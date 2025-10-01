"Is Hungary going to withdraw from all organizations that Ukraine is a part of?" - Sybiha responded to Orban

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the statement by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán regarding his country's unwillingness to be in integration associations with Ukraine, noting that the countries are already in many integration formats. Sybiha wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

There are many integration formats to which Hungarians and Ukrainians already belong together. UN, Council of Europe, WTO, IMF, CEI, EBRD, Danube Commission, OPCW, IAEA, FAO and dozens of others. Mr. Orbán, so Hungary intends to withdraw from all of them, right? - wrote Sybiha.

Context

Arriving at the summit in Copenhagen, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Budapest remains against the idea of admitting Ukraine to the European Union.

Hungarians would not want to belong to the same integration format, even military, like NATO, or political-economic, like the European Union, as Ukrainians. Therefore, my proposal, Hungary's proposal, is to conclude a strategic agreement with Ukraine, not membership - said Orbán.

At the same time, he stated that "Ukraine is a heroic country."

We must support it. There is no doubt about that. The question is how exactly we will do it. Membership is too much - Orbán said.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukraine is allegedly not a sovereign state. He explained his words by saying that our state is financed by Western countries.