the status of "ownerless property". After that, the property is "nationalized" and transferred to the occupation administration or Close persons.

Society • November 30, 07:17 PM • 38000 views

Ill-treatment of prisoners of war: nine employees of the “DPR colony” were served with a notice of suspicion

Nine citizens of Ukraine were served a notice of suspicion of ill-treatment of prisoners of war in the “Kalinin colony of the Donetsk People's Republic”. The suspects used physical and psychological violence against the captured Ukrainian military.

War • October 4, 04:59 PM • 18625 views

Tortured Ukrainians in the Donetsk Region: 9 former employees of the colony received suspicion

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to 9 former employees of the Kalinin correctional colony for torturing Ukrainians in the occupied territory of Donetsk region. Thousands of prisoners who were subjected to severe physical and moral abuse passed through the colony.

War • October 4, 11:04 AM • 15828 views

Critical environmental situation in occupied Horlivka - National Resistance Center

In Horlivka, the environmental situation is critical due to the chemical plant turned into a chemical dump by the occupiers. The concentration of poison in the groundwater is 150 thousand times higher, and cleanup efforts have been suspended.

War • October 3, 02:03 PM • 16032 views

Man will be tried in Kyiv for raping his stepdaughter with mental disorders, who became pregnant and gave birth to a child

A 48-year-old man is accused of raping his 22-year-old stepdaughter with mental disorders. As a result of the crime, the girl became pregnant and gave birth to a child, whom the family abandoned.

Kyiv • October 2, 10:55 AM • 15307 views

An explosion occurred in occupied Horlivka: probably an attack on the occupiers' base

An explosion occurred in occupied Horlivka, Donetsk region. According to preliminary data from the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, it could have been a strike on the base of the Russian occupiers. There are no official comments yet.

War • August 11, 09:43 AM • 35701 views

General Staff: 117 combat engagements took place in the frontline. Intense fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector

As of today, 117 combat engagements took place. The situation in the Pokrovsk sector remained the most intense throughout the day.

War • June 29, 07:57 PM • 48990 views

The number of combat engagements in the frontline increased to 81. The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovske and Siverske sectors

There were 81 combat engagements in the frontline, most intense in the Pokrovske and Siverske sectors, where Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks.

War • June 28, 11:05 AM • 28932 views

The enemy shelled Donetsk region 27 times during the day: there are dead and wounded, infrastructure is damaged

Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 27 times, killing one person in Toretsk, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings.

War • June 27, 07:15 AM • 23719 views

Partisans: Russians are moving military equipment towards Horlivka in Donetsk region

Russians are moving military equipment of the "Sever" unit in the direction of Horlivka, Donetsk region, reports the "ATESh" guerrilla movement.

War • June 19, 01:58 PM • 19358 views

The enemy increased the shelling of the Donetsk region: during the day, four dead and 14 wounded, including a three-year-old boy

Four civilians were killed and 14 injured, including a three-year-old boy, as a result of the shelling of 12 settlements in the Donetsk region by Russian troops.

War • June 6, 07:16 AM • 28248 views

Day with family and in the circle of Twin Cities: veterans about mental recovery and the "family cradle of the defender" in Cherkasy region

Military personnel, veterans and their families attended the event "family cradle of the defender" in the village of Melniki, Cherkasy region, to recover, relax and socialize, taking part in such activities as baking bread, modeling jugs and making motanok dolls.

Society • May 31, 01:24 PM • 17625 views

People have been without power for weeks: the enemy cannot restore electricity supply to the TOT of Donetsk region

Due to the departure of many power engineers from the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are unable to overcome the destruction of infrastructure caused by the fighting, leaving thousands of people without electricity for weeks.

War • March 27, 01:30 PM • 20418 views

russian propaganda spreads fake news about the Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol"

The russian federation falsely claims that the Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol" uses footage of shelling from Horlivka in 2014. However, analysis has shown that this footage was shot from different locations and in different weather conditions, which refutes the fake news.

War • March 24, 02:55 AM • 74180 views

Two traitors who stormed Avdiivka are sentenced to 15 years in prison

Two traitors who fought against Ukrainian troops near Avdiivka were sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason, participation in a terrorist group and assistance to the Russian armed forces.

War • March 20, 04:12 PM • 23918 views

russians advance in Orlivka and near Verbove - DeepState

russian troops reportedly advanced in Orlivka and near Verbove. Fighting also continues near Robotyne, Verbove and Gorky.

War • March 17, 10:39 PM • 37409 views

Oil depot on fire in occupied Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region - media

An oil depot caught fire in occupied Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region, local media report.

War • February 23, 10:41 AM • 25606 views

"Cotton" in Makiivka: oil depot on fire

An oil depot in occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region, caught fire after explosions, no casualties reported.

War • February 19, 09:04 AM • 46521 views

Humanitarian crisis escalates in the occupied territories of Donetsk region

The humanitarian crisis in the occupied territories of Donetsk region is escalating due to high unemployment, shortages of medicines and essential goods, and interruptions in electricity and gas supply.

War • February 15, 02:12 PM • 21274 views

Fought against the Defense Forces: seven more russian occupants are suspected

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified seven more Russian invaders fighting against Ukrainian troops in southeastern Ukraine.

War • February 13, 04:06 PM • 26079 views

In the TOT of Donetsk region, the occupants are shelling the settlements they control

In the temporarily occupied territories of eastern Ukraine, Russian occupation forces are shelling the settlements under their control on a daily basis, worsening the already poor security situation, shortages of goods and services, and rising tensions.

Society • February 3, 11:02 PM • 78754 views