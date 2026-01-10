UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine

The UN Security Council will convene on Monday, January 12, at Ukraine's request, following further massive Russian airstrikes and Moscow's use of its latest generation Oreshnik missile, UNN reports, citing BFM TV.

Details

The Oreshnik hypersonic missile was used by Russia on the night of Thursday, January 8, to Friday, January 9, in western Ukraine "in response to a terrorist attack committed by the Kyiv regime" at the end of December against Vladimir Putin's residence. The Ukrainian army, for its part, claims that Moscow is spreading "lies."

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the strikes targeted drone production facilities "used for the terrorist attack" and energy infrastructure, without specifying which ones.

This is a challenge for Warsaw, Bucharest, and Budapest: Zelenskyy on the 'Oreshnik' strike on Lviv region

Earlier

As Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported on X, Ukraine is initiating an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, and a response within the EU, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE, after Russia's claims of using a ballistic missile, the so-called "Oreshnik," against the Lviv region.

SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region

Several member states, including France, supported Ukraine's request to convene the UN Security Council on Monday, January 12, after the Russian strike with the Oreshnik hypersonic missile.