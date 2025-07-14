Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days

US President Donald Trump said he was "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there was no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

The US President, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, reiterated that he was "very unhappy" with Russia over the war in Ukraine.

"We are going to impose very strict tariffs if we don't get a deal within 50 days," he says.

He calls them secondary tariffs and says they will be 100%.

