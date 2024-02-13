Fought against the Defense Forces: seven more russian occupants are suspected

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified seven more russian invaders fighting against the Defense Forces in the south of eastern Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN .

Details

Among the main defendants is the commander of a unit of a russian tank battalion that fired cannon fire at the advanced positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson region.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice is a resident of the temporarily occupied Crimea. In June 2023, he "mobilized" to the 144th separate motorized rifle brigade of the aggressor country.

Another militant is also a Crimean who voluntarily signed a contract with the russian Defense Ministry last summer. Then he was appointed as a gunner on an armored personnel carrier in the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the russian Federation.

After "courses" of combat training at a training ground near the temporarily seized Enerhodar, the defendant was transferred to the left bank of the Kherson region to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another 5 detainees are residents of the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Horlivka. Two of them have already fought against Ukrainian defenders in the east of our country during 2017-2019.

They were trained as riflemen at the Dokuchaevsk training ground. Then they were sent to the front line in the areas of Bakhmut and Maryinka in Donetsk region, as well as the village of Vesele in Kharkiv region.

SBU investigators have served the suspects notices of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Pp. 1, 2 of Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law) and part 7 of Art. 111-1 (collaboration). The offenders face life imprisonment - the SBU summarized,

Addendum

Investigators found out that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of russia, the offenders voluntarily joined various units of the russian army. All the defendants took an active part in the battles in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions on the side of the occupiers.

In late 2023 and early 2024, the attackers were captured by Ukrainian defenders during fierce battles near Mariinka, Bakhmut, and Kherson.

Recall

Four members of the russian armed forces who tortured civilians during the occupation of Kyiv region were served with a notice of suspicion on violation of the laws and customs of war.