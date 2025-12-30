Up to 12 cm of snow in places across Ukraine, main roads are passable, restrictions in Prykarpattia - road workers

Almost all over Ukraine, moderate snow in the morning, up to 12 cm in Ternopil region, main roads are mostly snow-covered, but passable, in Prykarpattia there are snow drifts in places, and traffic for trucks is restricted on part of the R-24 road, the Agency for Restoration reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Weather conditions

In the morning, moderate snow of 1-5 cm almost all over the country, Zhytomyr region 7-10 cm, Zakarpattia 2-6 cm, Ternopil region 8-12 cm; only in the south, Kirovohrad region and Volyn without precipitation.

The average air temperature is -7-2°C, in the south -2+0°C.

Road conditions and traffic closures

The surface of state roads is mostly snow-covered. In Mykolaiv region, black ice is observed in places, in Ivano-Frankivsk region - snow drifts in places.

On mountain passes, there is mostly snow (up to 5 cm in Zakarpattia region, 1-2 cm in Lviv region). The surface condition on Uzhotsky and Torunsky passes is snow-covered in places, wet on others. Air temperature -6-3°C.

Passage is provided on all sections of state roads, with the exception of the section of road R-24 Tatariv - Kamianets-Podilskyi in Ivano-Frankivsk region (km 164-174), where truck traffic is restricted - reported the agency.

To ensure passage on state roads, road organizations involved 1,124 units of equipment and 1,331 employees.

Weather forecast

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center for December 30, there will be black ice on the roads in Ukraine, and in the afternoon in the western (except Zakarpattia), Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s (level I of danger, yellow).

"Weather conditions can lead to complications in traffic," the road workers emphasized.

