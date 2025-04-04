Ukraine and France are considering the possibility of implementing renewable energy projects in the Chernobyl zone. French partners are ready to help restore the NSC Arch after the Russian attack.
Energoatom stated that rumors about the launch of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are an attempt to legitimize the occupation of the station. Only Ukrainian specialists have the right to manage the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the company emphasized.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has announced his intention to run for UN Secretary-General in 2026, when António Guterres' term expires. He also noted the "paralysis" of the UN Security Council.
Russia manipulates nuclear security, using the Zaporizhzhia NPP to blackmail Europe. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on partners to increase pressure to return the station to Ukrainian control.
The IAEA has denied reports of a fuel spill at the ZNPP, but will inspect fuel tanks after access is granted. Experts have confirmed that diesel generators can operate in the event of a loss of external power.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the IAEA to check the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP after the diesel tank was damaged. Ukraine emphasizes the inability of the Russian Federation to ensure the safety of the station.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ZNPP belongs to Ukraine. Its restoration may take up to 2.5 years. Trump offered US assistance in managing the plant.
The President stated that he does not know whether Trump and Putin discussed the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Ukraine will not allow the station to operate without its participation and counts on the support of the IAEA.
China, Russia and Iran called for an end to sanctions during nuclear talks in Beijing, after Iran rejected Trump's call for negotiations. The three countries stressed the importance of ending sanctions.
High-ranking officials from Iran, Russia and China gathered in Beijing to discuss Tehran's nuclear program. China expressed hope that the meeting would contribute to the resumption of diplomatic efforts.
The situation with nuclear and physical safety at the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains unstable. The IAEA team has heard explosions at various distances from the station site almost every day.
At the IAEA meeting, 47 member states supported Ukraine's sovereignty and condemned Russia's seizure of the ZNPP. The countries called on the Russian Federation to withdraw its military from the station and cease attacks on nuclear facilities.
German Halushchenko called to prevent the resumption of operations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under Russian control due to threats to nuclear safety. The minister also raised the issue of the illegal rotation of IAEA experts at the station.
The Kremlin is offering cooperation to American companies in the occupied territories of Ukraine in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. Moscow is also using the IAEA to legitimize its control over the seized territories.
Firefighters have eliminated the smoldering fires on the roof of the New Safe Confinement at Chernobyl. The IAEA confirms that there is no increase in radiation levels at the station.
The head of the IAEA called the change of mission at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant without agreement from Ukraine an "extraordinary exception. " The decision was made due to the impossibility of safely conducting a rotation and the need to protect the lives of the staff.
The Minister of Energy of Ukraine sent a letter to the IAEA Director General regarding the inadmissibility of rotating experts without Ukraine's approval. Halushchenko emphasized the need to conduct rotations through the territories controlled by Ukraine.
Russia is violating the rights of IAEA experts at ZNPP, forcing them to stay at the plant for about 80 days under psychological pressure. The occupiers blocked the legal evacuation route through the territory controlled by Ukraine.
A new IAEA monitoring mission with three experts arrived at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. The rotation of the observers was postponed for almost a month due to difficulties with the safe passage of the team in the context of hostilities.
At the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the consequences of a Russian drone strike on the protective shelter of the fourth power unit are being eliminated. The IAEA team confirms that radiation levels remain normal despite the seriousness of the incident.
Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% to 274. 8 kg over the past three months. This amount could be enough to make six nuclear warheads, despite Tehran's claims that the program is for peaceful purposes.
The Ukrainian Foreign Minister held phone talks with the IAEA Director General on nuclear safety. They discussed the disruption of the rotation at ZNPP and the recent attack on Chornobyl NPP, and Sibiga emphasized the importance of an international response.
The United States has successfully test-fired a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The missile traveled 4,200 miles to a test site in the Marshall Islands.
The IAEA team was unable to carry out the planned rotation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP due to a Russian drone attack on December 10. The new group of experts was supposed to replace colleagues who have been at the plant for two months.
The President of Ukraine said that the Russian drone attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was not accidental. According to him, it was a deliberate signal from the Kremlin, carried out on the opening day of the Munich Security Conference.
Radiation levels remain normal after a Russian drone strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The response to the attack continues with 85 rescuers and 18 pieces of equipment.
At the Chornobyl NPP, monitoring of the outer cladding of the NSC Arch continues after the drone strike. IAEA experts confirmed that the radiation background has not changed and the situation is under control.
After a Russian drone strike on the Chornobyl NPP confidentiality, IAEA experts found significant damage, including a 6-meter hole. The radiation level at the facility remains unchanged.
After an enemy drone strike at Chornobyl NPP, the outer cladding of the New Safe Confinement Arch caught fire. The fire was localized, and the radiation background remains normal.
The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said it is possible to triple nuclear power by 2050. The key factors are the attitude of countries to climate change and energy security, especially in the context of refusing Russian gas.