Zelenskyy announces next round of peace talks in Switzerland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the next round of peace talks will take place in Switzerland. He emphasized that the venue is important because the war is happening in Europe.

Zelenskyy announces next round of peace talks in Switzerland

The next round of peace talks will again take place in Switzerland. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Piers Morgan, reports UNN.

Details

In his opinion, the good thing is that the previous meeting took place in Switzerland.

"This is very important. I always say this with respect to the Middle East and other countries, but I believe that if the war is in Europe, then the place should be sought here," Zelenskyy noted.

- Zelenskyy noted.

He also indicated that he was not too interested in disputes over the reasons for Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"I'm not interested in all this historical crap, the reasons why Putin started this. All this he talks about to Americans. ... I know Russia much better than Putin knows Ukraine. For me, something else is more important - to end the war faster," the President summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy doubts that the issue of territories between Ukraine and Russia can be resolved by negotiating teams.

