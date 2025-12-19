The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, together with Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, will hold another round of consultations with the American side today. The negotiations, which will take place in Miami, are focused on finding long-term solutions for the protection of Ukraine. Umerov announced the start of the new round on his Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Representatives from Europe also joined the consultations in Miami. The Ukrainian delegation has already held preliminary talks with European colleagues to meet with the Americans with a unified vision. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council emphasized the importance of such coordination to maintain a common front of support.

The main goal of the negotiations is to guarantee reliable security for Ukraine in the long term. The entire process takes place within the priorities defined by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We are constructively minded. We have already held preliminary consultations with our European colleagues and are preparing for further talks with the American side. Following the consultations, a report will be submitted to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. – noted Rustem Umerov.

