He wants territories: Putin publicly and clearly expressed the unchanging goal of the war in Ukraine - ISW

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 1356 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 2984 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 4892 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 12970 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 13032 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13034 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15104 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12456 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19147 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10904 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
95%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 5592 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 11392 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 19783 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 18679 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 21243 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 12972 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19148 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 21312 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 25829 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 52117 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Giorgia Meloni
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
United States
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57716 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39722 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 38076 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44374 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49336 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
M1 Abrams
The Diplomat

He wants territories: Putin publicly and clearly expressed the unchanging goal of the war in Ukraine - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27961 views

The Russian dictator confirmed his intention to seize territories that he considers "historical lands of Russia." This primarily refers to the south and east of Ukraine.

He wants territories: Putin publicly and clearly expressed the unchanging goal of the war in Ukraine - ISW

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin publicly and clearly expressed his unchanging goal in Ukraine, for which he launched a full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Details

Putin reaffirmed Russia's intention to ultimately achieve its broader territorial goals in Ukraine. He stated that Russia would "liberate its historical lands" by military means if Ukraine and the West "refuse substantive negotiations."

By "historical lands" are meant territories that were part of the Russian Empire and the USSR. In particular, Kremlin officials claim that the south and east of Ukraine, namely Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions, are the so-called "Novorossiya," which, according to the Kremlin, is at the same time an "integral part" of Russia.

Putin's statements continue to demonstrate that he will not be satisfied with a peace agreement based on the peace plan proposed by the United States. It implies that Russia must relinquish control over territories outside the occupied Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, and effectively freeze the front line in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In addition, the Russian dictator instructed his military to create a so-called "buffer zone" in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Putin's statement about seizing "historical territories of Russia" if Ukraine and the West refuse negotiations is likely intended to place responsibility for the continuation of hostilities not on Russia, which started this war, but on Ukraine and the West.

- the ISW study says.

Putin called European leaders "piglets" and stated that Russia would achieve its military goals by force or diplomatically17.12.25, 16:39 • 4092 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Institute for the Study of War
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine