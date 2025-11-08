Russia attacked substations of two nuclear power plants, Ukraine demands urgent convocation of IAEA Board - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that during the massive shelling on the night of November 8, Russia struck substations that supply electricity to the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants. He called for an urgent meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian diplomat.

During today's attacks, Russia once again targeted substations that power the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants. These were not accidental, but well-planned strikes. Russia is deliberately endangering Europe's nuclear safety. We call for an urgent meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors to respond to these unacceptable risks. - Sybiha wrote.

In his post, he also called on all states that value nuclear safety, including China and India, to demand that Russia stop reckless attacks on nuclear energy, which could lead to catastrophic consequences.

"Global pressure is needed to force Moscow to stop its nuclear blackmail," Sybiha emphasized.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, November 8, the enemy carried out the most massive attack on Ukrainian thermal power plants since the beginning of the war, completely destroying generation. This happened less than a month after the previous attack.

Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy