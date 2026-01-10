$42.990.00
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
08:27 AM • 1054 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 9454 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 17634 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 36481 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 34055 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 33896 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 28025 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 22253 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 16179 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Latvia convenes UN Security Council over Russian ballistic missile strike near NATO borders
Alfa Romeo unveiled the Giulia Luna Rossa: only 10 units and five times the downforce
Superman comic stolen from Nicolas Cage sells for record $15 million
Mexican oil arrived in Cuba despite Washington's pressure
Another attack against Ukraine: the Speaker of the Czech Parliament made another harsh statement against Kyiv
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variation
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives do
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 91498 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Anthony Albanese
Ali Khamenei
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
White House
Iran
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Shahed-136

UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

The UN Security Council will convene on January 12 at Ukraine's request following massive Russian airstrikes and the use of the Oreshnik missile. Russia used the Oreshnik hypersonic missile on January 8-9 in western Ukraine, claiming it was a response to a "terrorist attack" against Putin's residence.

UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine

The UN Security Council will convene on Monday, January 12, at Ukraine's request, following further massive Russian airstrikes and Moscow's use of its latest generation Oreshnik missile, UNN reports, citing BFM TV.

Details

The Oreshnik hypersonic missile was used by Russia on the night of Thursday, January 8, to Friday, January 9, in western Ukraine "in response to a terrorist attack committed by the Kyiv regime" at the end of December against Vladimir Putin's residence. The Ukrainian army, for its part, claims that Moscow is spreading "lies."

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the strikes targeted drone production facilities "used for the terrorist attack" and energy infrastructure, without specifying which ones.

This is a challenge for Warsaw, Bucharest, and Budapest: Zelenskyy on the 'Oreshnik' strike on Lviv region09.01.26, 19:43 • 3036 views

Earlier

As Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported on X, Ukraine is initiating an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, and a response within the EU, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE, after Russia's claims of using a ballistic missile, the so-called "Oreshnik," against the Lviv region.

SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region09.01.26, 13:53 • 13759 views

Several member states, including France, supported Ukraine's request to convene the UN Security Council on Monday, January 12, after the Russian strike with the Oreshnik hypersonic missile.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Lviv Oblast
Andriy Sybiha
United Nations Security Council
BFM TV
Council of Europe
NATO
European Union
France
Ukraine