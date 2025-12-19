$42.340.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Peace talks: it became known whom Putin will send to Miami

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15632 views

Negotiations between the US and Russia on a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine are planned in Miami, where the Russian side will be represented by Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev. The meeting will take place after consultations in Berlin, where security guarantees for Kyiv and possible territorial concessions were discussed.

Peace talks: it became known whom Putin will send to Miami

This weekend, another round of negotiations between the US and Russia on a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine is scheduled in Miami. The Russian side at the meeting will be represented by Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev. This is reported by  Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

According to an American official, on Saturday, December 20, in Miami, Dmitriev plans to meet with Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The talks will follow consultations held this week in Berlin by Washington with representatives of Ukraine and European countries, during which security guarantees for Kyiv from the US, possible territorial concessions, and other aspects of the American plan aimed at ending the war were discussed.

Moscow also confirmed preparations for contacts between Russia and the US. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian side expects to communicate with American representatives to get information about the results of the Berlin consultations, but did not disclose details.

As AP writes, US President Donald Trump has launched a large-scale diplomatic effort to end the nearly four-year war. But Washington's efforts have faced sharply conflicting demands from Moscow and Kyiv.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin warned that Russia would seek to expand its gains in Ukraine if Kyiv and its Western allies rejected Moscow's demands in peace talks.

Putin wants all territories in the four key regions seized by his troops, as well as the Crimean peninsula, illegally annexed in 2014, to be recognized as Russian territory. He also demanded that Ukraine withdraw troops from some areas in eastern Ukraine not yet captured by Moscow's forces, which Ukraine rejected.

- the post says.

The Kremlin also insists that Ukraine abandon its bid to NATO, and warns that Moscow will not accept the deployment of any troops from NATO member countries and will consider them a "legitimate target."

He wants territories: Putin publicly and clearly expressed the unchanging goal of the war in Ukraine - ISW18.12.25, 09:07 • 27838 views

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his readiness to abandon NATO membership, but on the condition that the US and other Western countries provide Kyiv with security guarantees similar to those offered to Alliance countries.

In addition, Zelenskyy rejected Moscow's demands for the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from areas that Russia failed to capture by force. 

Recall

This weekend in Miami, a meeting of American and Russian officials is scheduled to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine. 

"It doesn't work otherwise": Zelenskyy named the path to diplomacy with Russia18.12.25, 09:58 • 3184 views

Vita Zelenetska

