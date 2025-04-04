On Pobedy Avenue in temporarily occupied Horlivka, buildings receive the status of "ownerless property". After that, the property is "nationalized" and transferred to the occupation administration or Close persons.
Nine citizens of Ukraine were served a notice of suspicion of ill-treatment of prisoners of war in the “Kalinin colony of the Donetsk People's Republic”. The suspects used physical and psychological violence against the captured Ukrainian military.
Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to 9 former employees of the Kalinin correctional colony for torturing Ukrainians in the occupied territory of Donetsk region. Thousands of prisoners who were subjected to severe physical and moral abuse passed through the colony.
In Horlivka, the environmental situation is critical due to the chemical plant turned into a chemical dump by the occupiers. The concentration of poison in the groundwater is 150 thousand times higher, and cleanup efforts have been suspended.
A 48-year-old man is accused of raping his 22-year-old stepdaughter with mental disorders. As a result of the crime, the girl became pregnant and gave birth to a child, whom the family abandoned.
An explosion occurred in occupied Horlivka, Donetsk region. According to preliminary data from the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, it could have been a strike on the base of the Russian occupiers. There are no official comments yet.
As of today, 117 combat engagements took place. The situation in the Pokrovsk sector remained the most intense throughout the day.
There were 81 combat engagements in the frontline, most intense in the Pokrovske and Siverske sectors, where Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks.
Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 27 times, killing one person in Toretsk, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings.
Russians are moving military equipment of the "Sever" unit in the direction of Horlivka, Donetsk region, reports the "ATESh" guerrilla movement.
Four civilians were killed and 14 injured, including a three-year-old boy, as a result of the shelling of 12 settlements in the Donetsk region by Russian troops.
Military personnel, veterans and their families attended the event "family cradle of the defender" in the village of Melniki, Cherkasy region, to recover, relax and socialize, taking part in such activities as baking bread, modeling jugs and making motanok dolls.
Due to the departure of many power engineers from the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are unable to overcome the destruction of infrastructure caused by the fighting, leaving thousands of people without electricity for weeks.
The russian federation falsely claims that the Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol" uses footage of shelling from Horlivka in 2014. However, analysis has shown that this footage was shot from different locations and in different weather conditions, which refutes the fake news.
Two traitors who fought against Ukrainian troops near Avdiivka were sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason, participation in a terrorist group and assistance to the Russian armed forces.
russian troops reportedly advanced in Orlivka and near Verbove. Fighting also continues near Robotyne, Verbove and Gorky.
An oil depot caught fire in occupied Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region, local media report.
An oil depot in occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region, caught fire after explosions, no casualties reported.
The humanitarian crisis in the occupied territories of Donetsk region is escalating due to high unemployment, shortages of medicines and essential goods, and interruptions in electricity and gas supply.
Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified seven more Russian invaders fighting against Ukrainian troops in southeastern Ukraine.
In the temporarily occupied territories of eastern Ukraine, Russian occupation forces are shelling the settlements under their control on a daily basis, worsening the already poor security situation, shortages of goods and services, and rising tensions.