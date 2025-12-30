$42.220.15
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 16688 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 18677 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 26497 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 28483 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 21980 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 23381 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 22856 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 20894 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 23989 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
Up to 12 cm of snow in places across Ukraine, main roads are passable, restrictions in Prykarpattia - road workers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Moderate snow is observed in Ukraine, up to 12 cm has fallen in Ternopil region. In Prykarpattia, due to snow drifts, truck traffic is restricted on a section of the R-24 road.

Up to 12 cm of snow in places across Ukraine, main roads are passable, restrictions in Prykarpattia - road workers

Almost all over Ukraine, moderate snow in the morning, up to 12 cm in Ternopil region, main roads are mostly snow-covered, but passable, in Prykarpattia there are snow drifts in places, and traffic for trucks is restricted on part of the R-24 road, the Agency for Restoration reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Weather conditions

In the morning, moderate snow of 1-5 cm almost all over the country, Zhytomyr region 7-10 cm, Zakarpattia 2-6 cm, Ternopil region 8-12 cm; only in the south, Kirovohrad region and Volyn without precipitation.

The average air temperature is -7-2°C, in the south -2+0°C.

Road conditions and traffic closures

The surface of state roads is mostly snow-covered. In Mykolaiv region, black ice is observed in places, in Ivano-Frankivsk region - snow drifts in places.

On mountain passes, there is mostly snow (up to 5 cm in Zakarpattia region, 1-2 cm in Lviv region). The surface condition on Uzhotsky and Torunsky passes is snow-covered in places, wet on others. Air temperature -6-3°C.

Passage is provided on all sections of state roads, with the exception of the section of road R-24 Tatariv - Kamianets-Podilskyi in Ivano-Frankivsk region (km 164-174), where truck traffic is restricted

- reported the agency.

To ensure passage on state roads, road organizations involved 1,124 units of equipment and 1,331 employees.

Weather forecast

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center for December 30, there will be black ice on the roads in Ukraine, and in the afternoon in the western (except Zakarpattia), Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s (level I of danger, yellow).

"Weather conditions can lead to complications in traffic," the road workers emphasized.

Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with snow and black ice: weather forecast for December 3030.12.25, 05:49 • 3396 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine