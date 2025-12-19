$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:34 PM • 116 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 1870 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 10141 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 10866 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12105 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14480 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12072 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18010 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10721 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8288 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
95%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 3912 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 10340 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 18682 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 16833 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 19380 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 10125 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18007 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 19477 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24933 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 51316 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Giorgia Meloni
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
United States
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57262 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39268 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37687 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44003 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48972 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
M1 Abrams
The Diplomat

The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov will hold consultations with the American side in Miami. The negotiations are focused on finding long-term solutions for the defense of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, together with Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, will hold another round of consultations with the American side today. The negotiations, which will take place in Miami, are focused on finding long-term solutions for the protection of Ukraine. Umerov announced the start of the new round on his Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

Representatives from Europe also joined the consultations in Miami. The Ukrainian delegation has already held preliminary talks with European colleagues to meet with the Americans with a unified vision. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council emphasized the importance of such coordination to maintain a common front of support.

Peace talks: it became known whom Putin will send to Miami19.12.25, 05:02 • 15651 view

The main goal of the negotiations is to guarantee reliable security for Ukraine in the long term. The entire process takes place within the priorities defined by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We are constructively minded. We have already held preliminary consultations with our European colleagues and are preparing for further talks with the American side. Following the consultations, a report will be submitted to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

– noted Rustem Umerov.

Advisers from Germany, France, and Britain will be in Miami today for talks with Witkoff and Umerov - Axios19.12.25, 16:51 • 686 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Andriy Hnatov
France
Great Britain
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine