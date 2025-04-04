International Atomic Energy Agency

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1640 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10119 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53239 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 193842 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112298 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373118 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298991 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212083 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243302 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254665 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 120333 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117022 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46654 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60526 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113941 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 114518 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 193842 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 373118 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245941 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298991 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9410 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33612 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60923 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47049 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117401 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

International Atomic Energy Agency

News by theme

Ukraine and France are preparing renewable energy projects in the exclusion zone

Ukraine and France are considering the possibility of implementing renewable energy projects in the Chernobyl zone. French partners are ready to help restore the NSC Arch after the Russian attack.

Economy • April 4, 11:57 AM • 3734 views

Energoatom reacted to rumors that Russia is launching the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

Energoatom stated that rumors about the launch of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are an attempt to legitimize the occupation of the station. Only Ukrainian specialists have the right to manage the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the company emphasized.

War • April 3, 03:07 PM • 11714 views

IAEA head Grossi is "seriously considering" running for UN Secretary-General

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has announced his intention to run for UN Secretary-General in 2026, when António Guterres' term expires. He also noted the "paralysis" of the UN Security Council.

Politics • April 2, 10:55 AM • 14946 views

Russia uses the Zaporizhzhia NPP as a tool to blackmail Europe - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Russia manipulates nuclear security, using the Zaporizhzhia NPP to blackmail Europe. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on partners to increase pressure to return the station to Ukrainian control.

War • March 28, 04:04 PM • 32394 views

Diesel generators at the ZNPP are operational, but the situation at the station is difficult - Grossi

The IAEA has denied reports of a fuel spill at the ZNPP, but will inspect fuel tanks after access is granted. Experts have confirmed that diesel generators can operate in the event of a loss of external power.

Technologies • March 28, 08:57 AM • 22430 views

Ukraine has asked the IAEA to clarify the situation regarding the diesel tank at the Zaporizhzhia NPP - Tykhyi

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the IAEA to check the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP after the diesel tank was damaged. Ukraine emphasizes the inability of the Russian Federation to ensure the safety of the station.

War • March 27, 04:01 PM • 24806 views

It will take up to 2.5 years to “get the ZNPP back on its feet” - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ZNPP belongs to Ukraine. Its restoration may take up to 2.5 years. Trump offered US assistance in managing the plant.

War • March 25, 06:46 PM • 21637 views

“I don’t know anything about this, but the station is ours”: Zelensky on whether Trump and Putin discussed control over the Zapadnaya NPP

The President stated that he does not know whether Trump and Putin discussed the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Ukraine will not allow the station to operate without its participation and counts on the support of the IAEA.

War • March 18, 08:44 PM • 13338 views

Iran, Russia and China held nuclear talks: called for an end to sanctions after Tehran refused Trump's negotiations

China, Russia and Iran called for an end to sanctions during nuclear talks in Beijing, after Iran rejected Trump's call for negotiations. The three countries stressed the importance of ending sanctions.

News of the World • March 14, 10:00 AM • 11816 views

Iran, Russia and China discuss Tehran's nuclear issues in Beijing

High-ranking officials from Iran, Russia and China gathered in Beijing to discuss Tehran's nuclear program. China expressed hope that the meeting would contribute to the resumption of diplomatic efforts.

News of the World • March 14, 05:53 AM • 14216 views

Unstable situation with nuclear and physical nuclear safety remains at ZNPP - IAEA

The situation with nuclear and physical safety at the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains unstable. The IAEA team has heard explosions at various distances from the station site almost every day.

War • March 13, 01:53 PM • 14224 views

47 countries of the IAEA condemned Russia's occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant: what they demand

At the IAEA meeting, 47 member states supported Ukraine's sovereignty and condemned Russia's seizure of the ZNPP. The countries called on the Russian Federation to withdraw its military from the station and cease attacks on nuclear facilities.

War • March 7, 02:59 PM • 41788 views

We need to prevent the resumption of operations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under Russian control - Halushchenko

German Halushchenko called to prevent the resumption of operations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under Russian control due to threats to nuclear safety. The minister also raised the issue of the illegal rotation of IAEA experts at the station.

War • March 6, 11:37 AM • 13147 views

Kremlin tries to use business incentives in negotiations with the US to legitimize annexed territories of Ukraine - ISW

The Kremlin is offering cooperation to American companies in the occupied territories of Ukraine in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. Moscow is also using the IAEA to legitimize its control over the seized territories.

War • March 6, 03:12 AM • 20920 views

The smoldering fires at Chernobyl have been extinguished after a drone attack: what is happening at the station

Firefighters have eliminated the smoldering fires on the roof of the New Safe Confinement at Chernobyl. The IAEA confirms that there is no increase in radiation levels at the station.

Announcements • March 6, 01:06 AM • 106181 views

No politics: Grossi explained the rotation of the IAEA mission at the Zaporizhzhia NPP without Ukraine's consent.

The head of the IAEA called the change of mission at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant without agreement from Ukraine an "extraordinary exception. " The decision was made due to the impossibility of safely conducting a rotation and the need to protect the lives of the staff.

War • March 4, 12:31 AM • 79425 views

Ukraine will demand approval of IAEA rotation at ZNPP

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine sent a letter to the IAEA Director General regarding the inadmissibility of rotating experts without Ukraine's approval. Halushchenko emphasized the need to conduct rotations through the territories controlled by Ukraine.

Politics • March 3, 02:07 PM • 30249 views

The Center for Strategic Communications explained: Russia violates the rights of IAEA experts and international norms

Russia is violating the rights of IAEA experts at ZNPP, forcing them to stay at the plant for about 80 days under psychological pressure. The occupiers blocked the legal evacuation route through the territory controlled by Ukraine.

War • March 3, 12:12 PM • 64151 views

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

A new IAEA monitoring mission with three experts arrived at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. The rotation of the observers was postponed for almost a month due to difficulties with the safe passage of the team in the context of hostilities.

War • March 1, 10:30 PM • 74291 views

Work continues at Chornobyl NPP after drone strike

At the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the consequences of a Russian drone strike on the protective shelter of the fourth power unit are being eliminated. The IAEA team confirms that radiation levels remain normal despite the seriousness of the incident.

War • February 28, 11:00 AM • 28595 views

Iran has accumulated a record amount of highly enriched uranium - IAEA

Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% to 274. 8 kg over the past three months. This amount could be enough to make six nuclear warheads, despite Tehran's claims that the program is for peaceful purposes.

News of the World • February 26, 03:31 PM • 20818 views

“Stop Russia's nuclear blackmail": Sibiga talks to IAEA Director General

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister held phone talks with the IAEA Director General on nuclear safety. They discussed the disruption of the rotation at ZNPP and the recent attack on Chornobyl NPP, and Sibiga emphasized the importance of an international response.

War • February 21, 03:48 PM • 24153 views

The United States successfully tests the launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile

The United States has successfully test-fired a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The missile traveled 4,200 miles to a test site in the Marshall Islands.

News of the World • February 19, 01:27 PM • 24912 views

IAEA rotation at Zaporizhzhya NPP has not yet taken place due to Russian provocative actions - regulator

The IAEA team was unable to carry out the planned rotation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP due to a Russian drone attack on December 10. The new group of experts was supposed to replace colleagues who have been at the plant for two months.

War • February 17, 10:09 AM • 25344 views

Zelensky: Russia deliberately attacked Chornobyl NPP

The President of Ukraine said that the Russian drone attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was not accidental. According to him, it was a deliberate signal from the Kremlin, carried out on the opening day of the Munich Security Conference.

War • February 17, 02:01 AM • 33430 views

Chornobyl NPP hit: the Ministry of Environment told about radiation levels

Radiation levels remain normal after a Russian drone strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The response to the attack continues with 85 rescuers and 18 pieces of equipment.

Society • February 16, 04:07 PM • 56098 views

Rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of a drone strike on the Chornobyl NPP

At the Chornobyl NPP, monitoring of the outer cladding of the NSC Arch continues after the drone strike. IAEA experts confirmed that the radiation background has not changed and the situation is under control.

War • February 16, 09:08 AM • 49264 views

IAEA makes statement on Russian drone strike on Chernobyl NPP

After a Russian drone strike on the Chornobyl NPP confidentiality, IAEA experts found significant damage, including a 6-meter hole. The radiation level at the facility remains unchanged.

War • February 16, 05:03 AM • 103957 views

Fire in aggregate of NSC Arch outer cladding at Chornobyl NPP was localized - Ministry of Environment

After an enemy drone strike at Chornobyl NPP, the outer cladding of the New Safe Confinement Arch caught fire. The fire was localized, and the radiation background remains normal.

Society • February 14, 08:46 PM • 30830 views

Tripling nuclear energy by 2050 is possible - Grossi

The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said it is possible to triple nuclear power by 2050. The key factors are the attitude of countries to climate change and energy security, especially in the context of refusing Russian gas.

News of the World • February 14, 03:40 PM • 24004 views