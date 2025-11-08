ukenru
05:24 PM • 9468 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Departure abroad and entry impossible: database failure occurred - State Border Guard ServiceNovember 8, 11:44 AM • 42964 views
Construction of Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine delayed: CEO names reasonNovember 8, 11:56 AM • 4770 views
In Dnipro, a Yorkshire Terrier named Michelle was rescued from under the rubble of a 9-story building; her owner is in the hospitalVideoNovember 8, 01:13 PM • 4284 views
Dnipropetrovsk declared two days of mourning for the victims of the massive Russian attackPhotoNovember 8, 01:55 PM • 5014 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 11414 views
The Guardian

Russia attacked substations of two nuclear power plants, Ukraine demands urgent convocation of IAEA Board - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Russia attacked substations supplying electricity to the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants. He called for an urgent meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

Russia attacked substations of two nuclear power plants, Ukraine demands urgent convocation of IAEA Board - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that during the massive shelling on the night of November 8, Russia struck substations that supply electricity to the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants. He called for an urgent meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian diplomat.

During today's attacks, Russia once again targeted substations that power the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants. These were not accidental, but well-planned strikes. Russia is deliberately endangering Europe's nuclear safety. We call for an urgent meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors to respond to these unacceptable risks.

- Sybiha wrote.

In his post, he also called on all states that value nuclear safety, including China and India, to demand that Russia stop reckless attacks on nuclear energy, which could lead to catastrophic consequences.

"Global pressure is needed to force Moscow to stop its nuclear blackmail," Sybiha emphasized.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, November 8, the enemy carried out the most massive attack on Ukrainian thermal power plants since the beginning of the war, completely destroying generation. This happened less than a month after the previous attack.

Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy08.11.25, 09:59 • 54302 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Andriy Sybiha
International Atomic Energy Agency
India
Europe
China
Ukraine