Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 6710 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 51689 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 191320 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 110929 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 370449 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297475 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211808 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243206 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254611 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160688 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

News by theme

Council of Europe concerned about the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul: a special mission to Turkey on democracy issues is planned

The Council of Europe will send a mission to Turkey due to the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul, which raises concerns about democracy in the country. Since 2016, 150 mayors have been dismissed in Turkey, often replaced by government appointees.

News of the World • April 2, 04:05 PM • 14254 views

Ukraine has appealed to the ICC to investigate the Russian "conscription" in the occupied territories

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed its strong protest against the forced mobilization of citizens in the occupied territories into the Russian army. Ukraine calls on the world to increase pressure on Russia.

War • April 1, 08:48 AM • 16478 views

Ukraine appealed to the UN and the ICC due to the mobilization of Ukrainians into the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territories

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed a strong protest against the forced mobilization of Ukrainians into the Russian army in the occupied territories. They also called on the world to increase pressure on the Kremlin regime.

War • April 1, 01:31 AM • 13785 views

The EU, at the level of 26 leaders, adopted a statement on Ukraine amid Hungary's opposition: what's in the conclusions

Europe supports Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of peace through strength. The EU is ready to increase pressure on Russia and supports the tribunal regarding the crime of aggression.

War • March 20, 02:22 PM • 174670 views

Venice Commission: There is a right to refuse military service on grounds of conscience

The Venice Commission believes that Ukraine must ensure the right to refuse military service due to confirmed religious beliefs. During the war, the state must provide the possibility of alternative service without weapons.

Society • March 19, 01:39 PM • 16689 views

Zelenskyy to visit Ireland ahead of important US talks - Guardian

The President of Ukraine will visit Ireland to meet with Prime Minister Michael Martin. Zelenskyy will then travel to the United States to discuss an agreement on rare earth minerals.

Politics • February 27, 11:36 AM • 26516 views

Council of Europe Secretary General: the future of Ukraine is the future of Europe

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset said that Ukraine's future is inseparable from Europe.

War • February 24, 12:59 PM • 25302 views

By the end of the year, Europe hopes to establish a special tribunal to consider Russia's aggression against Ukraine

The Council of Europe intends to establish a special tribunal to review Russia's aggression against Ukraine by the end of 2025. 40 countries and the EU are already working on the legal framework for the future tribunal.

War • February 7, 02:43 PM • 29106 views

Ukraine continues to work on creation of a special tribunal for Russia - MFA

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports progress in establishing a special tribunal to address crimes of aggression by Russia. A coalition of 40 countries is working on the legal framework.

War • February 7, 02:00 PM • 30321 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: the Council of Europe formulated the main elements of the legal text

During the Core Group meeting in Brussels, the legal framework for the Special Tribunal against Russia was laid down. The tribunal will have the power to prosecute Russian political and military leaders.

News of the World • February 5, 12:46 AM • 101575 views

Almost 600 children returned to Ukraine thanks to Ukraine and international partners - Lubinets

Almost 600 Ukrainian children have been returned to Ukraine thanks to the joint efforts of the Ukrainian authorities and international partners.

Society • February 2, 09:02 PM • 33206 views

“Georgian Dream suspends its work in PACE due to demand for new elections

The Georgian delegation suspended its work in PACE because it disagreed with the resolution demanding new elections. The delegation considers PACE's demands unacceptable and violating the country's sovereignty.

Politics • January 29, 08:27 PM • 32160 views

Day of Approval of the State Flag of Ukraine and World Unemployment Day: what is celebrated on January 28

January 28 is the Day of Approval of the State Flag of Ukraine, International Personal Data Protection Day and World Unemployment Day. In 1992, the Verkhovna Rada officially approved the blue and yellow flag as the national symbol.

Society • January 28, 04:30 AM • 34114 views

New law on religious organizations: what awaits the UOC and ROC in Ukraine

The head of the State Service for Ethnic Policy explained the essence of the new law banning religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Federation. The law does not ban the UOC, but requires it to sever ties with the ROC within 9 months.

Society • January 13, 12:25 PM • 25242 views

Georgia to change scandalous law on “foreign agents” together with the Council of Europe

Georgian authorities will set up a working group with the Council of Europe to amend the law on “foreign agents. ” Prime Minister Kobakhidze promised to release most of the detained protesters and stop the use of force.

News of the World • December 20, 11:52 AM • 18602 views

MP: Ex-Prosecutor General Kostin is to be appointed ambassador to the Netherlands

Andriy Kostin, who was recently dismissed from the post of Prosecutor General, is to be appointed as Ukraine's ambassador to the Netherlands. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, who also noted the possible appointment of Malyuska to the Council of Europe.

Politics • December 13, 04:53 PM • 21102 views

Europe weakens Wolf Protection: new hunting rules from 2025

The European Union is lowering the protected status of wolves from "strictly protected" to "protected". The amendments will take effect in March 2025, unless there are significant objections from the Council of Europe member states.

News of the World • December 4, 08:42 AM • 17072 views

A tribunal for Putin: key parameters of work, its jurisdiction and roadmap agreed upon

A meeting was held in Riga to establish a special tribunal to punish the leadership of aggressor countries. The jurisdiction and roadmap of the tribunal were agreed upon, which could be operational by the end of 2024.

Politics • November 22, 04:54 PM • 19075 views

The delegation of the Council of Europe and the EU came to Zakarpattia region to monitor the situation of national minorities

Representatives of the Council of Europe and the EU conduct a monitoring visit to Zakarpattia on the rights of national minorities. The delegation assesses access to education and the implementation of legislation for the region's national communities.

Society • November 5, 10:02 AM • 16515 views

Russia has opened a “department of European problems” to work with the EU

The Russian Foreign Ministry has changed the name of the Department for Pan-European Cooperation to the Department for European Affairs.

Politics • November 4, 10:49 AM • 20111 views

We have never said that we are preparing to create nuclear weapons - Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has never spoken of intentions to build nuclear weapons. He recalled the Budapest Memorandum and the security guarantees that Ukraine was supposed to receive in exchange for giving up nuclear weapons.

War • October 17, 05:28 PM • 24914 views

Ukraine is seriously considering the option of restoring nuclear weapons - BILD

Kyiv is seriously considering restoring its own nuclear weapons stockpile. Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's security could be ensured either by NATO membership or nuclear weapons.

War • October 17, 03:15 PM • 52575 views

They discussed Ramstein and joint weapons production: Zelensky reveals details of conversation with Biden

The Presidents of Ukraine and the United States have a phone conversation. They discussed joint weapons production, a new $425 million aid package, and the upcoming Ramstein meeting.

War • October 16, 05:34 PM • 19176 views

The body of journalist Victoria Roshchina, who died in Russian captivity, will be handed over to her family in the near future: what is known

The body of journalist Victoria Roshchina, who died in Russian captivity, will be handed over to her family in the near future. The Ukrainian authorities are working to investigate her death and draw the attention of the international community to the issue of holding civilian hostages.

Crimes and emergencies • October 11, 11:15 AM • 11646 views

The Parliamentary Network on the Situation of Ukrainian Children was launched in PACE

The Parliamentary Network on the Situation of Ukrainian Children, chaired by Olena Khomenko, has officially started working in PACE. The first meeting was devoted to ensuring the right of children to grow up in a family environment.

Society • October 4, 01:24 PM • 12871 views

PACE adopts resolution on Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war

PACE adopts a resolution on missing persons and prisoners of war as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The document provides for specific actions to release the prisoners and bring the perpetrators to justice.

War • October 2, 04:35 PM • 16961 views

PACE adopts resolution on ROC and sanctions against Russian propaganda

PACE adopted a resolution calling for sanctions against Russian state media and propagandists. The document also recognizes the Russian Orthodox Church as an instrument of Russian influence and propaganda.

Politics • October 1, 12:44 PM • 14547 views

Return of prisoners, special tribunal, Register of damages: Kravchuk on important issues of the PACE autumn session

At the fall session, PACE will discuss mechanisms for the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians. They will also consider the genocidal policy of the Russian Federation, the creation of a Special Tribunal and the work of the Register of Damages.

War • September 30, 01:27 PM • 15485 views

Sibiga discussed the Peace Formula with the new Secretary General of the Council of Europe and invited him to Ukraine

Andriy Sybiga discussed with Alain Berset cooperation between Ukraine and the Council of Europe, the Peace Formula and Russia's responsibility for crimes. The Minister invited the Secretary General to visit Ukraine.

War • September 18, 05:00 PM • 24722 views

Poland allows security forces to use weapons at the border with “impunity”

The Polish parliament passed a law allowing security forces to use lethal weapons with “impunity” in response to threats. This raised concerns among human rights activists about possible human rights violations.

News of the World • July 27, 11:01 AM • 28737 views