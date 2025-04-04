Mykolaiv Oblast

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating 2 billion hryvnias for 200 frontline and border communities in nine regions of Ukraine. The
funds will be used for security needs, restoration and construction of shelters.
In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to
social facilities in case of bad weather.
The grant amount has been increased to UAH 300,000 for one job and up to UAH 500,000 for two. Already 25,000 entrepreneurs have
received grants for UAH 12 billion.
Ukrainian farmers have sown 926,000 hectares of spring crops, and the leaders in terms of sowing rates are Odesa, Ternopil,
Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Vinnytsia regions. They plan to increase the area under wheat.
Ivan Vyhivskyi declared UAH 1,465,392 in income for 2024, his salary amounted to UAH 1,455,920. The couple owns land, a rented
house and significant funds in their accounts.
As of March 28, 2025, Ukrainian farmers have sown 551. 8 thousand hectares of spring grains. Barley has been sown the most – 315.5
thousand hectares.
Overnight on March 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed-type drones and others. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 89
"Shaheds" in the south, north, and center of the country.
The occupiers attacked the city of Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region, with "Shahed"-type drones. As a result of the hit, a fire broke
out at a warehouse facility, but fortunately, no one was injured.
Access to medicines in frontline territories remains critical due to hostilities. Doctors record the destruction of pharmacies and
problems with logistics, especially for the elderly.
From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume
operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.